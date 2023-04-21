WFO LOS ANGELES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, April 22, 2023

WIND ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

840 PM PDT Fri Apr 21 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Areas of north to northeast winds 20 to 35 mph with

gusts up to 50 mph. Isolated gusts to 55 mph in the hills above

Montecito.

* WHERE...Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast and Santa Ynez

Mountains Eastern Range.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM PDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and

make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

