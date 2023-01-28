WFO SACRAMENTO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, January 30, 2023

WIND ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

158 AM PST Sat Jan 28 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM SUNDAY TO 1 PM PST MONDAY...

* WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph,

with local gusts up to 60 mph in the mountains expected.

* WHERE...Portions of the Sacramento Valley, Carquinez Strait and

Delta, Mountains of Southwestern Shasta County to Western

Colusa County, Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley, Western

Plumas County/Lassen Park and West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada

Counties.

* WHEN...From 1 PM Sunday to 1 PM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strongest winds are expected over the

mountains, northeast foothills and the west side of the

Sacramento Valley.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

