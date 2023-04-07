CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, April 6, 2023

_____

659 FPUS56 KHNX 070601

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1101 PM PDT Thu Apr 6 2023

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Friday, Friday night, and Saturday.

CAZ300-071100-

West Side Mountains north of 198-

Including the city of San Luis Reservoir

1101 PM PDT Thu Apr 6 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 51. West winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 59 to 65. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 63 to 71. West winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 76.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs

72 to 78.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs

66 to 72.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 43.

Highs 53 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Luis Reservoir 51 64 50 71 / 10 10 0 0

$$

CAZ301-071100-

Los Banos - Dos Palos-

Including the city of Los Banos

1101 PM PDT Thu Apr 6 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs

around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 50 66 49 72 / 10 10 0 0

$$

CAZ302-071100-

Merced - Madera - Mendota-

Including the cities of Merced, Madera, and Atwater

1101 PM PDT Thu Apr 6 2023

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs

around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 50 66 47 72 / 20 10 0 0

Merced 51 67 48 72 / 20 10 0 0

Chowchilla 49 67 47 72 / 10 10 0 0

Madera 49 68 47 72 / 10 10 0 0

Firebaugh 49 68 48 73 / 10 10 0 0

Mendota 48 68 48 73 / 10 10 0 0

$$

CAZ303-071100-

Planada - Le Grand - Snelling-

Including the cities of Planada, Lake Mcclure, and Le Grand

1101 PM PDT Thu Apr 6 2023

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows around 50. East winds up to 5 mph shifting to the

northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds up

to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Planada 50 66 47 72 / 20 10 0 0

Le Grand 50 66 47 72 / 20 10 0 0

$$

CAZ304-071100-

Coalinga - Avenal-

Including the cities of Avenal and Coalinga

1101 PM PDT Thu Apr 6 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs around 80. Lows in the mid

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 49 70 49 73 / 10 10 0 0

Avenal 49 70 50 72 / 0 10 0 0

$$

CAZ305-071100-

West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties-

Including the cities of Lemoore Station, Five Points,

and Kettleman City

1101 PM PDT Thu Apr 6 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 48 73 49 75 / 0 10 0 0

Five Points 48 71 49 75 / 10 10 0 0

NAS Lemoore 47 72 48 74 / 0 10 0 0

Kettleman City 49 73 49 75 / 0 10 0 0

$$

CAZ306-071100-

Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma-

Including the cities of Selma, Sanger, Parlier, Kingsburg,

and Kerman

1101 PM PDT Thu Apr 6 2023

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the northwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Selma 48 72 48 74 / 10 10 0 0

Kingsburg 47 72 47 74 / 10 10 0 0

Sanger 49 71 47 73 / 10 10 0 0

Kerman 48 70 48 73 / 10 10 0 0

Caruthers 47 71 48 74 / 10 10 0 0

$$

CAZ307-071100-

Fresno-Clovis-

Including the city of Fresno

1101 PM PDT Thu Apr 6 2023

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. East winds up to 5 mph shifting to

the north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds up to

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Clovis 50 70 48 73 / 10 10 0 0

Fresno 51 72 49 75 / 10 10 0 0

$$

CAZ308-071100-

West Side Mountains South of 198-

Including the cities of Blackwells Corner and McKittrick

1101 PM PDT Thu Apr 6 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 72. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 73. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 71 to 83. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 68 to 76. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 59 to 67.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 50 66 47 72 / 20 10 0 0

Merced 51 67 48 72 / 20 10 0 0

Chowchilla 49 67 47 72 / 10 10 0 0

Madera 49 68 47 72 / 10 10 0 0

$$

CAZ309-071100-

Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5-

Including the cities of Lost Hills and Buttonwillow

1101 PM PDT Thu Apr 6 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 80. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 47 74 48 75 / 0 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 47 75 49 75 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ310-071100-

Delano-Wasco-Shafter-

Including the cities of Delano, Wasco, Alpaugh, and Shafter

1101 PM PDT Thu Apr 6 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 44 73 45 74 / 0 0 0 0

Allensworth 45 73 45 75 / 0 0 0 0

Wasco 47 73 47 74 / 0 0 0 0

Delano 46 73 46 73 / 0 0 0 0

McFarland 47 73 47 73 / 0 0 0 0

Shafter 47 73 48 74 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ311-071100-

Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore-

Including the cities of Hanford, Lemoore, and Corcoran

1101 PM PDT Thu Apr 6 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 47 72 47 74 / 10 10 0 0

Hanford 47 73 48 75 / 10 10 0 0

Corcoran 44 73 45 74 / 0 10 0 0

$$

CAZ312-071100-

Visalia - Porterville - Reedley-

Including the cities of Goshen, Visalia, Tulare, and Porterville

1101 PM PDT Thu Apr 6 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds up to

5 mph shifting to the west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the upper 40s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Reedley 48 71 47 73 / 10 10 0 0

Dinuba 49 71 47 73 / 10 10 0 0

Visalia 47 72 47 74 / 10 10 0 0

Exeter 49 71 47 73 / 10 10 0 0

Tulare 47 72 47 73 / 10 10 0 0

Lindsay 49 71 47 72 / 0 10 0 0

Porterville 49 72 48 72 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ313-071100-

Buena Vista-

Including the city of Taft

1101 PM PDT Thu Apr 6 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until early morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 75. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 75. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North

winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the west 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 76 to 86. Lows in the

mid 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 72 to 78. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 64 to 70.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 51 72 52 72 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ314-071100-

Bakersfield-

Including the city of Bakersfield

1101 PM PDT Thu Apr 6 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bakersfield 50 73 50 73 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ315-071100-

Southeast San Joaquin Valley-

Including the city of Richgrove

1101 PM PDT Thu Apr 6 2023

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the upper 40s. North winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the upper 40s. North winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

east after midnight.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 80. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Richgrove 47 71 47 72 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ316-071100-

South End San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Lamont and Arvin

1101 PM PDT Thu Apr 6 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs 57 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Arvin 49 74 49 74 / 0 0 0 0

Lamont 49 74 49 75 / 0 0 0 0

Mettler 48 73 49 73 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ317-071100-

Mariposa Madera Foothills-

Including the cities of El Portal and Mariposa

1101 PM PDT Thu Apr 6 2023

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows

around 50. East winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 47 59 44 64 / 20 10 0 0

$$

CAZ318-071100-

Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra-

Including the cities of Bass Lake, Coarsegold, Fish Camp,

Oakhurst, and North Fork

1101 PM PDT Thu Apr 6 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain late in the

night. Lows 41 to 47. East winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Highs 51 to 61. Southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the south in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 39 to 45. East winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 65. Northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 48. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs 65 to 73.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 46 to 52. Highs 67 to 75.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 51. Highs

61 to 69.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs 51 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 38.

Highs 45 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oakhurst 43 63 41 67 / 10 20 0 0

Bass Lake 39 56 38 61 / 10 20 0 0

$$

CAZ319-071100-

Fresno-Tulare Foothills-

Including the city of Millerton Lake

1101 PM PDT Thu Apr 6 2023

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. East winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 64 to 70. Southeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the upper 40s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 72. East winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 66.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 51 68 47 70 / 10 10 0 0

Three Rivers 48 70 47 72 / 0 10 0 0

Springville 46 65 44 66 / 0 10 0 0

Tule River Reservation 51 69 49 69 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ320-071100-

Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra-

Including the city of Auberry

1101 PM PDT Thu Apr 6 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50. East winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 53 to 63. Southeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

39 to 47. Northeast winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs 56 to 66. East winds up to 5 mph shifting to the west in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 52. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs 63 to 73.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 48 to 56. Highs 66 to 76.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 54.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 70. Lows

41 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 51 to 61.

Lows 33 to 41.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 43 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Auberry 49 61 47 64 / 10 10 0 0

$$

CAZ321-071100-

South End Sierra Foothills-

1101 PM PDT Thu Apr 6 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 50. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the upper 40s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the lower 50s. North winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

east after midnight.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

CAZ322-071100-

South End of the Lower Sierra-

Including the city of Camp Nelson

1101 PM PDT Thu Apr 6 2023

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 42 to 48. East winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 63. West winds up to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

40 to 46. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 65. East winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 51. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 65 to 75. Lows 49 to 55.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 53.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 68. Lows

42 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 52 to 60.

Lows 34 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 43 to 51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Camp Nelson 39 52 37 56 / 0 10 0 0

$$

CAZ323-071100-

Yosemite NP outside of the valley-

Including the cities of Tuolumne Meadows and Wawona

1101 PM PDT Thu Apr 6 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow late in the

night. Lows 21 to 33. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph

increasing to 40 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then slight

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs 29 to 43. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 19 to 31. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

40 mph decreasing to 25 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs 39 to 51. East winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 37. West winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 43 to 59.

Lows 25 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 34 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 27.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs

26 to 38. Chance of snow 30 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Tuolumne Meadows 23 39 21 48 / 20 30 0 0

Wawona 36 54 35 61 / 20 20 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 39 53 37 61 / 30 30 0 0

$$

CAZ324-071100-

Yosemite Valley-

Including the city of Yosemite Valley

1101 PM PDT Thu Apr 6 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow

late in the night. Lows 36 to 42. East winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 46 to

54. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest 5 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 33 to 39. Northeast winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 62. East winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 45. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 61 to 69. Lows

42 to 48.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs 58 to 66.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

Highs 49 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Highs 42 to 50. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 39 55 36 63 / 20 30 0 0

$$

CAZ325-071100-

San Joaquin River Canyon-

1101 PM PDT Thu Apr 6 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 43. East winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow in the

morning. Highs 47 to 57. Northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 33 to 41. Northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 62. Northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 46. West winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 62 to 70. Lows

42 to 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 72.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 49. Highs

59 to 67.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows 38 to

44. Highs 49 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 37.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Highs 41 to 49. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

CAZ326-071100-

Upper San Joaquin River-

Including the cities of Devils Postpile, Florence Lake,

and Lake Thomas Edison

1101 PM PDT Thu Apr 6 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 18 to 30. South winds up to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph increasing to 40 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

28 to 42. South winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 17 to 29. South winds up to 10 mph. Gusts up to

35 mph decreasing to 25 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs 37 to 49. East winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 35. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 41 to 57.

Lows 24 to 38.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 33 to 45.

Lows 14 to 26.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs

24 to 36.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Devils Postpile 25 37 23 46 / 10 20 0 0

$$

CAZ327-071100-

Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge-

Including the cities of Lake Wishon, Huntington Lake,

and Shaver Lake

1101 PM PDT Thu Apr 6 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 22 to 32. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 33 to 45. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

21 to 31. South winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs 41 to 51. Northeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 36. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 47 to 61. Lows

31 to 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 35.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 38 to 48.

Lows 18 to 26.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs

28 to 38. Chance of snow 30 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 29 41 27 47 / 10 10 0 0

Shaver Lake 35 50 33 54 / 10 10 0 0

Lake Wishon 30 47 29 53 / 10 10 0 0

$$

CAZ328-071100-

Kings Canyon NP-

Including the city of Cedar Grove

1101 PM PDT Thu Apr 6 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 13 to 25. Southwest winds up to

10 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 25 to 39. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 13 to 25. Southwest winds up to 10 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Not as cool. Sunny in the morning then becoming

partly sunny. Highs 32 to 46. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 20 to 32. South winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 38 to 53. Lows

24 to 35.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 21 to 31.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 30 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows 9 to

21. Highs 20 to 34.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 34 57 33 63 / 10 10 0 0

$$

CAZ329-071100-

Grant Grove Area-

Including the cities of Grant Grove and Hume Lake

1101 PM PDT Thu Apr 6 2023

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 28 to 40. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 39 to 53. Southeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

28 to 40. East winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 57. East winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 45. Northwest winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 52 to 64. Lows

37 to 49.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 66.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 48. Highs

50 to 62.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 44.

Highs 42 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows 23 to 35.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of snow and rain in the

afternoon. Highs 32 to 44. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grant Grove 35 47 34 50 / 0 10 0 0

$$

CAZ330-071100-

Sequoia NP-

Including the cities of Giant Forest and Lodgepole

1101 PM PDT Thu Apr 6 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 14 to 34. Southwest winds up to

10 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 29 to 47. West winds 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

15 to 33. North winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs 35 to 51. North

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 21 to 39. East winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 41 to 59. Lows

24 to 42.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 42 to 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 21 to

41. Highs 42 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 34 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to

28. Highs 22 to 38.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 29 48 29 53 / 10 10 0 0

$$

CAZ331-071100-

South End of the Upper Sierra-

Including the city of Johnsondale

1101 PM PDT Thu Apr 6 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 25 to 39. Southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the northwest with gusts to around 25 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 41 to 55. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph increasing to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 25 to 39. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 45 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 46 to 58. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts to around 35 mph shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 44. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 51 to 68. Lows 33 to 47.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 45. Highs

51 to 63.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 43 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows 21 to

33. Highs 32 to 44.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Johnsondale 34 59 32 62 / 0 10 0 0

$$

CAZ332-071100-

Kern River Valley-

Including the cities of Lake Isabella and Kernville

1101 PM PDT Thu Apr 6 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds up to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 71. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to

the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 74 to 82. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 69 to 75. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 60 to 66.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 37 51 36 54 / 0 0 0 0

Kernville 44 69 42 72 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 47 68 45 71 / 0 0 0 0

Weldon 44 68 44 71 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ333-071100-

Piute Walker Basin-

1101 PM PDT Thu Apr 6 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 36 to 46. Southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 64. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 25 mph increasing to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 35 to 45. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 66. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49. West winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 64 to 77. Lows 44 to 54.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53. Highs

60 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

Highs 51 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to

39. Highs 41 to 51.

$$

CAZ334-071100-

Tehachapi-

Including the city of Tehachapi

1101 PM PDT Thu Apr 6 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 39 to 47. West winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 65. West winds up to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 39 to 47. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 67. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 49. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs 67 to 75.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 48 to 54. Highs 68 to 78.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 53.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 70. Lows

39 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 51 to 61.

Lows 31 to 39.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 42 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 41 57 40 59 / 0 0 0 0

Tehachapi 39 61 39 64 / 0 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 47 65 47 68 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ335-071100-

Grapevine-

Including the cities of Grapevine and Lebec

1101 PM PDT Thu Apr 6 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 65. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 59 to 65. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Partly sunny in the morning then clearing.

Highs 66 to 74.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs

70 to 76.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 68.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs 54 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs 44 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grapevine 44 66 44 67 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ336-071100-

Frazier Mountain Communities-

Including the city of Frazier Park

1101 PM PDT Thu Apr 6 2023

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48. South winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 66. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 56 to 66. North winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Partly sunny in the morning then clearing.

Highs 64 to 74.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 46 to 54. Highs 67 to 77.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 69.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47. Highs

52 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40.

Highs 42 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 39 55 38 57 / 0 0 0 0

Frazier Park 35 61 35 63 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ337-071100-

Indian Wells Valley-

Including the cities of Inyokern and Ridgecrest

1101 PM PDT Thu Apr 6 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Breezy, warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 76. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to west 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy in the evening then

clearing. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 77. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the west 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Highs

72 to 78. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Breezy, cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 47 75 48 75 / 0 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 44 76 46 77 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ338-071100-

Mojave Desert Slopes-

Including the city of Mojave

1101 PM PDT Thu Apr 6 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 41 to 47. West winds up to 10 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Breezy, warmer, sunny. Highs 60 to 72. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the evening then

clearing. Lows 41 to 47. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

around 50 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 73. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 40 mph shifting to the southwest 5 to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 51. West winds 5 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 69 to 83. Lows 49 to

56.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 67 to 79. Lows

44 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Highs

58 to 70. Lows 35 to 43.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mojave 45 71 46 72 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ339-071100-

Mojave Desert-

Including the cities of Rosamond, California City, Randsburg,

and Edwards AFB

1101 PM PDT Thu Apr 6 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 41 to 47. West winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the evening then

clearing. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows 50 to 56.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Highs in

the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Breezy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 49 68 47 70 / 0 0 0 0

California City 42 73 44 75 / 0 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 41 73 43 75 / 0 0 0 0

Rosamond 42 73 43 75 / 0 0 0 0

$$

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather