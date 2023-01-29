CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 28, 2023

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

301 AM PST Sun Jan 29 2023

CAZ505-300200-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

301 AM PST Sun Jan 29 2023

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM PST

MONDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Northwest winds around 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 40 51 34 53 / 10

CAZ503-300200-

Sonoma Coastal Range-

301 AM PST Sun Jan 29 2023

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM PST

MONDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds around 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...

becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

CAZ502-300200-

Marin Coastal Range-

301 AM PST Sun Jan 29 2023

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM PST

MONDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northwest winds

around 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming north in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Lows in the lower 30s. North winds around 20 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower

50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

CAZ506-300200-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PST Sun Jan 29 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 1 PM PST

MONDAY...

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM PST

MONDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Very windy. A slight chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph increasing to north 35 to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Very windy. Lows in the 30s. North

winds 35 to 45 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Very windy. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

North winds 35 to 45 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the 20s to upper 30s.

North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows in the 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows in the 40s. Highs in the 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 33 53 30 56 / 10

San Rafael 41 51 35 53 / 10 10

Napa 36 49 34 52 / 10 10

CAZ504-300200-

North Bay Interior Mountains-

301 AM PST Sun Jan 29 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 1 PM PST

MONDAY...

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM PST

MONDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A slight chance of rain. Highs

in the 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to northeast

20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to around 55 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 40s to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 38 47 35 50 / 10 30

CAZ006-300200-

San Francisco-

301 AM PST Sun Jan 29 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

West winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph...becoming north 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph...

becoming 20 to 30 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s

to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 43 52 38 53 / 10 10

Ocean Beach 44 53 38 54 / 10 10 10

CAZ509-300200-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

301 AM PST Sun Jan 29 2023

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM PST

MONDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds around 20 mph...becoming north 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the upper

40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper

50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

CAZ508-300200-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

301 AM PST Sun Jan 29 2023

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM PST

MONDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Lows in the 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 44 54 38 54 / 10 10 10

Oakland 41 52 35 53 / 10 10

Fremont 39 52 32 53 / 10 20 10

Redwood City 41 53 34 53 / 20 20 10

Mountain View 41 52 34 53 / 20 20 10

CAZ510-300200-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PST Sun Jan 29 2023

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM PST

MONDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...

becoming north in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs around 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 38 49 32 52 / 10 10

Livermore 37 49 29 51 / 20 10

CAZ513-300200-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

301 AM PST Sun Jan 29 2023

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM PST

MONDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows

in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the lower

30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 41 53 33 54 / 20 20 10

Morgan Hill 38 52 30 54 / 20 40 20

CAZ512-300200-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

301 AM PST Sun Jan 29 2023

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM PST

MONDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. A chance of snow in

the afternoon. Highs in the 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. A slight chance of rain and snow in the evening. Snow

level 2000 feet. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North winds

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

CAZ515-300200-

East Bay Hills-

301 AM PST Sun Jan 29 2023

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM PST

MONDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds around 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming north 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

CAZ514-300200-

Eastern Santa Clara Hills-

301 AM PST Sun Jan 29 2023

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM PST

MONDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and

snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Highs in the upper

30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the evening. Lows in the 20s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. North

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.

Lows in the 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows near 40. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of frost. Highs in the lower 50s.

CAZ529-300200-

Northern Monterey Bay-

301 AM PST Sun Jan 29 2023

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM PST

MONDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows

in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower

50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Areas of frost

after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the mid

50s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy frost. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 39 52 33 55 / 20 30 10

CAZ530-300200-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

301 AM PST Sun Jan 29 2023

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM PST

MONDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower

50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 41 52 36 55 / 40 40 20

Big Sur 41 49 39 53 / 30 60 30

CAZ528-300200-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

301 AM PST Sun Jan 29 2023

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM PST

MONDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower

50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Patchy frost

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the

mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 39 52 33 56 / 30 40 20

Carmel Valley 41 49 35 55 / 40 60 20

Hollister 38 50 32 54 / 20 40 30

CAZ516-300200-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

301 AM PST Sun Jan 29 2023

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM PST

MONDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower

50s. South winds around 5 mph...becoming northwest 5 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the mid

50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost in the evening, then

widespread frost after midnight. Lows around 30. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the lower

30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Widespread frost. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows in the mid

30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 37 51 35 56 / 10 30 30

CAZ517-300200-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

301 AM PST Sun Jan 29 2023

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM PST

MONDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Snow

level 3700 feet. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. A chance of rain. Snow

likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Snow

level 3500 feet. Highs in the mid 30s to upper 40s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and a slight

chance of rain in the evening. Snow level 3100 feet. Lows in the

upper 20s to mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Areas

of frost in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s to mid 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and a slight

chance of snow. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s to upper

50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s

to lower 40s. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s.

CAZ518-300200-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

301 AM PST Sun Jan 29 2023

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM PST

MONDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy frost. A slight chance

of rain. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. A chance of snow in

the afternoon. Snow level 3500 feet. Highs in the mid 30s to

upper 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening. Snow level 3100 feet. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 40s to mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Widespread frost after midnight. Lows in

the 20s to mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Lows in the

upper 20s to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 40s to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 40s to

upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s

to lower 40s. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 36 48 31 54 / 20 40 20

