WFO LAS VEGAS Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, February 13, 2023

_____

WIND ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

113 AM PST Sat Feb 11 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM SUNDAY TO 6 AM PST MONDAY...

* WHAT...North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts 40 to 50 mph

expected.

* WHERE...Southern half of the Owens Valley primarily between

Lone Pine and Pearsonville.

* WHEN...From 6 AM Sunday to 6 AM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Winds this strong can make driving

difficult...especially for motorcycles and high profile vehicles

and may create areas of blowing dust or sand. Gusty winds could

blow around unsecured objects.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather