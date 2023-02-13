WFO EUREKA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, February 14, 2023 _____ WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Eureka CA 1001 PM PST Sun Feb 12 2023 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 2 PM PST TUESDAY ABOVE 1000 FEET... * WHAT...Snow expected above 1000 feet. Total snow accumulations of up to 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northwest California. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 2 PM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state of California can be obtained by calling 1-800-GAS-ROAD. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather