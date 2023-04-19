WFO EUREKA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, April 19, 2023 _____ FROST ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Eureka CA 310 AM PDT Wed Apr 19 2023 ...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 30 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Southwestern Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake and Southern Lake Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are issued during the local growing season as defined by climatology and local agriculture experts. Once the growing season has ended these statements will no longer be issued until the spring. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather