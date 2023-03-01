CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, February 28, 2023

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PST Tue Feb 28 2023

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Wednesday, Wednesday night, and Thursday.

West Side Mountains north of 198-

Including the city of San Luis Reservoir

1101 PM PST Tue Feb 28 2023

.TONIGHT...Windy. Becoming partly cloudy late in the night.

Patchy fog early in the evening. Rain and snow in the evening,

then chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow accumulation up

to 3 inches. Lows 30 to 36. West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 50 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy, sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Highs 42 to 50. Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around

50 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust in

the evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 50 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 35 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 55. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts

up to 35 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Areas of

frost in the morning. Highs 50 to 56.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs 50 to 56.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

47 to 53.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 47 to 53. Lows in

the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 47 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Luis Reservoir 36 51 34 56 / 90 0 0 0

$$

CAZ301-011200-

Los Banos - Dos Palos-

Including the city of Los Banos

1101 PM PST Tue Feb 28 2023

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM PST THURSDAY...

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY

MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until early morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Rain in the evening, then chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy, sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph increasing

to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust in

the evening. Widespread frost after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the

mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the upper

50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance

of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 35 51 32 56 / 90 0 0 0

$$

CAZ302-011200-

Merced - Madera - Mendota-

Including the cities of Merced, Madera, and Atwater

1101 PM PST Tue Feb 28 2023

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM PST THURSDAY...

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY

MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then chance of rain after

midnight. Slight chance of rain late in the night. Lows in the

mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest

after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 30 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around

40 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust in

the evening. Widespread frost after midnight. Lows in the upper

20s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph

decreasing to 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the

mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows in the lower 30s. North winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Mostly cloudy in the

morning, then mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 32 52 29 56 / 100 0 0 0

Merced 34 51 29 56 / 100 10 0 0

Chowchilla 35 51 29 54 / 100 10 0 0

Madera 35 51 29 55 / 90 10 0 0

Firebaugh 34 52 29 56 / 90 0 0 0

Mendota 34 51 29 56 / 90 0 0 0

$$

CAZ303-011200-

Planada - Le Grand - Snelling-

Including the cities of Planada, Lake Mcclure, and Le Grand

1101 PM PST Tue Feb 28 2023

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM PST THURSDAY...

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY

MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then chance of rain after

midnight. Slight chance of rain late in the night. Lows in the

mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest after

midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny in the morning then clearing.

Highs around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost after midnight.

Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph shifting to the northeast 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the

mid 50s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Mostly cloudy in the

morning, then mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Planada 34 50 28 54 / 100 10 0 0

Le Grand 34 50 28 54 / 100 10 0 0

$$

CAZ304-011200-

Coalinga - Avenal-

Including the cities of Avenal and Coalinga

1101 PM PST Tue Feb 28 2023

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM PST THURSDAY...

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY

MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Chance of rain early in the evening, then rain

in the late evening and early morning. Chance of rain and slight

chance of snow late in the night. No snow accumulation. Lows in

the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy, sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Highs around 50. Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust in

the evening. Widespread frost after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. Northwest winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph

decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the

mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the mid

50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 35 51 33 56 / 90 10 0 0

Avenal 36 49 33 54 / 80 10 0 0

$$

CAZ305-011200-

West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties-

Including the cities of Lemoore Station, Five Points,

and Kettleman City

1101 PM PST Tue Feb 28 2023

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM PST THURSDAY...

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY

MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain early in the evening,

then rain in the late evening and early morning. Chance of rain

late in the night. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy, sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph. Gusts up to

45 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust in

the evening. Widespread frost after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph

decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the

mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows

in the mid 30s. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in

the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 35 51 30 56 / 90 10 0 0

Five Points 35 51 30 56 / 70 10 0 0

NAS Lemoore 35 51 30 55 / 90 10 0 0

Kettleman City 37 51 32 54 / 80 20 0 0

$$

CAZ306-011200-

Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma-

Including the cities of Selma, Sanger, Parlier, Kingsburg,

and Kerman

1101 PM PST Tue Feb 28 2023

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM PST THURSDAY...

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY

MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Chance of rain early in the evening, then rain likely

late in the evening. Chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s. South winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to

15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing

to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Widespread frost after

midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph becoming north 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the

mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost after midnight.

Lows in the lower 30s. North winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs

around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Selma 36 49 30 54 / 80 20 0 0

Kingsburg 36 49 29 55 / 80 20 0 0

Sanger 35 49 30 54 / 80 20 0 0

Kerman 35 51 28 55 / 80 10 0 0

Caruthers 35 51 29 55 / 70 10 0 0

$$

CAZ307-011200-

Fresno-Clovis-

Including the city of Fresno

1101 PM PST Tue Feb 28 2023

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM PST THURSDAY...

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY

MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Patchy fog early in the evening. Rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny in the morning then clearing.

Highs around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost after midnight.

Lows around 30. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph shifting to the east around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the

mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Clovis 36 49 30 54 / 90 10 0 0

Fresno 36 50 32 55 / 80 10 0 0

$$

CAZ308-011200-

West Side Mountains South of 198-

Including the cities of Blackwells Corner and McKittrick

1101 PM PST Tue Feb 28 2023

.TONIGHT...Windy. Patchy blowing dust through the night. Rain

through the night. Snow likely after midnight. Snow accumulation

up to 2 inches. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to around 65 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain and

snow in the morning. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs

42 to 50. Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around

50 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost after midnight.

Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 40 mph becoming west 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around

25 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 47 to

53. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 49 to 55.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows

in the mid 30s. Highs 53 to 59.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 49 to 57. Lows in

the mid 30s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 48 to 56. Lows in

the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 48 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 32 52 29 56 / 100 0 0 0

Merced 34 51 29 56 / 100 10 0 0

Chowchilla 35 51 29 54 / 100 10 0 0

Madera 35 51 29 55 / 90 10 0 0

$$

CAZ309-011200-

Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5-

Including the cities of Lost Hills and Buttonwillow

1101 PM PST Tue Feb 28 2023

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM PST THURSDAY...

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY

MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Chance of rain early in the evening, then rain

in the late evening and early morning. Rain likely late in the

night. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 45 mph shifting to the west 10 to 25 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

rain in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs around

50. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in

the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost after midnight.

Lows around 30. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

35 mph shifting to the southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the

mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost after midnight.

Lows in the lower 30s. West winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the

mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows

in the lower 30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost in the

morning. Patchy frost after midnight. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in

the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 36 50 30 53 / 100 50 0 0

Buttonwillow 37 51 30 55 / 100 70 0 0

$$

CAZ310-011200-

Delano-Wasco-Shafter-

Including the cities of Delano, Wasco, Alpaugh, and Shafter

1101 PM PST Tue Feb 28 2023

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM PST THURSDAY...

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY

MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Chance of rain in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Rain likely late in the night. Lows in the mid 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west 10 to 25 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of rain in

the morning. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost in the evening,

then widespread frost after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the south around 5 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the

lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the west up

to 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost in the evening,

then widespread frost after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. East

winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the

mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows

in the lower 30s. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy frost. Lows in

the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 35 49 27 54 / 100 40 0 0

Allensworth 36 49 28 54 / 100 50 0 0

Wasco 38 49 30 53 / 100 60 0 0

Delano 36 48 29 53 / 100 60 0 0

McFarland 37 48 30 53 / 100 60 0 0

Shafter 38 49 30 53 / 100 70 0 0

$$

CAZ311-011200-

Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore-

Including the cities of Hanford, Lemoore, and Corcoran

1101 PM PST Tue Feb 28 2023

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM PST THURSDAY...

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY

MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Chance of rain early in the evening, then rain in the

late evening and early morning. Chance of rain late in the night.

Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the

northwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in

the morning. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

around 40 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost after midnight.

Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the

mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost after midnight.

Lows around 30. Northeast winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs

around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 35 51 29 55 / 80 20 0 0

Hanford 36 51 29 56 / 80 20 0 0

Corcoran 35 50 27 54 / 100 40 0 0

$$

CAZ312-011200-

Visalia - Porterville - Reedley-

Including the cities of Goshen, Visalia, Tulare, and Porterville

1101 PM PST Tue Feb 28 2023

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM PST THURSDAY...

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY

MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Rain until early morning, then chance of rain late in

the night. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 15 mph shifting

to the northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost in the evening,

then widespread frost after midnight. Lows around 30. North winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph shifting to the southeast

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the

lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows in the lower 30s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the

mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Reedley 35 49 30 54 / 90 30 0 0

Dinuba 35 48 30 53 / 90 30 0 0

Visalia 36 49 30 54 / 80 30 0 0

Exeter 35 47 30 53 / 100 50 0 0

Tulare 36 49 29 54 / 90 40 0 0

Lindsay 35 46 30 53 / 100 50 0 0

Porterville 35 46 31 53 / 100 50 0 0

$$

CAZ313-011200-

Buena Vista-

Including the city of Taft

1101 PM PST Tue Feb 28 2023

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM PST THURSDAY...

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY

MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Windy. Chance of rain in the evening. Rain after

midnight, then rain likely late in the night. Patchy blowing dust

in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 30s. West

winds 10 to 30 mph with gusts to around 55 mph. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of rain and

snow in the morning. Highs 44 to 50. Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph

in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the

lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost in the

morning. Areas of frost after midnight. Highs 51 to 57. Lows in

the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs

around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs 54 to 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs 52 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 38 47 35 53 / 90 50 0 0

$$

CAZ314-011200-

Bakersfield-

Including the city of Bakersfield

1101 PM PST Tue Feb 28 2023

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM PST THURSDAY...

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY

MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Chance of rain in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around

45 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Rain likely in the morning,

then slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph shifting to the southeast

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the

lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the

mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs

around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bakersfield 38 46 33 53 / 90 70 0 0

$$

CAZ315-011200-

Southeast San Joaquin Valley-

Including the city of Richgrove

1101 PM PST Tue Feb 28 2023

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM PST THURSDAY...

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY

MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the west

15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph shifting to the

southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the

lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows in the lower 30s. East winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the

mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows

in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Richgrove 36 46 30 52 / 100 60 0 0

$$

CAZ316-011200-

South End San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Lamont and Arvin

1101 PM PST Tue Feb 28 2023

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM PST THURSDAY...

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY

MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 20 mph. Gusts up

to 30 mph increasing to 55 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Patchy

blowing dust in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the

morning. Highs 43 to 49. Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts

to around 45 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. West winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph shifting

to the south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 49 to

55. South winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 51 to 57.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs

56 to 62.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 53 to

59.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs 52 to 58.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy frost. Lows in

the mid 30s. Highs 51 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Arvin 35 46 31 53 / 90 80 0 0

Lamont 37 47 31 53 / 90 80 0 0

Mettler 35 46 29 52 / 90 80 0 0

$$

CAZ317-011200-

Mariposa Madera Foothills-

Including the cities of El Portal and Mariposa

1101 PM PST Tue Feb 28 2023

.TONIGHT...Patchy fog early in the evening. Rain in the evening.

Chance of rain and snow after midnight, then slight chance of

rain and snow late in the night. Snow accumulation up to

3 inches. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around

35 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost through the

night. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 35 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs around

50. Southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. Lows in

the mid 30s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 26 40 25 45 / 100 20 0 0

$$

CAZ318-011200-

Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra-

Including the cities of Bass Lake, Coarsegold, Fish Camp,

Oakhurst, and North Fork

1101 PM PST Tue Feb 28 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Snow and rain in the evening, then snow likely after

midnight. Chance of snow late in the night. Snow may be heavy at

times until early morning. Snow accumulation up to 25 inches.

Total snow accumulation up to 35 inches. Lows 19 to 27. South

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 45 mph shifting to the

northwest 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph after midnight.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs

33 to 41. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Lows 19 to 25.

Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs

41 to 47. Southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost through the

night. Lows 25 to 31. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 42 to 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Widespread frost. Lows 28 to 34.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow and rain. Highs 36 to 49. Lows 26 to 34.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow and rain.

Highs 37 to 45.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 25 to 31. Highs

38 to 46.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oakhurst 22 41 20 49 / 100 20 0 0

Bass Lake 20 36 19 44 / 100 30 0 0

$$

CAZ319-011200-

Fresno-Tulare Foothills-

Including the city of Millerton Lake

1101 PM PST Tue Feb 28 2023

.TONIGHT...Rain until early morning. Snow after midnight, then

chance of rain and snow late in the night. Snow accumulation up

to 3 inches. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the west after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of snow and rain

in the morning. Highs 40 to 46. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost through the

night. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs around

50. Southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs

52 to 58.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs 48 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 34 47 30 51 / 100 20 0 0

Three Rivers 30 43 25 52 / 100 60 0 0

Springville 28 38 25 47 / 100 60 0 0

Tule River Reservation 32 41 30 50 / 100 70 0 0

$$

CAZ320-011200-

Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra-

Including the city of Auberry

1101 PM PST Tue Feb 28 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow until early morning, then chance of snow

late in the night. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation

up to 34 inches. Total snow accumulation up to 39 inches. Snow

level 2800 feet. Lows 20 to 30. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting

to the west after midnight. Gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Highs 29 to 39. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Lows 19 to 27.

Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning.

Areas of frost in the afternoon. Highs 39 to 47. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost in the evening.

Widespread frost after midnight. Lows 26 to 34. Northeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 41 to 49.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Widespread frost in the evening. Lows 28 to 36.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 42 to 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the evening,

then chance of snow and rain after midnight. Lows 26 to 34.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow and rain.

Highs 38 to 48.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 25 to 34.

Highs 37 to 47.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Auberry 28 39 27 46 / 100 20 0 0

$$

CAZ321-011200-

South End Sierra Foothills-

1101 PM PST Tue Feb 28 2023

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain until early morning, then rain with snow

likely late in the night. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Lows

in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph after midnight. Chance

of precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain in

the morning, then slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Highs around 40. Northwest winds 10 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Areas of frost through the night. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph shifting

to the southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the

upper 40s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s. East winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost in the

morning. Areas of frost after midnight. Highs around 50. Lows in

the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

CAZ322-011200-

South End of the Lower Sierra-

Including the city of Camp Nelson

1101 PM PST Tue Feb 28 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Windy. Rain and snow until early morning, then snow

late in the night. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation

up to 39 inches. Total snow accumulation up to 40 inches. Snow

level 3300 feet. Lows 24 to 30. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph shifting to the west 15 to 30 mph with

gusts to around 55 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow. Snow may be heavy at times in the morning. Highs 28 to 36.

Northwest winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Widespread frost. Lows 21 to 27. North winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning.

Areas of frost in the afternoon. Highs 39 to 45. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost through the

night. Lows 27 to 33. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 40 to 46.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost in the evening.

Widespread frost after midnight. Lows 29 to 35.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 40 to 51. Lows

29 to 35.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 27 to 35.

Highs 39 to 47.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Camp Nelson 19 26 16 39 / 100 90 0 0

$$

CAZ323-011200-

Yosemite NP outside of the valley-

Including the cities of Tuolumne Meadows and Wawona

1101 PM PST Tue Feb 28 2023

...BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Windy, colder. Snow until early morning, then chance

of snow late in the night. Snow may be heavy at times until early

morning. Snow accumulation of 11 to 24 inches. Total snow

accumulation 15 to 39 inches. Lows 2 below to 12 above zero.

Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 65 mph becoming

west 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 55 mph after midnight.

Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of snow in

the morning. Highs 10 to 26. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph shifting to the north 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 60 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy. Lows 1 to 15. Northeast

winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to around 70 mph decreasing to

10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Not as cold. Mostly sunny. Highs 32 to 40. North

winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph shifting to the

west 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 8 to 20. North winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the afternoon. Highs 26 to

38.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 10 to 22.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A

50 percent chance of snow. Highs 22 to 34. Lows 8 to 22.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of snow. Highs 17 to 29. Lows 6 to 18.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

snow. Highs 18 to 30. Lows 4 to 18.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs

19 to 31. Chance of snow 30 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Tuolumne Meadows -4 20 -2 43 / 100 40 10 0

Wawona 16 35 15 45 / 100 30 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 19 37 21 48 / 100 30 0 0

$$

CAZ324-011200-

Yosemite Valley-

Including the city of Yosemite Valley

1101 PM PST Tue Feb 28 2023

...BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Snow until early morning, then chance of snow

late in the night. Snow may be heavy at times until early

morning. Snow accumulation of 11 to 20 inches. Total snow

accumulation 14 to 27 inches. Lows 14 to 20. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph becoming west 5 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of

snow near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of snow in the

morning. Highs 29 to 35. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the

lower 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

evening.

.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs 40 to 48. North

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 22 to 28. Northeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 39 to 45.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 24 to 30.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of snow in the

afternoon. Highs 36 to 42.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of snow. Lows 20 to 29. Highs 31 to 37.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of snow. Highs 32 to 38. Lows 20 to 26.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 18 35 20 48 / 100 30 0 0

$$

CAZ325-011200-

San Joaquin River Canyon-

1101 PM PST Tue Feb 28 2023

...BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Windy. Snow until early morning, then chance of snow

late in the night. Snow may be heavy at times until early

morning. Snow accumulation of 1 to 23 inches. Total snow

accumulation 2 to 31 inches. Lows 14 to 22. Southwest winds 15 to

30 mph with gusts to around 55 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph after midnight. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of snow in the

morning. Highs 27 to 35. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 45 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 23. North winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 55 mph decreasing to 30 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs 41 to 47. North

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost in the evening.

Widespread frost after midnight. Lows 23 to 29. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 41 to 47.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 24 to 32.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance

of snow. Highs 37 to 45. Lows 22 to 30.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

snow. Highs 32 to 40. Lows 21 to 29.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of snow. Highs 32 to 41. Lows 19 to 27.

$$

CAZ326-011200-

Upper San Joaquin River-

Including the cities of Devils Postpile, Florence Lake,

and Lake Thomas Edison

1101 PM PST Tue Feb 28 2023

...BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Windy. Snow until early morning, then chance of snow

late in the night. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation

of 11 to 27 inches. Total snow accumulation 12 to 39 inches. Lows

2 below to 10 above zero. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph shifting

to the west 15 to 30 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 70 mph.

Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of snow in

the morning. Highs 7 to 23. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph increasing to north 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to around 65 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy. Lows 2 below to 10 above

zero. Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 75 mph

decreasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Not as cold. Mostly sunny. Highs 30 to 40. North

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 40 mph shifting to the

west 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 8 to 18. West winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 26 to 38.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 9 to 19.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A

40 percent chance of snow. Highs 21 to 33. Lows 6 to 18.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent

chance of snow. Highs 17 to 29. Lows 4 to 16.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs

17 to 29. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 3 to 15. Highs

18 to 30.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Devils Postpile 5 17 5 39 / 100 40 10 0

$$

CAZ327-011200-

Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge-

Including the cities of Lake Wishon, Huntington Lake,

and Shaver Lake

1101 PM PST Tue Feb 28 2023

...BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Windy. Snow until early morning, then chance of snow

late in the night. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation

of 13 to 38 inches. Total snow accumulation 15 to 46 inches. Lows

2 to 12. Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 55 mph

increasing to 65 mph after midnight. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of snow in

the morning. Highs 12 to 24. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 30 mph shifting to the north 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

around 50 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Lows 2 to 12. Northeast

winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 60 mph decreasing to

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 45 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Not as cold. Mostly sunny. Highs 33 to 39. North

winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost after midnight.

Lows 12 to 20. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the afternoon. Highs 29 to

39.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 12 to 22.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance

of snow. Highs 26 to 36. Lows 8 to 18.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

snow. Highs 21 to 31. Lows 7 to 17.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 21 to 32. Lows

6 to 16.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 7 20 10 33 / 100 40 0 0

Shaver Lake 15 27 15 37 / 100 40 0 0

Lake Wishon 10 25 9 41 / 100 50 0 0

$$

CAZ328-011200-

Kings Canyon NP-

Including the city of Cedar Grove

1101 PM PST Tue Feb 28 2023

...BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Very windy. Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow

accumulation of 12 to 38 inches. Total snow accumulation 12 to

43 inches. Lows 5 below to 7 above zero. Southwest winds 25 to

45 mph with gusts to around 85 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Partly sunny. Chance of snow in the morning,

then slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs 3 to 17.

Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 70 mph decreasing to

60 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Very windy. Mostly clear. Lows 6 below to

6 above zero. North winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts to around

75 mph decreasing to 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Not as cold. Sunny. Highs 26 to 38. West winds 5 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph decreasing to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 7 to 17. West winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 21 to 35.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy.

Lows 1 to 17. Highs 18 to 32.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Chance of snow in the afternoon.

Highs 15 to 27. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows zero to 10 above.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 14 to 26. Lows

2 below to 10 above zero.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 15 to 27.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 14 33 11 51 / 100 70 0 0

$$

CAZ329-011200-

Grant Grove Area-

Including the cities of Grant Grove and Hume Lake

1101 PM PST Tue Feb 28 2023

...BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Windy. Snow until early morning, then snow likely late

in the night. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation of

1 to 40 inches. Total snow accumulation 1 to 43 inches. Lows

10 to 22. Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around

55 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Highs 17 to 29. West winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature around

17. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the

evening.

.THURSDAY...Not as cold. Mostly sunny. Widespread frost in the

afternoon. Highs 33 to 43. Southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost in the evening.

Lows 19 to 29. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the afternoon. Highs 32 to

42.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 18 to 30.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 31 to 41.

Lows 16 to 26.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

snow. Highs 26 to 38. Lows 14 to 26.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 27 to 37. Lows

14 to 24.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grant Grove 14 25 12 38 / 100 60 0 0

$$

CAZ330-011200-

Sequoia NP-

Including the cities of Giant Forest and Lodgepole

1101 PM PST Tue Feb 28 2023

...BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Very windy. Colder, snow. Snow may be heavy at times.

Snow accumulation of 3 to 44 inches. Total snow accumulation 3 to

47 inches. Lows 5 below to 15 above zero. Southwest winds 20 to

30 mph shifting to the west 25 to 40 mph after midnight. Gusts up

to 70 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Highs 5 to 23. Northwest winds

15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 60 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows 4 below to 14 above

zero. North winds 10 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 75 mph decreasing to

45 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Not as cold. Sunny. Widespread frost in the

afternoon. Highs 27 to 39. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 35 mph decreasing to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 8 to 24. North winds 5 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the afternoon. Highs 24 to

38.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 3 to 25. Highs

17 to 37.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows zero to 20 above.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 17 to 33. Lows

1 below to 19 above zero.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 17 to 33.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 12 23 9 38 / 100 70 0 0

$$

CAZ331-011200-

South End of the Upper Sierra-

Including the city of Johnsondale

1101 PM PST Tue Feb 28 2023

...BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Very windy. Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow

accumulation of 4 to 50 inches. Total snow accumulation 4 to

51 inches. Lows 7 to 21. West winds 20 to 30 mph increasing to

30 to 40 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 70 mph. Chance of snow

near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

snow. Snow may be heavy at times in the morning. Highs 17 to 27.

Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 60 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Near steady temperature

around 14. Northwest winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to around

70 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 45 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Not as cold. Sunny. Widespread frost in the

afternoon. Highs 31 to 39. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost in the evening.

Lows 15 to 25. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the afternoon. Highs 31 to

39.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost in the evening.

Lows 14 to 26.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 27 to 40. Lows

12 to 26.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 12 to 26.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 26 to 36. Lows

10 to 24.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 27 to 37.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Johnsondale 17 30 12 43 / 100 90 0 0

$$

CAZ332-011200-

Kern River Valley-

Including the cities of Lake Isabella and Kernville

1101 PM PST Tue Feb 28 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Windy. Rain and snow. Snow may be heavy at times in

the late evening and overnight. Snow accumulation up to

18 inches. Snow level 3500 feet. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 50 mph shifting to the

west 20 to 35 mph with gusts to around 60 mph after midnight.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Partly sunny. Chance of snow in the morning,

then slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at

times in the morning. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to

30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost after

midnight. Lows 19 to 25. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the

mid 40s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Lows in the

upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Lows in the upper

20s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 18 23 15 33 / 100 90 0 0

Kernville 25 38 20 48 / 100 80 0 0

Lake Isabella 27 38 23 46 / 100 80 0 0

Weldon 27 37 21 46 / 100 70 0 0

$$

CAZ333-011200-

Piute Walker Basin-

1101 PM PST Tue Feb 28 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Windy. Snow and rain until early morning, then snow

late in the night. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation

up to 32 inches. Snow level 3700 feet. Lows 18 to 28. West winds

15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph increasing to 25 to

35 mph with gusts to around 65 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning,

then slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at

times in the morning. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 60 mph decreasing to

50 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the evening then

clearing. Widespread frost after midnight. Near steady

temperature in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 45 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Not as cold. Sunny. Widespread frost. Highs 34 to 42.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Lows 19 to 29.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 34 to 44.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Lows 22 to 32.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 35 to 48. Lows

23 to 33.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 25 to 35.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 34 to 44. Lows

22 to 32.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 35 to 45.

$$

CAZ334-011200-

Tehachapi-

Including the city of Tehachapi

1101 PM PST Tue Feb 28 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Windy. Snow likely and chance of rain in the evening,

then snow and rain after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times.

Snow accumulation up to 18 inches. Snow level 3800 feet. Lows

22 to 30. West winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph

increasing to 20 to 35 mph with gusts to around 60 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow. Snow may be heavy at times in the morning. Near steady

temperature in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with

gusts to around 55 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Lows 19 to 27. Northwest winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts to around 55 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Areas of

frost in the afternoon. Highs 35 to 43. West winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost in the evening.

Lows 24 to 30. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 37 to 45.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Lows 25 to 33.

.SATURDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs 42 to 52.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 26 to 34. Highs

39 to 47.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 26 to 35.

Highs 37 to 47.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 25 30 22 37 / 100 90 0 0

Tehachapi 25 33 20 41 / 100 90 0 0

Twin Oaks 28 35 24 43 / 100 80 0 0

$$

CAZ335-011200-

Grapevine-

Including the cities of Grapevine and Lebec

1101 PM PST Tue Feb 28 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then snow and rain after midnight. Snow may be heavy at

times late in the night. Snow accumulation up to 3 inches. Snow

level 4000 feet. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to 15 mph

increasing to west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow and rain. Snow may be heavy at times in the morning. Near

steady temperature in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph decreasing to 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 37 to

43. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 39 to 45.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost after midnight.

Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 42 to 52. Lows in

the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs 40 to 47.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grapevine 30 38 25 44 / 90 80 0 0

$$

CAZ336-011200-

Frazier Mountain Communities-

Including the city of Frazier Park

1101 PM PST Tue Feb 28 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then rain and snow after midnight. Snow may be heavy at

times after midnight. Snow accumulation up to 12 inches. Total

snow accumulation up to 13 inches. Snow level 4000 feet. Lows

21 to 33. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around

50 mph shifting to the west 20 to 35 mph with gusts to around

60 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain in the

morning, then chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy

at times. Near steady temperature around 30. Northwest winds

20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph increasing to 60 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the evening then

clearing. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 50 mph shifting to the

southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs 36 to 46. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. Gusts up to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 35. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 38 to 48. Lows

26 to 36.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 41 to 55. Lows

26 to 36.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 25 to 37.

Highs 38 to 49.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 22 29 20 38 / 90 70 0 0

Frazier Park 20 34 15 42 / 90 80 0 0

$$

CAZ337-011200-

Indian Wells Valley-

Including the cities of Inyokern and Ridgecrest

1101 PM PST Tue Feb 28 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust until early morning.

Areas of blowing dust late in the night. Chance of rain and

slight chance of snow in the evening, then rain likely and snow

after midnight. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Lows in the

lower 30s. Southwest winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to around

55 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy, sunny. A 20 percent chance of snow in the

morning. Patchy blowing dust through the day. Highs 40 to 46.

West winds 20 to 35 mph. Gusts up to 55 mph decreasing to 45 mph

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust in

the evening. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 65 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost after midnight.

Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the

mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 34 43 28 52 / 80 40 0 0

Ridgecrest 34 46 27 55 / 70 30 0 0

$$

CAZ338-011200-

Mojave Desert Slopes-

Including the city of Mojave

1101 PM PST Tue Feb 28 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Windy. Chance of rain and snow in the evening, then

rain and snow after midnight. Patchy blowing dust in the late

evening and overnight. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight.

Snow accumulation up to 16 inches. Snow level 3800 feet. Lows

25 to 33. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to west 25 to

35 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 60 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Very windy. Partly sunny in the morning then

clearing. A 50 percent chance of snow. Patchy blowing dust

through the day. Snow may be heavy at times. Highs 32 to 40.

Northwest winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts to around 65 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust in

the evening. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 70 mph decreasing to

15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs 40 to 50. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 41 to 55. Lows

around 30.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs 42 to 52.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 40 to 51. Lows

around 30.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mojave 32 40 27 51 / 90 70 0 0

$$

CAZ339-011200-

Mojave Desert-

Including the cities of Rosamond, California City, Randsburg,

and Edwards AFB

1101 PM PST Tue Feb 28 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Very windy. Mostly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust in the

evening. Areas of blowing dust after midnight. Slight chance of

rain in the evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Rain

likely and chance of snow late in the night. Snow accumulation up

to 2 inches. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 20 to 35 mph

with gusts to around 55 mph increasing to 25 to 45 mph with gusts

to around 65 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow

in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Patchy blowing dust

through the day. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 25 to 35 mph

with gusts to around 60 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust in

the evening. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 70 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 30 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the

lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost after midnight.

Lows around 30. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Lows

27 to 33. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 34 39 31 50 / 80 40 0 0

California City 33 42 25 53 / 90 50 0 0

Edwards AFB 33 43 25 54 / 80 50 0 0

Rosamond 33 43 25 53 / 90 60 0 0

$$

