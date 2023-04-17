CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 16, 2023

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1101 PM PDT Sun Apr 16 2023

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Monday, Monday night, and Tuesday.

CAZ300-171100-

West Side Mountains north of 198-

Including the city of San Luis Reservoir

1101 PM PDT Sun Apr 16 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 66. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 45. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 62. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

clear. Lows 36 to 42. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs 64 to 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs 70 to 76.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 68 to 79. Lows in

the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Luis Reservoir 48 65 45 62 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ301-171100-

Los Banos - Dos Palos-

Including the city of Los Banos

1101 PM PDT Sun Apr 16 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 80. Lows in

the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 46 67 44 63 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ302-171100-

Merced - Madera - Mendota-

Including the cities of Merced, Madera, and Atwater

1101 PM PDT Sun Apr 16 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

around 40. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 43 66 43 64 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 45 66 44 64 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 45 66 43 64 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 45 67 43 65 / 0 0 0 0

Firebaugh 44 68 42 65 / 0 0 0 0

Mendota 44 69 42 65 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ303-171100-

Planada - Le Grand - Snelling-

Including the cities of Planada, Lake Mcclure, and Le Grand

1101 PM PDT Sun Apr 16 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

around 40. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 40s. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Planada 45 66 43 63 / 0 0 0 0

Le Grand 45 66 43 63 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ304-171100-

Coalinga - Avenal-

Including the cities of Avenal and Coalinga

1101 PM PDT Sun Apr 16 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 48 71 44 65 / 0 0 0 0

Avenal 49 70 44 65 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ305-171100-

West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties-

Including the cities of Lemoore Station, Five Points,

and Kettleman City

1101 PM PDT Sun Apr 16 2023

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 47 71 44 67 / 0 0 0 0

Five Points 47 71 44 67 / 0 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 47 71 44 66 / 0 0 0 0

Kettleman City 49 72 44 67 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ306-171100-

Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma-

Including the cities of Selma, Sanger, Parlier, Kingsburg,

and Kerman

1101 PM PDT Sun Apr 16 2023

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

around 70. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Selma 48 71 45 67 / 0 0 0 0

Kingsburg 48 71 45 67 / 0 0 0 0

Sanger 47 69 44 66 / 0 0 0 0

Kerman 45 69 43 65 / 0 0 0 0

Caruthers 47 70 44 66 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ307-171100-

Fresno-Clovis-

Including the city of Fresno

1101 PM PDT Sun Apr 16 2023

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs around 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Clovis 48 69 45 65 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno 48 70 46 66 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ308-171100-

West Side Mountains South of 198-

Including the cities of Blackwells Corner and McKittrick

1101 PM PDT Sun Apr 16 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

Gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 71. East winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the north in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 66. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

around 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs 64 to 72.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 53.

Highs 71 to 83.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 43 66 43 64 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 45 66 44 64 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 45 66 43 64 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 45 67 43 65 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ309-171100-

Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5-

Including the cities of Lost Hills and Buttonwillow

1101 PM PDT Sun Apr 16 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 80. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 47 73 43 67 / 0 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 48 74 44 68 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ310-171100-

Delano-Wasco-Shafter-

Including the cities of Delano, Wasco, Alpaugh, and Shafter

1101 PM PDT Sun Apr 16 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around

70. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 45 72 42 67 / 0 0 0 0

Allensworth 45 72 42 67 / 0 0 0 0

Wasco 48 72 43 67 / 0 0 0 0

Delano 46 72 42 67 / 0 0 0 0

McFarland 47 71 42 67 / 0 0 0 0

Shafter 48 72 44 67 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ311-171100-

Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore-

Including the cities of Hanford, Lemoore, and Corcoran

1101 PM PDT Sun Apr 16 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around

70. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 47 71 44 67 / 0 0 0 0

Hanford 48 72 44 68 / 0 0 0 0

Corcoran 45 72 42 67 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ312-171100-

Visalia - Porterville - Reedley-

Including the cities of Goshen, Visalia, Tulare, and Porterville

1101 PM PDT Sun Apr 16 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. West winds up to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds up

to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs around 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Reedley 47 70 44 66 / 0 0 0 0

Dinuba 47 70 44 66 / 0 0 0 0

Visalia 46 71 44 67 / 0 0 0 0

Exeter 47 71 43 67 / 0 0 0 0

Tulare 47 72 44 67 / 0 0 0 0

Lindsay 47 71 43 67 / 0 0 0 0

Porterville 48 71 44 66 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ313-171100-

Buena Vista-

Including the city of Taft

1101 PM PDT Sun Apr 16 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 74. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 67. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 62 to 68.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 67 to 73. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 75 to 85. Lows in

the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 50 71 47 65 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ314-171100-

Bakersfield-

Including the city of Bakersfield

1101 PM PDT Sun Apr 16 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bakersfield 50 71 46 66 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ315-171100-

Southeast San Joaquin Valley-

Including the city of Richgrove

1101 PM PDT Sun Apr 16 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

up to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds up

to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

around 40. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs around 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Richgrove 46 71 42 65 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ316-171100-

South End San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Lamont and Arvin

1101 PM PDT Sun Apr 16 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 74. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 67. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 61 to 67.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 76 to 85. Lows in

the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Arvin 49 71 44 65 / 0 0 0 0

Lamont 49 72 45 67 / 0 0 0 0

Mettler 48 71 45 65 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ317-171100-

Mariposa Madera Foothills-

Including the cities of El Portal and Mariposa

1101 PM PDT Sun Apr 16 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds up

to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 44 59 39 54 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ318-171100-

Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra-

Including the cities of Bass Lake, Coarsegold, Fish Camp,

Oakhurst, and North Fork

1101 PM PDT Sun Apr 16 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 45. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs

54 to 62. Southwest winds up to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 39. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight. Gusts up to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 57. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 36. West winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 40.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 66.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 73. Lows

44 to 51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oakhurst 42 63 36 57 / 0 10 0 0

Bass Lake 40 58 34 52 / 0 10 0 0

CAZ319-171100-

Fresno-Tulare Foothills-

Including the city of Millerton Lake

1101 PM PDT Sun Apr 16 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

63 to 69. South winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 65. Southwest winds up to

5 mph shifting to the west 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds up

to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs 74 to 80.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 46 66 44 62 / 0 0 0 0

Three Rivers 48 69 41 64 / 0 0 0 0

Springville 45 63 39 58 / 0 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 49 67 44 62 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ320-171100-

Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra-

Including the city of Auberry

1101 PM PDT Sun Apr 16 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 49. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs

53 to 63. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy in the evening then

clearing. Lows 34 to 42. Northwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to

the east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

48 to 58. South winds up to 5 mph shifting to the west 5 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

32 to 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 49 to 59.

Lows 36 to 44.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 56 to 66. Lows

42 to 50.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 74. Lows

45 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Auberry 47 61 41 56 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ321-171100-

South End Sierra Foothills-

1101 PM PDT Sun Apr 16 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

around 40. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

evening.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows

in the mid 50s.

CAZ322-171100-

South End of the Lower Sierra-

Including the city of Camp Nelson

1101 PM PDT Sun Apr 16 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 47. North winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 61. West winds up to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 40. North winds

up to 10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 56. West winds up to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph increasing to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 38. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 49 to 57.

Lows 35 to 41.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 55 to 63. Lows

41 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs 62 to 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to

52. Highs 65 to 73.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Camp Nelson 40 52 34 46 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ323-171100-

Yosemite NP outside of the valley-

Including the cities of Tuolumne Meadows and Wawona

1101 PM PDT Sun Apr 16 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 21 to 33. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph increasing to 40 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

32 to 46. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

50 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust. Lows

15 to 27. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Patchy blowing dust. Highs 24 to

38. Southwest winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy in the evening then

clearing. Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Lows 11 to 23.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph decreasing to

35 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 28 to 42.

Lows 16 to 28.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 39 to 51.

Lows 24 to 36.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 41 to 57. Lows

26 to 39.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Tuolumne Meadows 25 40 18 34 / 0 10 10 10

Wawona 36 58 30 51 / 0 10 10 10

Hetch Hetchy 37 56 32 48 / 0 10 10 10

CAZ324-171100-

Yosemite Valley-

Including the city of Yosemite Valley

1101 PM PDT Sun Apr 16 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 41. Northeast winds up to

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs

50 to 58. Northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 34. Southwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 42 to 50. Southwest winds up to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

25 to 31. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 46 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 36.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 63.

Lows 38 to 44.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 69. Lows

40 to 47.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 36 60 31 52 / 0 10 10 10

CAZ325-171100-

San Joaquin River Canyon-

1101 PM PDT Sun Apr 16 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44. Northwest winds up to

5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

49 to 59. Southwest winds up to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 30 to 38. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 42 to 52. Southwest winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

27 to 35. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph

shifting to the south with gusts to around 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 39.

.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 63.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 46.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 70. Lows

40 to 48.

CAZ326-171100-

Upper San Joaquin River-

Including the cities of Devils Postpile, Florence Lake,

and Lake Thomas Edison

1101 PM PDT Sun Apr 16 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 19 to 31. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph increasing to 40 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Highs 30 to 44. Southwest winds 5 to 20 mph with gusts to around

55 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust. Lows

14 to 26. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

55 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust. Highs 25 to

37. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Lows 11 to 23. Southwest

winds 5 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph decreasing to 35 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 28 to 40.

Lows 17 to 27.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 38 to 55. Lows

25 to 37.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Devils Postpile 27 40 22 33 / 0 10 0 0

CAZ327-171100-

Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge-

Including the cities of Lake Wishon, Huntington Lake,

and Shaver Lake

1101 PM PDT Sun Apr 16 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 23 to 33. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

36 to 48. Southwest winds up to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy in the evening then

clearing. Lows 18 to 26. South winds up to 10 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 30 to 42. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

14 to 24. Southwest winds up to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

evening.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 33 to 45.

Lows 21 to 29.

.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs 42 to 52.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 36.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 44 to 58. Lows

29 to 38.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 30 43 24 36 / 0 10 0 0

Shaver Lake 35 50 29 44 / 0 10 0 0

Lake Wishon 32 50 26 43 / 0 10 0 0

CAZ328-171100-

Kings Canyon NP-

Including the city of Cedar Grove

1101 PM PDT Sun Apr 16 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 17 to 27. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph increasing to 40 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs 29 to 43. West winds 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph increasing to 10 to 25 mph with gusts

to around 60 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust. Lows

11 to 21. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around

70 mph.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust. Highs 23 to

37. Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 70 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the evening then

clearing. Patchy blowing dust. Lows 9 to 19. West winds 10 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 70 mph decreasing to 45 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Highs

25 to 39. Lows 15 to 25.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 34 to 48. Lows

22 to 32.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 35 to 51. Lows

21 to 34.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 35 61 28 54 / 0 10 0 0

CAZ329-171100-

Grant Grove Area-

Including the cities of Grant Grove and Hume Lake

1101 PM PDT Sun Apr 16 2023

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 42. West winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

42 to 54. West winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy in the evening then

clearing. Lows 24 to 36. West winds up to 5 mph shifting to the

southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

35 to 47. Southwest winds up to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

21 to 33. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 37 to 49.

Lows 26 to 38.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 45 to 57. Lows

32 to 44.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 49 to 63. Lows

34 to 47.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grant Grove 35 47 29 41 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ330-171100-

Sequoia NP-

Including the cities of Giant Forest and Lodgepole

1101 PM PDT Sun Apr 16 2023

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows 18 to 36. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 33 to 49. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph increasing to 50 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust after

midnight. Lows 12 to 30. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 60 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust. Highs 27 to

43. West winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 60 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust. Lows

10 to 28. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 60 mph decreasing

to 40 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Highs

28 to 44. Lows 16 to 32.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 37 to 56. Lows

22 to 38.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 22 to 40.

Highs 37 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 31 50 25 44 / 0 10 0 0

CAZ331-171100-

South End of the Upper Sierra-

Including the city of Johnsondale

1101 PM PDT Sun Apr 16 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 40. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph increasing to 45 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs 44 to 56. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 45 mph shifting to the west 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 60 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy, colder. Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust.

Lows 23 to 35. West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around

70 mph.

.TUESDAY...Windy, sunny. Patchy blowing dust. Highs 38 to 50.

West winds 15 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 70 mph decreasing to 60 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust. Lows

20 to 32. West winds 15 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 65 mph decreasing

to 50 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Highs

38 to 50. Lows 25 to 35.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 46 to 58. Lows

31 to 41.

.FRIDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs 51 to 63.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to

45. Highs 51 to 65.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Johnsondale 34 60 29 52 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ332-171100-

Kern River Valley-

Including the cities of Lake Isabella and Kernville

1101 PM PDT Sun Apr 16 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs 62 to 68. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts

to around 40 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 50 mph.

.TUESDAY...Windy, sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Highs 54 to 60. West winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 15 to

30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Highs

56 to 62. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 65 to 71. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 70 to 79. Lows in

the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 38 49 31 43 / 0 0 0 0

Kernville 45 69 39 61 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 47 66 41 59 / 0 0 0 0

Weldon 46 67 42 60 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ333-171100-

Piute Walker Basin-

1101 PM PDT Sun Apr 16 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 45. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph increasing to 40 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs 51 to 63. West winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy, colder. Mostly clear. Patchy blowing

dust. Lows 31 to 41. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around

60 mph.

.TUESDAY...Windy, sunny. Patchy blowing dust. Highs 44 to 54.

West winds 15 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 60 mph decreasing to 45 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust. Lows

27 to 37. West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Highs

46 to 56. Lows 30 to 40.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 54 to 64. Lows

36 to 46.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 61 to 74. Lows 40 to

52.

CAZ334-171100-

Tehachapi-

Including the city of Tehachapi

1101 PM PDT Sun Apr 16 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 46. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs 52 to 62. West winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the northwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up

to 45 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust. Lows

33 to 41. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 60 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust. Highs 45 to

55. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 55 mph decreasing to

45 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust. Lows

30 to 38. West winds 15 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 55 mph decreasing

to 45 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Highs 46 to

56. Lows 32 to 40.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 54 to 64. Lows

38 to 46.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 62 to 72. Lows

42 to 50.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 75.

Lows 45 to 53.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 39 54 34 47 / 0 0 0 0

Tehachapi 40 57 34 49 / 0 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 46 61 41 54 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ335-171100-

Grapevine-

Including the cities of Grapevine and Lebec

1101 PM PDT Sun Apr 16 2023

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 63. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 56. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs

48 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs 55 to 63.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs 63 to 71.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 74.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs 64 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grapevine 43 65 39 57 / 10 0 0 0

CAZ336-171100-

Frazier Mountain Communities-

Including the city of Frazier Park

1101 PM PDT Sun Apr 16 2023

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until early morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 37 to 47. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 65. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 46 to 58. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs

46 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41.

Highs 53 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47. Highs

61 to 73.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 75.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53. Highs

62 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 37 54 32 47 / 10 0 0 0

Frazier Park 34 60 30 54 / 10 0 0 0

CAZ337-171100-

Indian Wells Valley-

Including the cities of Inyokern and Ridgecrest

1101 PM PDT Sun Apr 16 2023

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs 74 to 80. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph increasing to west 20 to

30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust. Lows in the upper 40s. West

winds 20 to 35 mph. Gusts up to 55 mph decreasing to 45 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust. Highs 66 to

74. Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph increasing to 25 to 35 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust through

the night. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 25 to 35 mph with

gusts to around 50 mph decreasing to 15 to 30 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 66 to 72.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 73 to 83. Lows

around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs 79 to 85.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 85.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 51 79 49 71 / 0 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 48 81 49 73 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ338-171100-

Mojave Desert Slopes-

Including the city of Mojave

1101 PM PDT Sun Apr 16 2023

.TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust in the late

evening and overnight. Lows 44 to 50. West winds 15 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 50 mph.

.MONDAY...Windy, sunny. Patchy blowing dust. Highs 58 to 72.

Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to around 60 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Very windy. Partly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust

through the night. Lows 38 to 46. West winds 25 to 45 mph

decreasing to 25 to 35 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 70 mph.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust through the

day. Highs 51 to 63. West winds 25 to 35 mph. Gusts up to 75 mph

decreasing to 60 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust through

the night. Lows 34 to 42. West winds 20 to 35 mph. Gusts up to

65 mph decreasing to 50 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Highs 52 to

64. Lows 36 to 44.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 60 to 72. Lows

43 to 49.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 67 to 80. Lows 47 to

55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mojave 48 69 44 61 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ339-171100-

Mojave Desert-

Including the cities of Rosamond, California City, Randsburg,

and Edwards AFB

1101 PM PDT Sun Apr 16 2023

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West

winds 10 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 15 to

30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust. Lows

in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around

55 mph.

.TUESDAY...Windy, sunny. Patchy blowing dust. Highs in the mid

60s. West winds 15 to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust. Lows

around 40. West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Highs in

the mid 60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 80. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs around 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 50 71 46 63 / 0 0 0 0

California City 47 74 44 64 / 0 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 46 74 44 65 / 0 0 0 0

Rosamond 46 74 42 65 / 0 0 0 0

