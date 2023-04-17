WFO MEDFORD Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, April 17, 2023

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

232 PM PDT Mon Apr 17 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6

inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE...In California, North Central and Southeast Siskiyou

County, Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties and

Modoc County. This includes portions of highway 97 in the Mt

Hebron area, and the Warners including portions of highway 299.

* WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 11 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the evening commute.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

* Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.

* Carry tire chains and be prepared for snow covered roads and

limited visibilities.

* See https://www.tripcheck.com or http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov

for latest road conditions.

* A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow

will cause travel difficulties.

EVENING ABOVE 3000 FEET...

* WHAT...Snow expected above 3000 feet. Total snow accumulations

of 3 to 5 inches, with up to a foot above 4500 feet. Winds

gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE...Western Siskiyou County.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The

hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.

* See http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov for latest road conditions.

