CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 1, 2023

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

301 AM PDT Sun Apr 2 2023

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...

-- or --

(2) Click a location on the map.

You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on

the resulting page.

CAZ505-030100-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

301 AM PDT Sun Apr 2 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph decreasing to 35 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs near 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 41 54 39 51 / 10

$$

CAZ503-030100-

Sonoma Coastal Range-

301 AM PDT Sun Apr 2 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

CAZ502-030100-

Marin Coastal Range-

301 AM PDT Sun Apr 2 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. West winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 20 to

30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

50s. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ506-030100-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Sun Apr 2 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s.

West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to northwest 20 to

30 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the 50s. Northwest winds 20 to

30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s

to mid 60s. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 50s to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s

to lower 70s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 36 60 35 58 / 20

San Rafael 41 58 40 56 / 10

Napa 39 59 36 57 / 10

$$

CAZ504-030100-

North Bay Interior Mountains-

301 AM PDT Sun Apr 2 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to upper 50s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph...becoming 20 to 30 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 40s to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s

to lower 60s. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to

upper 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 39 58 36 54 / 10

$$

CAZ006-030100-

San Francisco-

301 AM PDT Sun Apr 2 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph...becoming 20 to 30 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to

upper 60s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 43 56 41 55 /

Ocean Beach 44 56 42 54 /

$$

CAZ509-030100-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

301 AM PDT Sun Apr 2 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph...becoming 20 to 30 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows around 40. Northwest winds

20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph decreasing to 35 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

$$

CAZ508-030100-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

301 AM PDT Sun Apr 2 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows near 40. Northwest winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph decreasing to 10 to

20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 45 58 44 56 /

Oakland 42 59 41 57 / 10

Fremont 39 59 41 57 / 10 10

Redwood City 40 59 42 56 /

Mountain View 41 59 42 56 /

$$

CAZ510-030100-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Sun Apr 2 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear except for frost after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 39 61 38 59 / 10

Livermore 38 59 36 56 /

$$

CAZ513-030100-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

301 AM PDT Sun Apr 2 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 40 61 41 58 /

Morgan Hill 37 61 38 56 /

$$

CAZ512-030100-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

301 AM PDT Sun Apr 2 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph...

becoming 20 to 30 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the 30s. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s.

Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 60s.

$$

CAZ515-030100-

East Bay Hills-

301 AM PDT Sun Apr 2 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

around 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

CAZ514-030100-

Eastern Santa Clara Hills-

301 AM PDT Sun Apr 2 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

CAZ529-030100-

Northern Monterey Bay-

301 AM PDT Sun Apr 2 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 37 60 39 56 / 10 10

$$

CAZ530-030100-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

301 AM PDT Sun Apr 2 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph...becoming 15 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs near 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 40 56 43 54 /

Big Sur 42 57 40 51 /

$$

CAZ528-030100-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

301 AM PDT Sun Apr 2 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing

to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 30s. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 38 59 40 56 /

Carmel Valley 38 56 39 53 / 10 10

Hollister 38 59 38 56 / 10 10

$$

CAZ516-030100-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

301 AM PDT Sun Apr 2 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to

5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear except for frost. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 39 64 39 56 /

$$

CAZ517-030100-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

301 AM PDT Sun Apr 2 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Very windy. Lows in the 20s to upper 30s. Northwest winds

20 to 30 mph increasing to 30 to 45 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Very windy. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 50s.

Northwest winds 30 to 45 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Very windy. Lows in the upper 20s

to mid 30s. Northwest winds 30 to 45 mph...becoming 20 to 30 mph

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 20s to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 40s to 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

$$

CAZ518-030100-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

301 AM PDT Sun Apr 2 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the mid

30s to lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 20s to

mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the 20s to mid 30s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost. Highs in the mid 40s to upper

50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows

in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s

to lower 70s. Lows in the 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 36 61 36 54 /

$$

