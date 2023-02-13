WFO EUREKA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, February 13, 2023

WIND ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Eureka CA

1117 AM PST Mon Feb 13 2023

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING...

...HARD FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT

THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...For the Wind Advisory, north winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 45 mph. For the Hard Freeze Watch, sub-freezing

temperatures as low as 24 possible.

* WHERE...Northern Humboldt Coast County.

* WHEN...For the Wind Advisory, until 10 PM PST this evening.

For the Hard Freeze Watch, from late Tuesday night through

Wednesday morning.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result. Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other

sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor

plumbing.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strongest winds will occur across

exposed ridges and coastal headlands.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent

freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should

be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have

in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-

ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are issued during the local

growing season as defined by climatology and local agriculture

experts. Once the growing season has ended these statements will

no longer be issued until the spring.

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...For the Wind Advisory, north winds 25 to 35 mph with

gusts up to 55 mph. For the Hard Freeze Watch, sub-freezing

temperatures as low as 25 possible.

* WHERE...Mendocino Coast County.

* WHEN...For the Wind Advisory, until 4 AM PST Tuesday. For the

Hard Freeze Watch, from late Tuesday night through Wednesday

morning.

* WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

* WHERE...Southwestern Humboldt and Southwestern Mendocino

Interior Counties.

* WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Tuesday.

result.

* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph

expected.

* WHERE...Northern Humboldt Interior, Southern Humboldt

Interior, Northern Trinity, Southern Trinity, Northwestern

Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior,

Southeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake and Southern

Lake Counties.

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 possible.

* WHERE...Coastal Del Norte County.

* WHEN...From late Tuesday night through Wednesday morning.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 1 PM

PST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to 5

inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of northwest California.

* WHEN...From 1 AM to 1 PM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The

hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state of California can be

obtained by calling 1-800-GAS-ROAD.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 1 PM

* WHAT...Showers producing accumulating small hail expected.

* WHERE...Coastal Del Norte and Northern Humboldt Coast Counties.

* WHEN...From 6 AM to 1 PM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...The hazardous conditions could impact the morning

commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Small hail accumulating on area roadways

along the coast will create hazardous driving conditions.

