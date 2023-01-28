WFO RENO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, January 29, 2023

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service RENO NV

212 PM PST Sat Jan 28 2023

...Quick Hitting Winter Storm Sunday Followed By Bitterly Cold

Temperatures...

* Snow will begin to push into the region Sunday morning working

from north to south through the day. The heavier band of snow

will only last up to a few hours in western Nevada with up to 6

hours as it transverses the Sierra. While a few light snow

showers may linger south of Mono Lake early Monday morning,

overall the system will be out of the area Monday. This will be

a cold system, with light powdery snow at all elevations. For

details on snow totals, please see the Winter Weather Advisory.

* It doesn't take much for the snow to pack down into ice as cars

drive over it. Driving conditions may get messy Sunday, with

the potential for lingering icy conditions into the Monday

morning commute.

* For the latest roadway conditions call 5 1 1 or download

Caltran's and NDOT's smart phone applications, Quickmap and

NVRoads, respectively.

* This storm will also bring strong northeast winds on Sunday

leading to choppy lake and recreation impacts. Winds will also

drive wind chills into the teens and single digits on Sunday. Be

sure to bundle up!

* Frigid temperatures will settle into the region behind this

storm with highs remaining below freezing Monday and possibly

Tuesday. Overnight lows Monday night could be the coldest some

locations have seen in 5-10 years. Preparations should be made

to protect vulnerable populations and pets from these very cold

temperatures. It's also a good idea to make sure that your pipes

are protected from the cold.

