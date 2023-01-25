WFO LOS ANGELES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, January 25, 2023 _____ HIGH SURF ADVISORY Coastal Hazard Message National Weather Service Los Angeles\/Oxnard CA 439 AM PST Wed Jan 25 2023 ...HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 10 to 13 feet with dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...San Luis Obispo County Beaches and Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...There is an increased risk for ocean drowning. Rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Large breaking waves can cause injury, wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats near shore. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions, or stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly in such conditions, stay off the rocks. ...HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST THIS * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 5 to 8 feet with dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Ventura County Beaches. * WHEN...Until 6 PM PST this evening. ...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents and breaking waves due to elevated surf of 3 to 6 feet expected. * WHERE...Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands, Malibu Coast and Los Angeles County Beaches. * WHEN...Through this afternoon. * IMPACTS...There is an increased risk of ocean drowning. Rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Waves can wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats nearshore. Remain out of the water due to hazardous swimming conditions, or stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly in such conditions, stay off the rocks. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather