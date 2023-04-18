CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Monday, April 17, 2023

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1200 AM PDT Tue Apr 18 2023

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Wednesday.

West Side Mountains north of 198-

Including the city of San Luis Reservoir

1200 AM PDT Tue Apr 18 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 60. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 42. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 64. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 70. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to

53. Highs 70 to 80.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Luis Reservoir 61 42 65 / 0 0 0

Los Banos - Dos Palos-

Including the city of Los Banos

1200 AM PDT Tue Apr 18 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear. Lows

around 40. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around

50. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 63 40 66 / 0 0 0

Merced - Madera - Mendota-

Including the cities of Merced, Madera, and Atwater

1200 AM PDT Tue Apr 18 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 63 38 66 / 0 0 0

Merced 63 39 66 / 0 0 0

Chowchilla 63 39 66 / 0 0 0

Madera 63 39 66 / 0 0 0

Firebaugh 63 39 68 / 10 0 0

Mendota 63 39 68 / 0 0 0

Planada - Le Grand - Snelling-

Including the cities of Planada, Lake Mcclure, and Le Grand

1200 AM PDT Tue Apr 18 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Planada 63 39 65 / 0 0 0

Le Grand 63 40 65 / 0 0 0

Coalinga - Avenal-

Including the cities of Avenal and Coalinga

1200 AM PDT Tue Apr 18 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear. Lows

in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 62 40 66 / 0 0 0

Avenal 62 41 65 / 0 0 0

West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties-

Including the cities of Lemoore Station, Five Points,

and Kettleman City

1200 AM PDT Tue Apr 18 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs 81 to 86.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 64 41 67 / 0 0 0

Five Points 65 41 67 / 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 64 41 67 / 0 0 0

Kettleman City 64 41 67 / 0 0 0

Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma-

Including the cities of Selma, Sanger, Parlier, Kingsburg,

and Kerman

1200 AM PDT Tue Apr 18 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Selma 65 42 67 / 0 0 0

Kingsburg 65 41 67 / 0 0 0

Sanger 64 41 68 / 10 0 0

Kerman 64 40 66 / 0 0 0

Caruthers 65 41 67 / 0 0 0

Fresno-Clovis-

Including the city of Fresno

1200 AM PDT Tue Apr 18 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Clovis 64 42 66 / 10 0 0

Fresno 65 43 67 / 0 0 0

West Side Mountains South of 198-

Including the cities of Blackwells Corner and McKittrick

1200 AM PDT Tue Apr 18 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 62. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear. Lows

in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 65. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 71. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs 71 to 79.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs 75 to 84.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5-

Including the cities of Lost Hills and Buttonwillow

1200 AM PDT Tue Apr 18 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 65 39 67 / 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 66 41 67 / 0 0 0

Delano-Wasco-Shafter-

Including the cities of Delano, Wasco, Alpaugh, and Shafter

1200 AM PDT Tue Apr 18 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 65 38 67 / 0 0 0

Allensworth 66 38 68 / 0 0 0

Wasco 65 39 66 / 0 0 0

Delano 65 38 66 / 0 0 0

McFarland 65 38 66 / 0 0 0

Shafter 65 40 66 / 0 0 0

Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore-

Including the cities of Hanford, Lemoore, and Corcoran

1200 AM PDT Tue Apr 18 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 65 41 67 / 0 0 0

Hanford 66 41 68 / 0 0 0

Corcoran 66 39 69 / 0 0 0

Visalia - Porterville - Reedley-

Including the cities of Goshen, Visalia, Tulare, and Porterville

1200 AM PDT Tue Apr 18 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

up to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Reedley 65 40 68 / 0 0 0

Dinuba 65 40 68 / 10 0 0

Visalia 66 40 66 / 0 0 0

Exeter 66 39 66 / 0 0 0

Tulare 66 41 67 / 0 0 0

Lindsay 65 39 66 / 0 0 0

Porterville 64 40 66 / 0 0 0

Buena Vista-

Including the city of Taft

1200 AM PDT Tue Apr 18 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 65. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 66. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 72. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs 75 to 81.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs 80 to 86.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 83.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 62 43 64 / 0 0 0

Bakersfield-

Including the city of Bakersfield

1200 AM PDT Tue Apr 18 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bakersfield 64 41 65 / 0 0 0

Southeast San Joaquin Valley-

Including the city of Richgrove

1200 AM PDT Tue Apr 18 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the northwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds up

to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Richgrove 64 38 65 / 0 0 0

South End San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Lamont and Arvin

1200 AM PDT Tue Apr 18 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs 60 to 66. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 66. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Warmer. Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs 77 to 83.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs 80 to 87.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 84.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Arvin 63 40 64 / 0 0 0

Lamont 65 41 65 / 0 0 0

Mettler 63 41 64 / 0 0 0

Mariposa Madera Foothills-

Including the cities of El Portal and Mariposa

1200 AM PDT Tue Apr 18 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 53 35 56 / 20 0 0

Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra-

Including the cities of Bass Lake, Coarsegold, Fish Camp,

Oakhurst, and North Fork

1200 AM PDT Tue Apr 18 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain showers and snow showers early

in the morning. Highs 45 to 55. West winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 35. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 59. North winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 39. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs 57 to 65. Northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 46. Highs

63 to 71.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 51.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 75.

Lows 47 to 53.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 66 to 74. Lows

45 to 51.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oakhurst 55 32 59 / 20 0 0

Bass Lake 50 29 54 / 20 10 0

Fresno-Tulare Foothills-

Including the city of Millerton Lake

1200 AM PDT Tue Apr 18 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 63. West winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds up to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 65. West winds up to 5 mph

increasing to 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast up to 5 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs 76 to 82.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 79.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 61 40 63 / 10 0 0

Three Rivers 62 38 64 / 10 0 0

Springville 57 36 58 / 10 0 0

Tule River Reservation 60 40 61 / 10 0 0

Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra-

Including the city of Auberry

1200 AM PDT Tue Apr 18 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs 44 to 56. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 39. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 58. Northeast winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 43. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs 54 to 64. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 49. Highs

61 to 71.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 54.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 75.

Lows 47 to 55.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 64 to 74. Lows

46 to 54.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Auberry 54 38 57 / 10 0 0

South End Sierra Foothills-

1200 AM PDT Tue Apr 18 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds up to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the west 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

South End of the Lower Sierra-

Including the city of Camp Nelson

1200 AM PDT Tue Apr 18 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs 45 to 55. West winds 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 31 to

37. North winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 55. West winds up to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 41. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the north after midnight. Gusts up to

30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs 54 to 62. Southwest winds

up to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 47. Highs

62 to 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 53. Highs

66 to 74.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 54.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 65 to 73. Lows

47 to 53.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Camp Nelson 43 29 45 / 10 0 0

Yosemite NP outside of the valley-

Including the cities of Tuolumne Meadows and Wawona

1200 AM PDT Tue Apr 18 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of snow showers early in the

morning, then partly sunny with slight chance of snow showers

late in the morning. Mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 21 to

35. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 55 mph decreasing

to 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows 7 to 21. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

southeast after midnight. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as cold. Sunny. Highs 27 to 41. South winds up

to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph shifting to the west with

gusts to around 35 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 27. West winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Gusts up

to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs 37 to 51. West winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 22 to 34. Highs

43 to 57.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 26 to 39.

Highs 41 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Tuolumne Meadows 30 11 35 / 40 10 0

Wawona 49 25 53 / 40 10 0

Hetch Hetchy 46 26 51 / 60 10 0

Yosemite Valley-

Including the city of Yosemite Valley

1200 AM PDT Tue Apr 18 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Chance of snow showers and rain showers early in the morning,

then slight chance of snow showers late in the morning. Highs

40 to 48. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 23 to 29. West winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 44 to 52. East winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 35. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs 53 to 61. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 43. Highs

61 to 69.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to

48. Highs 62 to 70.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 61 to 69. Lows

40 to 46.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 50 25 55 / 50 10 0

San Joaquin River Canyon-

1200 AM PDT Tue Apr 18 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers

and snow showers early in the morning, then partly sunny in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs 40 to 50. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 33. Southwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 44 to 54. North winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 38. West winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs 53 to 61. North winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 44. Highs

59 to 69.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to

51. Highs 61 to 71.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 60 to 70. Lows

40 to 48.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 68.

Upper San Joaquin River-

Including the cities of Devils Postpile, Florence Lake,

and Lake Thomas Edison

1200 AM PDT Tue Apr 18 2023

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs

21 to 35. Southwest winds 10 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 60 mph

decreasing to 50 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows 8 to 20. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph decreasing to 35 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as cold. Sunny. Highs 27 to 39. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts

up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 25. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs 36 to 48. West winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 21 to 33. Highs

41 to 55.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 24 to 38.

Highs 41 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Devils Postpile 30 15 35 / 40 10 0

Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge-

Including the cities of Lake Wishon, Huntington Lake,

and Shaver Lake

1200 AM PDT Tue Apr 18 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers early in

the morning, then partly sunny in the late morning and afternoon.

Highs 27 to 39. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph

decreasing to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows 12 to 22. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 31 to 43. Southwest winds up to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 19 to 27. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs 41 to 51. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 34. Highs

46 to 58.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 39.

Highs 45 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 33 19 38 / 20 10 0

Shaver Lake 42 25 46 / 10 0 0

Lake Wishon 40 21 43 / 20 0 0

Kings Canyon NP-

Including the city of Cedar Grove

1200 AM PDT Tue Apr 18 2023

.TODAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of snow showers early in the

morning. Highs 20 to 34. Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts

to around 75 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 7 to 17. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 60 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as cold. Sunny. Highs 24 to 38. West winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 13 to 23. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs 32 to 46. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 19 to 29. Highs

35 to 49.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 21 to 33.

Highs 37 to 51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 51 25 54 / 10 0 0

Grant Grove Area-

Including the cities of Grant Grove and Hume Lake

1200 AM PDT Tue Apr 18 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of snow showers early in the morning.

Highs 32 to 44. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

morning.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows 19 to 31. West winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 36 to 48. Southwest winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 37. West winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs 44 to 56. West winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 43. Highs

50 to 62.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to

48. Highs 52 to 64.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 63.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 46. Highs

50 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grant Grove 38 25 41 / 20 0 0

Sequoia NP-

Including the cities of Giant Forest and Lodgepole

1200 AM PDT Tue Apr 18 2023

.TODAY...Breezy. Partly sunny early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs 24 to 40. West winds 10 to 25 mph. Gusts up

to 70 mph decreasing to 60 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows 8 to 26. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as cold. Sunny. Highs 27 to 43. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 31. West winds 5 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph decreasing to 30 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs 35 to 51. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 19 to 37. Highs

38 to 56.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 21 to 41.

Highs 39 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 40 21 43 / 10 10 0

South End of the Upper Sierra-

Including the city of Johnsondale

1200 AM PDT Tue Apr 18 2023

.TODAY...Windy, sunny. Highs 35 to 47. West winds 15 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 70 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy, colder. Mostly clear. Lows 19 to 31. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 65 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 37 to 49. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 55 mph decreasing to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 24 to 34. West winds 5 to

20 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs 45 to 57. West winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to

35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to

44. Highs 48 to 62.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 51 to 65.

Lows 32 to 46.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 51 to 65. Lows 31 to

45.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Johnsondale 50 25 51 / 0 0 0

Kern River Valley-

Including the cities of Lake Isabella and Kernville

1200 AM PDT Tue Apr 18 2023

.TODAY...Windy, sunny. Highs 53 to 59. West winds 10 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs 54 to 60. West winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West

winds 10 to 25 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs 63 to 69. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 76.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

Highs 71 to 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 40 27 42 / 0 0 0

Kernville 60 36 60 / 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 58 38 59 / 0 0 0

Weldon 58 38 59 / 0 0 0

Piute Walker Basin-

1200 AM PDT Tue Apr 18 2023

.TODAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs 42 to 54. West winds 15 to

30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.TONIGHT...Windy, colder. Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 36. Northwest

winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs 44 to 54. West winds 15 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 39. West

winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

Gusts up to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs 53 to 63. West winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs 60 to 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 53. Highs

62 to 75.

Tehachapi-

Including the city of Tehachapi

1200 AM PDT Tue Apr 18 2023

.TODAY...Windy. Partly sunny. Highs 42 to 54. West winds 15 to

30 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 36. Northwest winds

15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 60 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs 44 to 54. West winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 39. Northwest

winds 10 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs 52 to 62. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs 61 to 71.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54.

Highs 65 to 76.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 45 29 48 / 0 0 0

Tehachapi 49 30 49 / 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 53 36 54 / 0 0 0

Grapevine-

Including the cities of Grapevine and Lebec

1200 AM PDT Tue Apr 18 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs 45 to 55. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 46 to 54. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Partly sunny in the morning then

clearing. Highs 53 to 61. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs 62 to 72.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs 67 to 76.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grapevine 57 36 56 / 0 0 0

Frazier Mountain Communities-

Including the city of Frazier Park

1200 AM PDT Tue Apr 18 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 44 to 56. North winds 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 39. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 44 to 56. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Partly sunny in the morning then

clearing. Highs 51 to 63. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47. Highs

61 to 73.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 55.

Highs 64 to 77.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 46 28 45 / 0 0 0

Frazier Park 52 25 51 / 0 0 0

Indian Wells Valley-

Including the cities of Inyokern and Ridgecrest

1200 AM PDT Tue Apr 18 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust through the

day. Highs 63 to 71. West winds 20 to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Patchy blowing dust. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 20 to

35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the morning. Highs

65 to 71. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 45 mph

shifting to the southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 77. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 81 to 87. Lows in

the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 68 43 69 / 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 71 41 70 / 0 0 0

Mojave Desert Slopes-

Including the city of Mojave

1200 AM PDT Tue Apr 18 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Windy, sunny. Patchy blowing dust. Highs 49 to 61. West

winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 70 mph.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust. Lows 33 to

41. West winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to around 65 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy, sunny. Patchy blowing dust. Highs 50 to 64.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust in

the evening. Lows 36 to 42. Northwest winds 15 to 35 mph with

gusts to around 50 mph.

.THURSDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs 59 to 71. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 56. Highs

68 to 81.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mojave 59 39 61 / 0 0 0

Mojave Desert-

Including the cities of Rosamond, California City, Randsburg,

and Edwards AFB

1200 AM PDT Tue Apr 18 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Windy, cooler, sunny. Patchy blowing dust. Highs in the

lower 60s. West winds 20 to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust. Lows in the

upper 30s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy, sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the morning.

Highs 62 to 68. West winds 15 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph

decreasing to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust in

the evening. Lows around 40. West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts

to around 45 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

35 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 53.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 61 41 63 / 0 0 0

California City 63 39 64 / 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 64 38 65 / 0 0 0

Rosamond 63 37 64 / 0 0 0

