WFO EUREKA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, April 6, 2023

WIND ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Eureka CA

125 PM PDT Thu Apr 6 2023

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...South winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph

expected.

* WHERE...Coastal Del Norte, Del Norte Interior, Southwestern

Humboldt, Northern Humboldt Interior and Southern Humboldt

Interior Counties.

* WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 10 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

