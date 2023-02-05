WFO LAS VEGAS Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, February 5, 2023

WIND ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

1236 AM PST Sun Feb 5 2023

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...West to southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to

50 mph expected.

* WHERE...In California, Western Mojave Desert and Eastern

Mojave Desert. In Nevada, the Spring Mountains, Red Rock

Canyon, southern Nye County, Las Vegas Valley, southern Clark

County, and western Clark County.

* WHEN...From 1 AM to 10 PM PST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM SUNDAY TO 7 AM PST MONDAY...

* WHAT...West-northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60

mph expected.

* WHERE...Morongo Basin.

* WHEN...From 7 PM Sunday to 7 AM PST Monday.

