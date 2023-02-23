CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, February 22, 2023 _____ 876 FPUS56 KSGX 231026 ZFPSGX Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwest California National Weather Service San Diego CA 226 AM PST Thu Feb 23 2023 CAZ552-232215- Orange County Coastal Areas- Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa, Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente 226 AM PST Thu Feb 23 2023 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM FRIDAY TO 6 AM PST SATURDAY... ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING... .TODAY...Showers. Highs around 52. Light winds becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Showers in the evening, then rain likely overnight. Lows 41 to 44. Areas of winds south 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight. .FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Highs around 55. Areas of winds south 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph...becoming 30 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows 41 to 44. Areas of winds south 30 to 35 mph...becoming 20 to 30 mph overnight. Gusts to 50 mph. .SATURDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning. Highs around 53. Areas of winds south 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers overnight. Lows 38 to 42. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 56. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 45. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly cloudy. Highs around 56. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows around 46. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 56 to 59. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows 42 to 45. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs around 55. $$ CAZ554-232215- Orange County Inland Areas- Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine, Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo 226 AM PST Thu Feb 23 2023 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM FRIDAY TO 6 AM PST SATURDAY... ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING... .TODAY...Showers. Highs 50 to 53. Areas of winds south 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Showers in the evening, then rain likely overnight. Lows 39 to 44. Areas of winds southwest 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph overnight. .FRIDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Highs 52 to 55. Areas of winds south 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph...becoming 25 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows 40 to 43. Areas of winds south 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph. .SATURDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning. Highs 50 to 54. Areas of winds south 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 45 mph...becoming 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the evening. Lows 36 to 40. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 57. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 43. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly cloudy. Highs 54 to 57. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Lows 43 to 47. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 56 to 59. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 41 to 44. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 53 to 57. $$ CAZ043-232215- San Diego County Coastal Areas- Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas, Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego 226 AM PST Thu Feb 23 2023 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM FRIDAY TO 6 AM PST SATURDAY... ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING... .TODAY...Showers. Highs around 53. Areas of winds west 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain overnight. Lows 37 to 45. Areas of winds south 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs around 57. Areas of winds south 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph...becoming 25 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain overnight. Rain may be heavy at times overnight. Lows 42 to 46. Areas of winds south 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph. .SATURDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning. Highs around 53. Areas of winds south 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph...becoming 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows 35 to 42. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs around 56. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 44. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 57. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers overnight. Lows 40 to 46. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs around 58. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 40 to 46. .WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 56. $$ CAZ050-232215- San Diego County Valleys- Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa, Santee, and Poway 226 AM PST Thu Feb 23 2023 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING ABOVE 2500 FEET... ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM FRIDAY TO 6 AM PST SATURDAY... ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING... .TODAY...Showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible this morning. Highs around 51 in the western valleys to 41 to 46 near the foothills. Areas of winds southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Showers in the evening, then rain likely overnight. Lows 32 to 42. Areas of winds south 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs around 56 in the western valleys to 49 to 53 near the foothills. Areas of winds south 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph...becoming 20 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain overnight. Rain may be heavy at times overnight. Lows 34 to 43. Areas of winds south 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 50 mph overnight. .SATURDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning. Highs around 51 in the western valleys to 44 to 48 near the foothills. Areas of winds south 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers, mainly in the evening. Lows 30 to 40. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around 55 in the western valleys to 44 to 49 near the foothills. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 57 in the western valleys to 48 to 53 near the foothills. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows 34 to 44. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs around 57 in the western valleys to 48 to 53 near the foothills. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely overnight. Lows 35 to 44. .WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 55 in the western valleys to 46 to 51 near the foothills. $$ CAZ048-232215- San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire- Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario, Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona 226 AM PST Thu Feb 23 2023 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING ABOVE 2000 FEET... ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM FRIDAY TO 6 AM PST SATURDAY... ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING... .TODAY...Rain and snow showers. Highs 44 to 49. Local snow accumulation around 1 inch. Snow level 2500 feet. Areas of winds south 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Rain and snow showers in the evening, then rain likely overnight. Lows 30 to 39. Little or no snow accumulation. Areas of winds south 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight. .FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Highs 49 to 54. Areas of winds south 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 45 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows 34 to 40. Areas of winds southeast 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph. .SATURDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning. Highs 46 to 50. Areas of winds south 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph...becoming 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Lows 30 to 36. Snow level 2500 feet. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 48 to 53. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 50 to 54. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Lows 34 to 43. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 51 to 56. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 34 to 41. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs 48 to 53. $$ CAZ057-232215- Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills- 226 AM PST Thu Feb 23 2023 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST FRIDAY... ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM FRIDAY TO 6 AM PST SATURDAY... ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING... .TODAY...Snow and rain showers. Patchy fog. Highs 41 to 47. New local snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Snow level 2500 feet. Areas of winds southwest 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Rain and snow showers in the evening, then rain and snow likely overnight. Patchy fog. Lows 28 to 38. Local snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Local total snow accumulation 3 to 7 inches. Snow level 3000 feet...becoming 4000 feet. Areas of winds south 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight. .FRIDAY...Rain. Patchy fog. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs 46 to 50. Snow level 4500 feet...becoming 5000 feet in the afternoon. Areas of winds south 25 to 35 mph. Gusts to 45 mph... becoming 55 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Patchy fog. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows 28 to 38. Areas of winds south 30 to 40 mph. Gusts to 65 mph...becoming 60 mph overnight. .SATURDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Patchy fog. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning. Highs 43 to 47. Snow level 4000 feet...becoming 3500 feet in the afternoon. Areas of winds south 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph...becoming 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of snow showers overnight. Patchy fog. Lows 27 to 37. Snow level 3000 feet. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 45 to 51. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 46 to 53. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows 33 to 43. Snow level 4500 feet...becoming 4000 feet. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 47 to 53. Snow level 4000 feet...becoming 4500 feet in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers overnight. Lows 32 to 42. Snow level 4500 feet...becoming 4000 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs 45 to 52. Snow level 4000 feet. $$ CAZ055-232215- San Bernardino County Mountains- Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City, Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood 226 AM PST Thu Feb 23 2023 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST SATURDAY... ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING... .TODAY...Snow showers. Areas of fog. Highs 24 to 33 above 6000 feet to 31 to 39 below 6000 feet. New snow accumulation of 8 to 12 inches. Areas of winds southwest 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 50 mph...becoming 45 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Snow showers in the evening, then snow likely overnight. Areas of fog. Lows 8 to 18 above 6000 feet to 19 to 28 below 6000 feet. Snow accumulation of 10 to 14 inches. Areas of winds south 25 to 35 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 55 mph overnight. .FRIDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then snow and rain in the afternoon. Areas of fog. Precipitation may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Highs 31 to 38 above 6000 feet to 36 to 43 below 6000 feet. Snow accumulation of 14 to 20 inches. Snow level 5000 feet in the afternoon. Areas of winds south 35 to 45 mph. Gusts to 65 mph...becoming 70 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain, snow. Areas of fog. Precipitation may be heavy at times. Lows 15 to 25 above 6000 feet to 25 to 32 below 6000 feet. Snow level 5000 feet. Areas of winds south 30 to 40 mph. Gusts to 65 mph...becoming 55 mph overnight. .SATURDAY...Snow and rain in the morning, then snow showers in the afternoon. Areas of fog. Precipitation may be heavy at times in the morning. Highs 31 to 35 above 6000 feet to 35 to 40 below 6000 feet. Snow level 4500 feet in the morning. Areas of winds south 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...becoming partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers. Areas of fog. Colder. Lows 13 to 23. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 29 to 36 above 6000 feet to 34 to 40 below 6000 feet. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 16 to 26. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 31 to 38 above 6000 feet to 36 to 43 below 6000 feet. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the evening, then a chance of snow showers overnight. Lows 19 to 29. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs 29 to 37 above 6000 feet to 36 to 41 below 6000 feet. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 18 to 28. Snow level 4500 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning, then snow showers likely in the afternoon. Highs 28 to 38 above 6000 feet to 34 to 42 below 6000 feet. $$ CAZ056-232215- Riverside County Mountains- Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove 226 AM PST Thu Feb 23 2023 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST SATURDAY... ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING... .TODAY...Snow showers. Areas of fog. Highs 32 to 42. New snow accumulation of 8 to 14 inches. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 40 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Snow showers in the evening, then a chance of snow overnight. Areas of fog. Colder. Lows 15 to 25. Snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph. .FRIDAY...Snow likely. Areas of fog. Rain likely in the afternoon. Highs 37 to 46. Snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Snow level 5000 feet in the afternoon. Areas of winds south 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Areas of fog. Lows 21 to 31. Snow level 5500 feet. Areas of winds south 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 45 mph overnight. .SATURDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then snow and rain showers in the afternoon. Areas of fog. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning. Highs 37 to 44. Snow level 4500 feet... becoming 4000 feet in the afternoon. Areas of winds south 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers overnight. Areas of fog. Blustery. Lows 18 to 28. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the morning. Highs 36 to 45. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 19 to 29. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 39 to 48. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Lows 23 to 33. Snow level 4500 feet... becoming 4000 feet. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers. Highs 39 to 48. Snow level 4500 feet. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely overnight. Lows 22 to 32. Snow level 4500 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers in the morning, then snow and rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs 38 to 46. Snow level 4000 feet. $$ CAZ058-232215- San Diego County Mountains- Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley 226 AM PST Thu Feb 23 2023 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST SATURDAY... ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING... .TODAY...Snow showers. Areas of fog. Highs 34 to 42. New local snow accumulation of 8 to 14 inches. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph. .TONIGHT...Snow showers in the evening, then a chance of snow and rain overnight. Areas of fog. Lows 24 to 32. Local snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Snow level 3500 feet. Areas of winds southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. A chance of rain. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow likely in the afternoon. Areas of fog. Not as cool. Highs 40 to 49. Local snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Snow level 4000 feet...becoming 5000 feet in the afternoon. Areas of winds south 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Areas of fog. Lows 27 to 35. Areas of winds south 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph...becoming 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph overnight. .SATURDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Areas of fog. Precipitation may be heavy at times in the morning. Highs 39 to 47. Snow level 5000 feet...becoming 4000 feet in the afternoon. Areas of winds southwest 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with snow and rain showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers overnight. Areas of fog. Breezy. Lows 24 to 32. Snow level 3500 feet. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the morning. Highs 36 to 44. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 23 to 32. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 40 to 48. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows 27 to 36. Snow level 4500 feet. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 40 to 48. Snow level 4500 feet. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely overnight. Lows 28 to 37. Snow level 5000 feet...becoming 4500 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs 39 to 46. Snow level 4500 feet. $$ CAZ060-232215- Apple and Lucerne Valleys- Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley, and Lucerne Valley 226 AM PST Thu Feb 23 2023 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 AM PST FRIDAY... ...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING... .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers this morning, then a chance of snow showers this afternoon. Highs 44 to 49. Little or no snow accumulation. Areas of winds southwest 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 40 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening, then a chance of snow overnight. Lows 26 to 30. Local snow accumulation around 1 inch. Areas of winds south 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 40 mph overnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs 47 to 53. Little or no snow accumulation. Snow level 4000 feet in the morning. Areas of winds south 30 to 40 mph. Gusts to 55 mph... becoming 60 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows 31 to 36. Areas of winds south 25 to 35 mph. Gusts to 60 mph...becoming 55 mph overnight. .SATURDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning. Highs 42 to 49. Snow level 3500 feet in the afternoon. Areas of winds south 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers overnight. Colder. Lows 23 to 29. Snow level 3000 feet. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 44 to 54. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 26 to 31. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 46 to 56. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 34. .TUESDAY...A slight chance of snow showers in the morning. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs 47 to 57. Snow level 4000 feet in the morning. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the evening. Lows 29 to 34. Snow level 4000 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 45 to 54. Snow level 3500 feet...becoming 4000 feet in the afternoon. $$ CAZ065-232215- San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning- 226 AM PST Thu Feb 23 2023 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers and a chance of showers this morning, then showers likely this afternoon. Highs around 42 through the pass to 49 to 52 in the northern Coachella Valley. Little or no snow accumulation. Snow level 2000 feet...becoming 2500 feet this afternoon. Areas of winds west 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of rain overnight. Lows 33 to 37 through the pass to 39 in the northern Coachella Valley. Snow level 2500 feet. Areas of winds west 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs around 48 through the pass to 54 to 57 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds south 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely overnight. Lows around 40 through the pass to 44 to 47 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds south 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph overnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning. Highs around 45 through the pass to 50 to 53 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds south 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph becoming west with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the evening. Lows 33 to 40. Snow level 2500 feet. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 45 to 48 through the pass to 55 to 59 in the northern Coachella Valley. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly clear. Lows 34 to 41. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 51 through the pass to 59 to 63 in the northern Coachella Valley. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers overnight. Lows 38 to 45. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs around 50 through the pass to 59 to 62 in the northern Coachella Valley. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the evening. Lows 37 to 45. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs around 49 through the pass to 56 to 59 in the northern Coachella Valley. $$ CAZ061-232215- Coachella Valley- Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City, Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella 226 AM PST Thu Feb 23 2023 .TODAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 54 to 58. Snow level 2500 feet. Areas of winds east 10 mph becoming west with gusts to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows 32 to 40. Snow level 2500 feet. Areas of winds northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming east overnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 60 to 63. Areas of winds southeast 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 42 to 47. Areas of winds south 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 59. Areas of winds south 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Colder. Lows 32 to 40. Snow level 2500 feet. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 64. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 41. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 66. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 44. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 68. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows 38 to 44. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 60 to 65. $$ CAZ062-232215- San Diego County Deserts- Including the city of Borrego Springs 226 AM PST Thu Feb 23 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this morning, then partly cloudy with showers likely this afternoon. Highs 53 to 58. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 40 mph... becoming 45 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of rain overnight. Lows 35 to 42. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph...becoming 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph overnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 59 to 64. Areas of winds south 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 40 to 48. Areas of winds south 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs 54 to 59. Areas of winds southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the evening. Lows 35 to 43. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 62. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 43. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 65. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 47. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 61 to 65. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows 40 to 48. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 59 to 64. $$