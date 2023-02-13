WFO MEDFORD Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, February 13, 2023 _____ WIND ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Medford OR 920 AM PST Mon Feb 13 2023 ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Klamath Basin as well as mountains and higher terrain in eastern Klamath, Lake and Modoc Counties. This includes Klamath Falls, Keno, Merrill, Dorris, Tulelake, Newell and Tionesta. This also includes portions of highways 66, 97, 140, and 139 in and near the Klamath Basin, higher portions of Highways 299 near Cedar Pass, higher portions of Highway 140 east of Bly as well as Highway 31 near and just south of Summer Lake. * WHEN...From noon today to 6 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * View the hazard area in detail at https:\/\/www.wrh.noaa.gov\/map\/?wfo=mfr PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather