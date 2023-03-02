CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, March 1, 2023

154 FPUS56 KHNX 020701

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1101 PM PST Wed Mar 1 2023

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Thursday, Thursday night, and Friday.

CAZ300-021200-

West Side Mountains north of 198-

Including the city of San Luis Reservoir

1101 PM PST Wed Mar 1 2023

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust until early

morning. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 55 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 55. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts

up to 35 mph decreasing to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s. West winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs

51 to 57. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 48 to 54.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

46 to 52.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 46 to 55. Lows

in the mid 30s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Luis Reservoir 35 56 39 58 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ301-021200-

Los Banos - Dos Palos-

Including the city of Los Banos

1101 PM PST Wed Mar 1 2023

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THURSDAY...

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Clear early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Areas of frost

late in the night. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph becoming west 5 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the

mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the upper

50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 33 56 36 58 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ302-021200-

Merced - Madera - Mendota-

Including the cities of Merced, Madera, and Atwater

1101 PM PST Wed Mar 1 2023

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THURSDAY...

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM PST FRIDAY...

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Areas of frost

after midnight, then widespread frost late in the night. Lows

around 30. Northwest winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to around

40 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the

mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows in the lower 30s. East winds up to 5 mph shifting to the

north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the

upper 50s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. North

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. A

40 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the lower 30s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 29 56 32 59 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 30 56 33 58 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 30 55 32 58 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 30 55 33 58 / 0 0 0 0

Firebaugh 30 56 33 59 / 0 0 0 0

Mendota 30 56 32 59 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ303-021200-

Planada - Le Grand - Snelling-

Including the cities of Planada, Lake Mcclure, and Le Grand

1101 PM PST Wed Mar 1 2023

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THURSDAY...

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM PST FRIDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost late in the evening.

Widespread frost after midnight. Lows around 30. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 40 mph shifting to the east

5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the

mid 50s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the

upper 50s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the east around 5 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy frost in the morning. Chance of

rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Planada 30 54 32 58 / 0 0 0 0

Le Grand 30 54 32 58 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ304-021200-

Coalinga - Avenal-

Including the cities of Avenal and Coalinga

1101 PM PST Wed Mar 1 2023

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THURSDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust early in the

evening. Areas of frost late in the night. Lows in the lower 30s.

West winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph decreasing to 25 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the

mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the

upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 33 56 36 58 / 0 0 0 0

Avenal 34 54 37 57 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ305-021200-

West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties-

Including the cities of Lemoore Station, Five Points,

and Kettleman City

1101 PM PST Wed Mar 1 2023

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THURSDAY...

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM PST FRIDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust early in the

evening. Widespread frost late in the night. Lows in the lower

30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph

decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the

mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the

upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the south up to 5 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain in the morning. Highs in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the

mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 31 56 34 59 / 0 0 0 0

Five Points 30 56 32 60 / 0 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 30 55 31 58 / 0 0 0 0

Kettleman City 33 55 34 58 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ306-021200-

Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma-

Including the cities of Selma, Sanger, Parlier, Kingsburg,

and Kerman

1101 PM PST Wed Mar 1 2023

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THURSDAY...

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM PST FRIDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust early in the

evening. Areas of frost after midnight, then widespread frost

late in the night. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the

mid 50s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost after midnight.

Lows in the lower 30s. North winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the

upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. North

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the

mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the lower 30s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Selma 30 55 33 58 / 0 0 0 0

Kingsburg 30 55 32 58 / 0 0 0 0

Sanger 30 55 33 57 / 0 0 0 0

Kerman 29 56 31 59 / 0 0 0 0

Caruthers 29 56 31 58 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ307-021200-

Fresno-Clovis-

Including the city of Fresno

1101 PM PST Wed Mar 1 2023

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THURSDAY...

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM PST FRIDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost late in the evening.

Widespread frost after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the east 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the

mid 50s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the

upper 50s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the east around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. A

30 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the

mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the lower 30s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Clovis 31 54 34 57 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno 33 55 36 59 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ308-021200-

West Side Mountains South of 198-

Including the cities of Blackwells Corner and McKittrick

1101 PM PST Wed Mar 1 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust early in the

evening. Areas of frost after midnight, then widespread frost

late in the night. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph shifting to the southwest 5 to 10 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 48 to 54.

Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 50 to 56.

North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs

51 to 57.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 48 to 54.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs 48 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 29 56 32 59 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 30 56 33 58 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 30 55 32 58 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 30 55 33 58 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ309-021200-

Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5-

Including the cities of Lost Hills and Buttonwillow

1101 PM PST Wed Mar 1 2023

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THURSDAY...

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM PST FRIDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost in the late evening and

early morning. Widespread frost late in the night. Lows around

30. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the

mid 50s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost after midnight.

Lows in the lower 30s. North winds up to 5 mph shifting to the

west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the

upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the

south up to 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost in the

morning. Patchy frost. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 30 54 32 57 / 0 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 30 56 32 58 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ310-021200-

Delano-Wasco-Shafter-

Including the cities of Delano, Wasco, Alpaugh, and Shafter

1101 PM PST Wed Mar 1 2023

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THURSDAY...

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM PST FRIDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost in the late evening and

early morning. Widespread frost late in the night. Lows in the

upper 20s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the

mid 50s. West winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost after midnight.

Lows in the lower 30s. East winds up to 5 mph shifting to the

southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the

upper 50s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the north

around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the

mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost. Lows in

the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 28 53 29 57 / 0 0 0 0

Allensworth 29 54 30 57 / 0 0 0 0

Wasco 30 54 31 57 / 0 0 0 0

Delano 30 54 31 57 / 0 0 0 0

McFarland 30 53 31 57 / 0 0 0 0

Shafter 30 54 32 57 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ311-021200-

Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore-

Including the cities of Hanford, Lemoore, and Corcoran

1101 PM PST Wed Mar 1 2023

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THURSDAY...

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM PST FRIDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost late in the evening.

Widespread frost after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the

mid 50s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost after midnight.

Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the

upper 50s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. East

winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance

of rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the lower 30s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 29 55 31 58 / 0 0 0 0

Hanford 30 56 32 59 / 0 0 0 0

Corcoran 28 54 30 57 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ312-021200-

Visalia - Porterville - Reedley-

Including the cities of Goshen, Visalia, Tulare, and Porterville

1101 PM PST Wed Mar 1 2023

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THURSDAY...

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM PST FRIDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of frost in the late evening and early morning.

Widespread frost late in the night. Lows around 30. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the

lower 50s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows in the lower 30s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in

the mid 50s. South winds up to 5 mph shifting to the west around

5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. East

winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Reedley 30 54 33 57 / 0 0 0 0

Dinuba 30 54 33 57 / 0 0 0 0

Visalia 30 54 32 57 / 0 0 0 0

Exeter 30 53 34 56 / 10 0 0 0

Tulare 30 54 31 58 / 0 0 0 0

Lindsay 30 53 34 56 / 10 0 0 0

Porterville 32 53 34 55 / 10 0 0 0

$$

CAZ313-021200-

Buena Vista-

Including the city of Taft

1101 PM PST Wed Mar 1 2023

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THURSDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in

the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in

the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the

lower 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the north in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s. West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the mid

50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Areas of

frost in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 52 to 58.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs 51 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 35 53 39 56 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ314-021200-

Bakersfield-

Including the city of Bakersfield

1101 PM PST Wed Mar 1 2023

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THURSDAY...

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM PST FRIDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until early morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the

lower 50s. South winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s. East winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the

mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bakersfield 33 53 35 56 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ315-021200-

Southeast San Joaquin Valley-

Including the city of Richgrove

1101 PM PST Wed Mar 1 2023

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THURSDAY...

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM PST FRIDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until early morning then clearing.

Patchy frost late in the evening. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the

lower 50s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s. East winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in

the mid 50s. South winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northwest

around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s. East winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Richgrove 30 53 32 55 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ316-021200-

South End San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Lamont and Arvin

1101 PM PST Wed Mar 1 2023

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THURSDAY...

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM PST FRIDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight. Widespread frost late in

the night. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 50 to

56. Southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 52 to 58.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs

55 to 61.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 52 to

58.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs 50 to 56.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost. Lows in

the mid 30s. Highs 51 to 57.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Arvin 31 53 34 56 / 10 0 0 0

Lamont 31 54 33 57 / 0 0 0 0

Mettler 30 53 33 57 / 10 0 0 0

$$

CAZ317-021200-

Mariposa Madera Foothills-

Including the cities of El Portal and Mariposa

1101 PM PST Wed Mar 1 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost in the late evening and

overnight. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs around

50. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the

mid 50s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Highs around 50. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then chance

of rain in the afternoon. Light snow accumulations. Highs 44 to

50. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 25 45 31 49 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ318-021200-

Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra-

Including the cities of Bass Lake, Coarsegold, Fish Camp,

Oakhurst, and North Fork

1101 PM PST Wed Mar 1 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Lows 20 to 26.

Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph decreasing to

25 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 41 to

47. Southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost through the

night. Lows 26 to 32. Northeast winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 43 to 51.

North winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Widespread frost. Lows 29 to 35.

East winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain and snow

in the afternoon. Highs 38 to 46.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Snow and rain likely. Snow may be

heavy at times. Heavy snow accumulations. Lows 29 to 35. Highs

35 to 43. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain in the

evening. Lows 23 to 31. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow. Highs

37 to 45. Lows 25 to 31. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 37 to 45.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 23 to 29.

Highs 41 to 49.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oakhurst 20 48 26 52 / 0 0 0 0

Bass Lake 20 43 26 47 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ319-021200-

Fresno-Tulare Foothills-

Including the city of Millerton Lake

1101 PM PST Wed Mar 1 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain early

in the evening, then partly cloudy in the late evening and

overnight. Areas of frost in the evening. Widespread frost after

midnight. Lows around 30. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs around

50. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in

the lower 50s. West winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

East winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. A

40 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 50 to 56.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs 46 to 52.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 53.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs 48 to 54.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 32 51 34 55 / 0 0 0 0

Three Rivers 27 51 34 54 / 30 0 0 0

Springville 25 47 31 49 / 30 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 30 49 36 52 / 30 0 0 0

$$

CAZ320-021200-

Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra-

Including the city of Auberry

1101 PM PST Wed Mar 1 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then clearing.

Widespread frost. Lows 20 to 28. East winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning.

Areas of frost in the afternoon. Highs 39 to 47. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Lows 27 to 35.

Northeast winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs

42 to 50. Northwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Widespread frost in the evening. Lows 29 to 37. Northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs

39 to 49. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of snow and rain. Snow may be heavy at times. Lows 27 to 35.

Highs 36 to 44.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain in the

evening. Lows 22 to 32. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 36 to 47. Lows

23 to 33.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 24 to 32.

Highs 41 to 49.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Auberry 27 45 34 49 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ321-021200-

South End Sierra Foothills-

1101 PM PST Wed Mar 1 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and

snow early in the evening, then partly cloudy in the late evening

and overnight. Areas of frost in the late evening and early

morning. Widespread frost late in the night. Near steady

temperature in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the

upper 40s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s. East winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the

lower 50s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the west

around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s. East winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

$$

CAZ322-021200-

South End of the Lower Sierra-

Including the city of Camp Nelson

1101 PM PST Wed Mar 1 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow early in

the evening. Widespread frost through the night. Near steady

temperature in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts

to around 35 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning.

Areas of frost in the afternoon. Highs 39 to 45. South winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost through the

night. Lows 27 to 33. East winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs

42 to 48. Northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost in the evening.

Widespread frost after midnight. Lows 29 to 35. East winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 42 to 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance

of rain and snow. Lows 29 to 35. Highs 38 to 46.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 26 to 32. Highs

37 to 45.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 26 to 32.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 38 to 46.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 26 to 32.

Highs 43 to 49.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Camp Nelson 17 40 26 41 / 20 0 0 0

$$

CAZ323-021200-

Yosemite NP outside of the valley-

Including the cities of Tuolumne Meadows and Wawona

1101 PM PST Wed Mar 1 2023

.TONIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy. Lows 2 to 16. Northeast winds

15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 55 mph decreasing to 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 40 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Not as cold. Sunny. Highs 33 to 41. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. Gusts up to

30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost. Lows 10 to 22.

Northeast winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the afternoon. Highs 28 to

40. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 11 to 23. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph increasing to 45 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Near steady temperature in the

lower 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Windy. Snow likely. Snow may be

heavy at times. Heavy snow accumulations. Near steady temperature

around 18. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow. Lows 2 to 16.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of snow. Highs 16 to 30. Lows 4 to 18.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 3 to 17. Highs

23 to 35.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Tuolumne Meadows -1 43 6 39 / 0 0 0 0

Wawona 17 45 24 47 / 0 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 22 48 27 49 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ324-021200-

Yosemite Valley-

Including the city of Yosemite Valley

1101 PM PST Wed Mar 1 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph decreasing to

up to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs 40 to 48. South winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost in the evening.

Lows 24 to 30. Northeast winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 41 to 47. North winds up to 5 mph shifting

to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 25 to 31. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Near steady temperature in the

lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Snow likely. Snow may be heavy at

times. Heavy snow accumulations. Lows 24 to 30. Highs 29 to 35.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows 18 to 24.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of snow. Highs 31 to 38. Lows 20 to 26.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 18 to 24.

Highs 38 to 44.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 21 48 28 48 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ325-021200-

San Joaquin River Canyon-

1101 PM PST Wed Mar 1 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 50 mph shifting

to the east 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs 40 to 46. South winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Lows 24 to 30.

Northeast winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 42 to 48. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 25 to 33. East winds up to 10 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then

chance of snow and rain in the afternoon. Highs 33 to 41. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Breezy. Snow likely. Snow may be

heavy at times. Heavy snow accumulations. Lows 25 to 31. Highs

30 to 38. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the

evening. Lows 17 to 25. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs

31 to 39. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 18 to 26. Highs

33 to 41.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 18 to 26.

Highs 38 to 46.

$$

CAZ326-021200-

Upper San Joaquin River-

Including the cities of Devils Postpile, Florence Lake,

and Lake Thomas Edison

1101 PM PST Wed Mar 1 2023

.TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Lows zero to 12 above. Northeast

winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 65 mph decreasing to

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Not as cold. Sunny. Highs 31 to 41. North winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Gusts

up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost after midnight.

Lows 10 to 20. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 27 to 39. West winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 10 to 20. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph increasing to 45 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent

chance of snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Highs 18 to 30. Lows

8 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Windy. Snow likely in the morning, then chance of snow

in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow

accumulations. Highs 15 to 27. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the

evening. Lows zero to 12 above. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

snow. Highs 14 to 28. Lows 2 to 14.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 15 to 29.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 2 to 14. Highs

22 to 34.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Devils Postpile 6 40 14 36 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ327-021200-

Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge-

Including the cities of Lake Wishon, Huntington Lake,

and Shaver Lake

1101 PM PST Wed Mar 1 2023

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Near steady temperature around

13. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 50 mph

decreasing to 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Not as cold. Sunny. Highs 34 to 40. North winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Lows 13 to 21.

North winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the afternoon. Highs 31 to

39. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 13 to 23. Northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the southwest with gusts to around 30 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Highs

18 to 34. Lows 9 to 19.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the

evening. Lows 3 to 15. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 19 to 32. Lows

5 to 15.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 6 to 16. Highs

26 to 36.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 11 35 18 35 / 0 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 15 38 22 40 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 12 41 20 41 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ328-021200-

Kings Canyon NP-

Including the city of Cedar Grove

1101 PM PST Wed Mar 1 2023

.TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Lows 3 below to 9 above zero.

North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 60 mph decreasing

to 10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Not as cold. Sunny. Highs 27 to 39. North winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Gusts

up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 8 to 18. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 22 to 36. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 40 mph decreasing to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 17. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to

25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Windy. Partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of snow in

the afternoon. Highs 15 to 27.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent

chance of snow. Lows 1 to 13. Highs 12 to 24.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy, colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in

the evening. Lows 5 below to 7 above zero. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 11 to 26.

Lows 3 below to 10 above zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as cold. Mostly sunny. Highs 17 to 31.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 14 50 24 50 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ329-021200-

Grant Grove Area-

Including the cities of Grant Grove and Hume Lake

1101 PM PST Wed Mar 1 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then clearing.

Widespread frost early in the evening. Near steady temperature

around 19. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

evening.

.THURSDAY...Not as cold. Sunny. Widespread frost in the

afternoon. Highs 34 to 42. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost in the evening.

Lows 20 to 30. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the afternoon. Highs 34 to

44. North winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 19 to 31. East winds up to 10 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of snow in the

afternoon. Highs 28 to 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Lows 15 to 27. Highs 24 to

36.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the

evening. Lows 11 to 23. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 26 to 36.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 12 to 24. Highs

27 to 37.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 13 to 25.

Highs 31 to 41.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grant Grove 13 38 23 39 / 10 0 0 0

$$

CAZ330-021200-

Sequoia NP-

Including the cities of Giant Forest and Lodgepole

1101 PM PST Wed Mar 1 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 1 below to 15 above zero. North

winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 55 mph decreasing to 40 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Not as cold. Sunny. Widespread frost in the

afternoon. Highs 29 to 39. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 10 to 26. North winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the afternoon. Highs 25 to

39. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows 7 to 25. West winds

5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph increasing to 45 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of snow. Highs 15 to 35. Lows 3 below to

21 above zero.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 15 to 31. Lows

2 below to 18 above zero.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 15 to 33.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 1 to 19. Highs

20 to 36.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 10 40 22 39 / 10 0 0 0

$$

CAZ331-021200-

South End of the Upper Sierra-

Including the city of Johnsondale

1101 PM PST Wed Mar 1 2023

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of snow

early in the evening. Snow may be heavy at times early in the

evening. Near steady temperature around 17. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 65 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Not as cold. Sunny. Widespread frost in the

afternoon. Highs 33 to 39. West winds up to 10 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost in the evening.

Lows 17 to 27. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the afternoon. Highs 33 to

41. Northwest winds up to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost in the evening.

Lows 14 to 26. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph

increasing to 40 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs 29 to 39.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of snow after midnight.

Lows 12 to 26. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Highs 26 to 36.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy, colder. Mostly cloudy in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Lows 9 to 23.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 25 to 40. Lows

9 to 24.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Johnsondale 14 43 20 46 / 20 0 0 0

$$

CAZ332-021200-

Kern River Valley-

Including the cities of Lake Isabella and Kernville

1101 PM PST Wed Mar 1 2023

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow early in

the evening. Widespread frost after midnight. Lows in the lower

20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph

decreasing to 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the

mid 40s. West winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Lows in the

upper 20s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost. Lows around 30.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

40s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 44 to 49. Lows

in the upper 20s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 17 35 23 36 / 20 0 0 0

Kernville 21 47 26 51 / 10 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 24 45 29 50 / 10 0 0 0

Weldon 22 47 28 50 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ333-021200-

Piute Walker Basin-

1101 PM PST Wed Mar 1 2023

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow

early in the evening. Widespread frost after midnight. Near

steady temperature in the mid 20s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 45 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Not as cold. Sunny. Widespread frost. Highs 35 to 43.

West winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Lows 21 to 31.

Northwest winds up to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 36 to 46. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost. Lows 23 to 33.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 37 to 47.

Lows 24 to 34.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 34 to 44. Lows

22 to 32.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 33 to 47. Lows

20 to 32.

$$

CAZ334-021200-

Tehachapi-

Including the city of Tehachapi

1101 PM PST Wed Mar 1 2023

.TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow in

the evening. Widespread frost late in the night. Lows 20 to 28.

West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph decreasing to

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Areas of

frost in the afternoon. Highs 36 to 44. West winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost in the evening.

Lows 24 to 32. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 39 to 47. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Lows 27 to 33.

North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 40 to 50.

Lows 27 to 35.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 38 to 46. Lows

26 to 34.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 35 to 49. Lows

25 to 33.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 22 37 26 40 / 30 0 0 0

Tehachapi 20 39 23 44 / 20 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 25 43 28 46 / 20 0 0 0

$$

CAZ335-021200-

Grapevine-

Including the cities of Grapevine and Lebec

1101 PM PST Wed Mar 1 2023

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Widespread frost late in the night. Lows in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph becoming

west 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Areas of

frost in the afternoon. Highs 38 to 44. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 41 to 47. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost after midnight.

Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 45 to 51.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 41 to 47.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

Highs 39 to 49.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grapevine 25 45 30 49 / 10 0 0 0

$$

CAZ336-021200-

Frazier Mountain Communities-

Including the city of Frazier Park

1101 PM PST Wed Mar 1 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Widespread frost late in the night. Near steady

temperature in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

45 mph decreasing to 30 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs 38 to 46. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 36. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 40 to 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 37. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 43 to 53.

Lows 27 to 37.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 40 to 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 35.

Highs 38 to 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 19 40 27 41 / 10 0 0 0

Frazier Park 16 44 22 46 / 10 0 0 0

$$

CAZ337-021200-

Indian Wells Valley-

Including the cities of Inyokern and Ridgecrest

1101 PM PST Wed Mar 1 2023

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Lows in the

upper 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 60 mph in

the evening.

.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the west 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost after midnight.

Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the

mid 50s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows

in the lower 30s. Highs 50 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 29 54 32 55 / 10 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 28 56 29 58 / 10 0 0 0

$$

CAZ338-021200-

Mojave Desert Slopes-

Including the city of Mojave

1101 PM PST Wed Mar 1 2023

.TONIGHT...Very windy. Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust until

early morning. Near steady temperature around 30. Northwest winds

25 to 40 mph with gusts to around 70 mph decreasing to 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs 41 to 51. West winds up to

10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 42 to 54. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 44 to 54.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows

in the lower 30s. Highs 40 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mojave 27 51 31 55 / 10 0 0 0

$$

CAZ339-021200-

Mojave Desert-

Including the cities of Rosamond, California City, Randsburg,

and Edwards AFB

1101 PM PST Wed Mar 1 2023

.TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust until early

morning. Widespread frost late in the night. Lows in the upper

20s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 70 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning.

Highs in the lower 50s. West winds up to 10 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost after midnight.

Lows around 30. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost after midnight.

Lows 28 to 34. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Widespread frost in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 32 51 34 54 / 10 0 0 0

California City 27 54 29 57 / 10 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 26 55 28 57 / 10 0 0 0

Rosamond 26 54 29 57 / 0 0 0 0

$$

