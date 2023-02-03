WFO LAS VEGAS Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, February 5, 2023 _____ WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Las Vegas NV 101 PM PST Fri Feb 3 2023 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM SATURDAY TO 10 PM PST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Eastern Sierra Slopes. * WHEN...From 10 PM Saturday to 10 PM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The heaviest snow is expected overnight Saturday into early Sunday. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Expect snow covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather