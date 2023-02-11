WFO LOS ANGELES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, February 12, 2023 _____ FROST ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Los Angeles\/Oxnard CA 556 PM PST Sat Feb 11 2023 ...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 8 AM PST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 32 degrees will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Ojai Valley. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 8 AM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost can damage sensitive plants and harm pets if left unprotected. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather