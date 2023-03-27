CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 26, 2023

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1201 AM PDT Mon Mar 27 2023

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Tuesday.

West Side Mountains north of 198-

Including the city of San Luis Reservoir

1201 AM PDT Mon Mar 27 2023

.TODAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs 55 to 63. Southeast winds up

to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 40 to 46. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain in

the afternoon. Highs 49 to 57. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

around 50 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then

chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph decreasing to 30 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the afternoon. Highs 48 to 56. South

winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening.

Lows around 40. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 51 to 63. Lows

39 to 45.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Luis Reservoir 63 45 54 / 0 40 90

$$

CAZ301-272300-

Los Banos - Dos Palos-

Including the city of Los Banos

1201 AM PDT Mon Mar 27 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of frost early in the morning. Highs in the

mid 60s. West winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast 5 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then

chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 40. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 64 43 56 / 0 30 80

$$

CAZ302-272300-

Merced - Madera - Mendota-

Including the cities of Merced, Madera, and Atwater

1201 AM PDT Mon Mar 27 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Widespread frost early in the morning. Highs in

the mid 60s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the

southeast 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then

chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 40. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the afternoon. Highs around 60.

Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 64 43 54 / 0 30 90

Merced 64 44 57 / 0 30 80

Chowchilla 64 43 58 / 0 20 80

Madera 64 44 60 / 0 10 80

Firebaugh 64 41 60 / 0 10 70

Mendota 65 40 61 / 0 10 80

$$

CAZ303-272300-

Planada - Le Grand - Snelling-

Including the cities of Planada, Lake Mcclure, and Le Grand

1201 AM PDT Mon Mar 27 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of frost early in the morning. Highs in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph increasing to 5 to 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph

increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the evening, then chance

of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Planada 63 44 57 / 0 20 80

Le Grand 63 45 57 / 0 20 80

$$

CAZ304-272300-

Coalinga - Avenal-

Including the cities of Avenal and Coalinga

1201 AM PDT Mon Mar 27 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to south 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the evening, then chance

of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 64 43 60 / 0 0 80

Avenal 63 43 62 / 0 0 80

$$

CAZ305-272300-

West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties-

Including the cities of Lemoore Station, Five Points,

and Kettleman City

1201 AM PDT Mon Mar 27 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Widespread frost early in the morning. Highs in

the mid 60s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the evening, then chance

of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 64 40 64 / 0 0 80

Five Points 65 40 64 / 0 0 80

NAS Lemoore 64 39 64 / 0 0 80

Kettleman City 64 41 65 / 0 0 70

$$

CAZ306-272300-

Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma-

Including the cities of Selma, Sanger, Parlier, Kingsburg,

and Kerman

1201 AM PDT Mon Mar 27 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Widespread frost early in the morning. Highs in

the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the evening, then chance

of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

around 60. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the south

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 46.

Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Selma 64 42 62 / 0 0 90

Kingsburg 64 41 63 / 0 0 90

Sanger 64 43 62 / 0 10 90

Kerman 64 41 61 / 0 10 80

Caruthers 64 40 63 / 0 10 90

$$

CAZ307-272300-

Fresno-Clovis-

Including the city of Fresno

1201 AM PDT Mon Mar 27 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of frost early in the morning. Highs in the

mid 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the evening, then chance

of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Clovis 64 44 62 / 0 10 90

Fresno 64 45 62 / 0 10 80

$$

CAZ308-272300-

West Side Mountains South of 198-

Including the cities of Blackwells Corner and McKittrick

1201 AM PDT Mon Mar 27 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 64. East winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly

cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

54 to 66. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 50 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs 49 to 57. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening,

then chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

51 to 59. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs 54 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 64 43 54 / 0 30 90

Merced 64 44 57 / 0 30 80

Chowchilla 64 43 58 / 0 20 80

Madera 64 44 60 / 0 10 80

$$

CAZ309-272300-

Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5-

Including the cities of Lost Hills and Buttonwillow

1201 AM PDT Mon Mar 27 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Widespread frost early in the morning. Highs in

the mid 60s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the east in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

up to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening,

then chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 66 39 68 / 0 0 80

Buttonwillow 67 40 71 / 0 0 80

$$

CAZ310-272300-

Delano-Wasco-Shafter-

Including the cities of Delano, Wasco, Alpaugh, and Shafter

1201 AM PDT Mon Mar 27 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Widespread frost early in the morning. Highs in

the mid 60s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the

northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 64 37 67 / 0 0 90

Allensworth 65 37 67 / 0 0 90

Wasco 66 39 69 / 0 0 80

Delano 64 39 68 / 0 0 90

McFarland 65 39 69 / 0 0 80

Shafter 66 40 70 / 0 0 80

$$

CAZ311-272300-

Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore-

Including the cities of Hanford, Lemoore, and Corcoran

1201 AM PDT Mon Mar 27 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Widespread frost early in the morning. Highs in

the mid 60s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 60. South winds around 5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 64 39 64 / 0 0 80

Hanford 65 40 65 / 0 0 90

Corcoran 64 38 66 / 0 0 90

$$

CAZ312-272300-

Visalia - Porterville - Reedley-

Including the cities of Goshen, Visalia, Tulare, and Porterville

1201 AM PDT Mon Mar 27 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of frost early in the morning. Highs in the

mid 60s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the west around

5 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 46.

Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Reedley 64 43 62 / 0 0 90

Dinuba 64 43 63 / 0 0 90

Visalia 64 42 63 / 0 0 90

Exeter 64 43 65 / 0 0 90

Tulare 64 40 65 / 0 0 90

Lindsay 64 42 66 / 0 0 90

Porterville 63 43 67 / 0 0 90

$$

CAZ313-272300-

Buena Vista-

Including the city of Taft

1201 AM PDT Mon Mar 27 2023

.TODAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs 61 to 67. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the east 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

66 to 72. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

55 to 61. North winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

54 to 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs 58 to 64.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 68.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs 59 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 64 45 70 / 0 0 60

$$

CAZ314-272300-

Bakersfield-

Including the city of Bakersfield

1201 AM PDT Mon Mar 27 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of frost early in the morning. Highs in the

mid 60s. Southeast winds up to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to

the west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bakersfield 67 43 70 / 0 0 60

$$

CAZ315-272300-

Southeast San Joaquin Valley-

Including the city of Richgrove

1201 AM PDT Mon Mar 27 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of frost early in the morning. Highs in the

lower 60s. South winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northwest in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Richgrove 63 40 67 / 0 0 80

$$

CAZ316-272300-

South End San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Lamont and Arvin

1201 AM PDT Mon Mar 27 2023

.TODAY...Warmer, sunny. Areas of frost early in the morning.

Highs 63 to 68. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. Rain likely in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs 53 to 59.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

41 to 46. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Arvin 67 42 72 / 0 0 50

Lamont 67 40 72 / 0 0 50

Mettler 67 40 71 / 0 0 40

$$

CAZ317-272300-

Mariposa Madera Foothills-

Including the cities of El Portal and Mariposa

1201 AM PDT Mon Mar 27 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of frost early in the morning. Highs in the

upper 50s. Southeast winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph

increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the evening, then chance

of rain after midnight. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 54 42 51 / 0 20 90

$$

CAZ318-272300-

Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra-

Including the cities of Bass Lake, Coarsegold, Fish Camp,

Oakhurst, and North Fork

1201 AM PDT Mon Mar 27 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TUESDAY TO 11 PM PDT

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 56. Southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 34 to 42. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain and

snow in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 12 inches. Snow level

4000 feet. Highs 45 to 53. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 45 mph increasing to 15 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 55 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow

likely after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow

accumulations. Snow level 4000 feet. Lows 30 to 36. South winds

5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the evening. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain

likely and snow in the afternoon. Light snow accumulations. Snow

level 3400 feet. Highs 40 to 50. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the

evening, then chance of rain and snow after midnight. Light snow

accumulations. Lows 27 to 35. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Highs 42 to 52. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 36. Highs

46 to 54.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 31 to 39.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 56.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows 35 to 41.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 46 to 54. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oakhurst 58 37 54 / 0 20 90

Bass Lake 52 33 48 / 0 20 90

$$

CAZ319-272300-

Fresno-Tulare Foothills-

Including the city of Millerton Lake

1201 AM PDT Mon Mar 27 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of frost early in the morning. Highs in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 58 to 64. East

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

52 to 58. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent

chance of rain. Lows around 40. Highs 51 to 57.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs 56 to 65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs 56 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 62 45 58 / 0 10 90

Three Rivers 63 43 64 / 0 0 90

Springville 57 40 60 / 0 0 90

Tule River Reservation 61 45 64 / 0 0 80

$$

CAZ320-272300-

Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra-

Including the city of Auberry

1201 AM PDT Mon Mar 27 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TUESDAY TO 11 PM PDT

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs 47 to 57. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 35 to 45. East winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow may be

heavy at times in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to

5 inches. Snow level 4400 feet. Highs 46 to 56. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy

snow accumulations. Lows 31 to 39. South winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Light snow accumulations. Snow

level 3500 feet. Highs 40 to 50. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the

evening, then chance of rain and snow after midnight. Light snow

accumulations. Lows 28 to 38. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow. Highs 40 to 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38. Highs

44 to 54.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 32 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 58.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of snow in the morning. Highs

45 to 55. Chance of snow 30 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Auberry 55 43 53 / 0 10 90

$$

CAZ321-272300-

South End Sierra Foothills-

1201 AM PDT Mon Mar 27 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Rain likely in the morning, then chance of

rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening,

then chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 47.

Highs around 60.

$$

CAZ322-272300-

South End of the Lower Sierra-

Including the city of Camp Nelson

1201 AM PDT Mon Mar 27 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TUESDAY TO 11 PM PDT

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs 49 to 57. East winds up to

10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 42. East winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

40 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 52 to 60. East

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Heavy snow accumulations. Lows 34 to 40.

West winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Light snow accumulations. Snow

level 3800 feet. Highs 42 to 50. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the

evening, then chance of rain and snow after midnight. Light snow

accumulations. Lows 30 to 38. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow. Highs 40 to 48.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40.

Highs 46 to 57.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 46 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Camp Nelson 46 32 48 / 0 0 80

$$

CAZ323-272300-

Yosemite NP outside of the valley-

Including the cities of Tuolumne Meadows and Wawona

1201 AM PDT Mon Mar 27 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TUESDAY TO 11 PM PDT

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Not as cold. Sunny. Highs 26 to 40. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 13 to 27. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 45 mph.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Snow in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at

times in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 22 inches. Highs

22 to 36. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph

increasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 70 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy, colder. Snow in the evening, then snow

likely after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow

accumulations. Lows 10 to 22. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to around 65 mph decreasing to 10 to 25 mph with gusts to

around 50 mph after midnight. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Chance of snow in the morning, then snow in the

afternoon. Light snow accumulations. Highs 19 to 33. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the evening,

then chance of snow after midnight. Light snow accumulations.

Lows 8 to 20. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs

21 to 35. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 7 to 21.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 25 to 37.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 13 to 25.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow. Highs 25 to 39. Lows 17 to 29.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Tuolumne Meadows 35 14 31 / 0 20 90

Wawona 50 30 46 / 0 20 100

Hetch Hetchy 50 34 46 / 0 30 90

$$

CAZ324-272300-

Yosemite Valley-

Including the city of Yosemite Valley

1201 AM PDT Mon Mar 27 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TUESDAY TO 11 PM PDT

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs 42 to 50. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 29 to 35. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Chance of snow and rain in the morning, then

snow and rain in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 10 inches. Snow level

4300 feet. Highs 38 to 46. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting

to the south 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain in the evening, then snow and rain

likely after midnight. Precipitation may be heavy at times. Heavy

snow accumulations. Snow level 4100 feet. Lows 24 to 30. South

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Chance of snow in the morning, then snow with rain

likely in the afternoon. Light snow accumulations. Highs 35 to

43. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the evening,

then chance of snow after midnight. Light snow accumulations.

Lows 22 to 28. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Highs 36 to 44. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 22 to 28.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 40 to 48.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 27 to 33.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of rain and snow. Highs 40 to 50. Lows 30 to 36.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 50 32 46 / 0 20 90

$$

CAZ325-272300-

San Joaquin River Canyon-

1201 AM PDT Mon Mar 27 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TUESDAY TO 11 PM PDT

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs 42 to 52. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 27 to 37. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Snow and rain in the afternoon. Snow may be

heavy at times in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to

11 inches. Snow level 4500 feet. Highs 39 to 49. East winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to south 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around

45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Snow and rain in the evening, then snow

and rain likely after midnight. Precipitation may be heavy at

times. Heavy snow accumulations. Snow level 4500 feet. Lows 25 to

33. South winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Chance of snow in the morning, then snow with rain

likely in the afternoon. Light snow accumulations. Highs 35 to

43. South winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance

of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow and rain likely in the

evening, then chance of snow after midnight. Light snow

accumulations. Lows 22 to 30. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of snow and rain in the

afternoon. Highs 37 to 45. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 22 to 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 40 to 48.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 26 to 34.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 42 to 52.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

and snow. Lows 30 to 38.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow.

Highs 41 to 49.

$$

CAZ326-272300-

Upper San Joaquin River-

Including the cities of Devils Postpile, Florence Lake,

and Lake Thomas Edison

1201 AM PDT Mon Mar 27 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TUESDAY TO 11 PM PDT

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Not as cold. Sunny. Highs 24 to 38. South winds 5 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 11 to 23. South winds 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Snow in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at

times in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 5 to 19 inches.

Highs 23 to 35. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around

50 mph increasing to southwest 20 to 35 mph with gusts to around

70 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy, snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy

snow accumulations. Lows 8 to 20. Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 60 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Chance of snow in the morning, then snow in

the afternoon. Light snow accumulations. Highs 18 to 30.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 10 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the evening,

then chance of snow after midnight. Light snow accumulations.

Lows 6 to 18. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

19 to 33.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 17.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 23 to 35.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 22.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 26 to 38.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance

of snow. Lows 15 to 27. Highs 24 to 36.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Devils Postpile 33 18 31 / 0 10 90

$$

CAZ327-272300-

Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge-

Including the cities of Lake Wishon, Huntington Lake,

and Shaver Lake

1201 AM PDT Mon Mar 27 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TUESDAY TO 11 PM PDT

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Not as cold. Sunny. Highs 29 to 41. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 15 to 25. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Snow likely in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy

at times in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 13 inches.

Highs 27 to 39. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph increasing to southwest 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around

50 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy, snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy

snow accumulations. Lows 12 to 22. Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 50 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then snow in the

afternoon. Light snow accumulations. Highs 21 to 33. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the evening,

then chance of snow after midnight. Light snow accumulations.

Lows 9 to 19. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

23 to 33.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 9 to 19.

.FRIDAY...Not as cold. Mostly sunny. Highs 27 to 39.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 13 to 23.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 30 to 42.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of snow in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 17 to 27. Chance

of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs

29 to 39.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 36 22 34 / 0 10 90

Shaver Lake 44 30 42 / 0 10 90

Lake Wishon 42 24 41 / 0 10 90

$$

CAZ328-272300-

Kings Canyon NP-

Including the city of Cedar Grove

1201 AM PDT Mon Mar 27 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TUESDAY TO 11 PM PDT

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Not as cold. Sunny. Highs 19 to 33. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 7 to 19. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of snow in

the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Highs

20 to 34. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around

45 mph increasing to 20 to 35 mph with gusts to around 70 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy, snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy

snow accumulations. Lows 5 to 17. Southwest winds 20 to 35 mph.

Gusts up to 65 mph decreasing to 55 mph after midnight. Chance of

snow 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Snow likely. Moderate snow accumulations.

Highs 13 to 27. Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around

50 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the

evening, then chance of snow after midnight. Moderate snow

accumulations. Lows zero to 12 above. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

13 to 27.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows zero to 12 above.

.FRIDAY...Not as cold. Mostly sunny. Highs 18 to 32.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 5 to 17.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 21 to 36. Lows

11 to 21.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 51 27 50 / 0 10 90

$$

CAZ329-272300-

Grant Grove Area-

Including the cities of Grant Grove and Hume Lake

1201 AM PDT Mon Mar 27 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TUESDAY TO 11 PM PDT

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs 35 to 47. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 23 to 35. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain likely in the

afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation up to 9 inches. Snow level 4900 feet. Highs 35 to

47. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Snow and rain. Precipitation may be

heavy at times. Heavy snow accumulations. Snow level 5100 feet.

Lows 19 to 31. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

40 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely. Light snow accumulations. Highs 27 to

39. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the evening,

then chance of snow after midnight. Light snow accumulations.

Lows 16 to 28. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

27 to 39.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 27.

.FRIDAY...Not as cold. Mostly sunny. Highs 32 to 44.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 20 to 32.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 36 to 48.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 23 to 35.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow and rain.

Highs 34 to 46.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grant Grove 42 29 42 / 0 10 90

$$

CAZ330-272300-

Sequoia NP-

Including the cities of Giant Forest and Lodgepole

1201 AM PDT Mon Mar 27 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TUESDAY TO 11 PM PDT

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Not as cold. Sunny. Highs 22 to 42. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 8 to 28. South winds up to 10 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of snow in

the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Highs

24 to 42. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph

increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 60 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, colder. Snow and rain in the evening,

then snow after midnight. Precipitation may be heavy at times.

Heavy snow accumulations. Lows 6 to 24. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 65 mph decreasing to 50 mph after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Snow likely. Moderate snow accumulations.

Highs 16 to 34. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around

45 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the

evening, then chance of snow after midnight. Moderate snow

accumulations. Lows 1 to 21. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Chance of snow in the morning, then snow likely in

the afternoon. Light snow accumulations. Highs 16 to 34. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 2 to 22. Highs

21 to 39.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 6 to 26.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 25 to 43.

Lows 11 to 29.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

24 to 40. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 42 24 43 / 0 10 90

$$

CAZ331-272300-

South End of the Upper Sierra-

Including the city of Johnsondale

1201 AM PDT Mon Mar 27 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TUESDAY TO 11 PM PDT

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Not as cold. Sunny. Highs 32 to 44. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. Gusts up to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 19 to 33. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the west with gusts to around 30 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs 36 to 50. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 35 mph increasing to

southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 60 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Snow likely and chance of rain in the

evening, then snow and rain after midnight. Snow may be heavy at

times. Heavy snow accumulations. Snow level 5700 feet. Lows 18 to

32. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 60 mph decreasing to

50 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with snow likely. Light snow

accumulations. Highs 27 to 39. West winds 10 to 25 mph. Gusts up

to 50 mph decreasing to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent

chance of snow. Lows 13 to 27. Highs 27 to 39.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 14 to

32. Highs 32 to 44.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 36 to 48.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 22 to 36. Highs

34 to 46.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Johnsondale 51 25 54 / 0 0 70

$$

CAZ332-272300-

Kern River Valley-

Including the cities of Lake Isabella and Kernville

1201 AM PDT Mon Mar 27 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 58. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 40 mph decreasing to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. Rain and snow likely in the

morning, then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent

chance of rain and snow. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper

40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 42 32 48 / 0 0 60

Kernville 58 35 63 / 0 0 60

Lake Isabella 57 37 63 / 0 0 50

Weldon 57 36 62 / 0 0 50

$$

CAZ333-272300-

Piute Walker Basin-

1201 AM PDT Mon Mar 27 2023

.TODAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs 41 to 53. East winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 41. East winds 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs 49 to 61. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain and snow in the evening, then

rain and snow likely after midnight. Moderate snow accumulations.

Snow level 5700 feet. Lows 30 to 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Snow and rain likely in the morning,

then chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Light snow

accumulations. Snow level 4100 feet. Highs 38 to 48. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow and rain. Lows 25 to 37.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow and

rain. Highs 36 to 46.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to

39. Highs 43 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 57.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43. Highs

43 to 53.

$$

CAZ334-272300-

Tehachapi-

Including the city of Tehachapi

1201 AM PDT Mon Mar 27 2023

.TODAY...Breezy. Not as cool. Sunny. Highs 44 to 56. East winds

10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 33 to 41. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs 53 to 63. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain and

snow likely after midnight. Light snow accumulations. Lows 32 to

40. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the morning,

then chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Moderate snow

accumulations. Snow level 4100 feet. Highs 40 to 50. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent

chance of rain and snow. Lows 30 to 38. Highs 38 to 48.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40.

Highs 45 to 59.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 44. Highs

44 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 49 35 56 / 0 0 40

Tehachapi 49 33 59 / 0 0 30

Twin Oaks 54 39 61 / 0 0 30

$$

CAZ335-272300-

Grapevine-

Including the cities of Grapevine and Lebec

1201 AM PDT Mon Mar 27 2023

.TODAY...Breezy. Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 56.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs 55 to 63. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and snow. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and

snow. Highs 40 to 48.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 30s. Highs 46 to 54.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 58.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs

47 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grapevine 58 38 65 / 0 0 30

$$

CAZ336-272300-

Frazier Mountain Communities-

Including the city of Frazier Park

1201 AM PDT Mon Mar 27 2023

.TODAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 59. East winds

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 33 to

43. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 65. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain and snow in the evening, then

rain and snow likely after midnight. Moderate snow accumulations.

Lows 32 to 42. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

35 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow. Highs 40 to 52. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and snow. Lows 29 to 39.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of snow in the morning, then

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs 38 to 50. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to

41. Highs 44 to 56.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45. Highs

45 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 49 34 53 / 0 0 40

Frazier Park 50 30 58 / 0 0 30

$$

CAZ337-272300-

Indian Wells Valley-

Including the cities of Inyokern and Ridgecrest

1201 AM PDT Mon Mar 27 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 59. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Breezy, warmer, sunny. Highs 63 to 69. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in

the mid 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around

45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Chance of rain in the morning.

Highs 54 to 60. Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 54 to 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 64. Lows

around 40.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 62 to 69. Lows in

the lower 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 57 40 68 / 0 0 10

Ridgecrest 59 37 69 / 0 0 10

$$

CAZ338-272300-

Mojave Desert Slopes-

Including the city of Mojave

1201 AM PDT Mon Mar 27 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 46 to 56. East winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Breezy, warmer, sunny. Highs 55 to 65. West winds up

to 10 mph increasing to southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

around 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the evening, then

mostly cloudy with chance of rain after midnight. Lows 36 to 42.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 50 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Rain and snow likely in the

morning, then chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Light

snow accumulations. Snow level 4300 feet. Highs 44 to 54. West

winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent

chance of rain and snow. Lows 31 to 37. Highs 42 to 54.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 49 to 59. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 53 to 63. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mojave 56 37 64 / 0 0 10

$$

CAZ339-272300-

Mojave Desert-

Including the cities of Rosamond, California City, Randsburg,

and Edwards AFB

1201 AM PDT Mon Mar 27 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 39. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds up to

5 mph with gusts to around 20 mph increasing to southwest 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in

the lower 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around

50 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy, cooler. Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance

of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph

increasing to 15 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 52 41 61 / 0 0 10

California City 58 35 65 / 0 0 10

Edwards AFB 58 33 66 / 0 0 0

Rosamond 59 35 65 / 0 0 10

$$

