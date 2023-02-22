CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, February 21, 2023 _____ 001 FPUS56 KSTO 220736 ZFPSTO Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California National Weather Service Sacramento CA 1135 PM PST Tue Feb 21 2023 Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation are for today, tonight, and Wednesday. CAZ013-220845- Shasta Lake Area \/ Northern Shasta County- Including the city of Shasta Dam 1135 PM PST Tue Feb 21 2023 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM THURSDAY TO 4 PM PST FRIDAY... .TODAY...Partly cloudy. At lower elevations, a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. At higher elevations, a slight chance of rain and snow showers early in the afternoon. A chance of rain and snow showers late in the afternoon. Windy. Highs 38 to 52 higher elevations...50 to 56 lower elevations. Snow level 3000 feet in the afternoon. Prevailing west winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph shifting to the northwest 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 60 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of snow showers in the evening. Windy. Much colder. Lows 17 to 31 higher elevations... 26 to 32 lower elevations. No snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 1 inch higher elevations. Prevailing northwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 60 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 40 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 28 to 43 higher elevations...41 to 49 lower elevations. No snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 1 inch higher elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening, then a slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows 17 to 30 higher elevations...25 to 32 lower elevations. Little or no snow accumulation lower elevations...2 to 4 inches higher elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning, then heavy snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 23 to 37 higher elevations...35 to 42 lower elevations. Snow accumulation of 4 to 9 inches. Prevailing south winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Heavy snow showers. Heavy snow accumulations possible. Lows 20 to 34. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of heavy snow showers. Not as cool. Highs 32 to 47. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 19 to 33. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 41 to 56. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 23 to 37. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow showers likely. Moderate snow accumulations possible. Highs 30 to 45. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Heavy rain and snow showers. Heavy snow accumulations possible. Lows 24 to 38. Highs 30 to 45. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION SHASTA DAM 56 31 47 \/ 10 20 30 $$ = CAZ014-220845- Burney Basin \/ Eastern Shasta County- Including the city of Burney 1135 PM PST Tue Feb 21 2023 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers early in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers late in the afternoon. Windy. Highs 40 to 48. Snow level 3500 feet in the afternoon. Prevailing southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph increasing to northwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the evening. Breezy. Much colder. Lows 12 to 23. Prevailing northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph shifting to the southwest 5 to 15 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 27 to 39. Little or no snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 1 inch higher elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening. Lows 12 to 24. Prevailing southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning, then snow showers likely in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs 24 to 36. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Prevailing southwest winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Moderate snow accumulations possible. Lows 16 to 25. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Not as cold. Highs 31 to 43. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 14 to 21. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 41 to 51. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 19 to 28. .SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs 31 to 41. Lows 19 to 30. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION BURNEY 46 19 35 \/ 40 20 50 $$ = CAZ015-220845- Northern Sacramento Valley- Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff 1135 PM PST Tue Feb 21 2023 ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Windy. Highs 55 to 61. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, colder. Lows 29 to 36. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph decreasing to 10 to 25 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 45 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 47 to 52. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Widespread frost after midnight. Lows 27 to 33. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph shifting to the south after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning, then rain and snow showers likely in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs 41 to 49. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch lower elevations...except no snow accumulation higher elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Breezy. Moderate snow accumulations possible. Lows around 33. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with heavy rain and snow showers likely. Moderate snow accumulations possible. Highs 41 to 47. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost. Lows 27 to 33. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost. Not as cool. Highs around 55. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 36. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs around 46. Lows 35 to 41. .MONDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 44 to 50. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION REDDING 58 29 51 \/ 10 10 20 RED BLUFF 59 34 51 \/ 0 0 20 $$ = CAZ016-220845- Central Sacramento Valley- Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville\/Yuba City 1135 PM PST Tue Feb 21 2023 ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Breezy. Highs 58 to 64. Light winds becoming northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear, windy, colder. Lows 30 to 36. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 45 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Widespread frost in the morning. Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 48 to 54. West winds up to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Widespread frost after midnight. Lows 29 to 35. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the morning, then rain showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs 44 to 51. Little or no snow accumulation. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers, heavy snow showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Windy. Light snow accumulations possible. Lows 32 to 38. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow showers likely. Moderate snow accumulations possible. Highs 42 to 48. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows around 32. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost. Not as cool. Highs 52 to 57. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 40. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs 46 to 52. Lows 34 to 42. .MONDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 46 to 52. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION CHICO 60 33 51 \/ 10 0 30 OROVILLE 60 32 50 \/ 20 10 40 MARYSVILLE\/YUBA CITY 62 31 52 \/ 20 10 30 $$ = CAZ017-220845- Southern Sacramento Valley- Including the city of Sacramento 1135 PM PST Tue Feb 21 2023 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST WEDNESDAY... .TODAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then a slight chance of rain showers late in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs 59 to 65. Southeast winds up to 10 mph increasing to west 10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear, windy, colder. Lows 29 to 37. Northwest winds 10 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Widespread frost in the morning. Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 48 to 54. West winds up to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows around 34. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the morning, then rain showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 43 to 50. Little or no snow accumulation. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows around 37. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Breezy. Highs 43 to 50. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Patchy frost. Lows around 33. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Highs 50 to 56. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 37. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Highs 47 to 53. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows around 40. Highs 46 to 53. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION SACRAMENTO 64 33 52 \/ 10 10 30 SAC EXEC AIRPORT 64 34 53 \/ 10 10 30 $$ = CAZ018-220845- Carquinez Strait and Delta- Including the city of Fairfield\/Suisun 1135 PM PST Tue Feb 21 2023 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST WEDNESDAY... .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Windy. Highs 60 to 65. Southwest winds up to 10 mph increasing to west 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear, windy, colder. Lows 34 to 40. West winds 15 to 35 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs around 52. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy. Lows around 36. West winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the morning, then rain showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 49. No snow accumulation. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows around 37. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Breezy. Highs 46 to 51. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Patchy frost. Lows around 35. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost. Highs around 53. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 38. .SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs around 52. Lows around 39. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION FAIRFIELD\/SUISUN 64 36 53 \/ 0 10 20 $$ = CAZ019-220845- Northern San Joaquin Valley- Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto 1135 PM PST Tue Feb 21 2023 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST WEDNESDAY... .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 59 to 66. Southeast winds up to 10 mph increasing to west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of rain showers in the evening. Windy, colder. Lows 29 to 39. Northwest winds 15 to 35 mph. Gusts up to 65 mph decreasing to 55 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Widespread frost in the morning. Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 44 to 53. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph decreasing to 30 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers, snow showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Lows 32 to 38. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the morning, then rain showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 42 to 51. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows 35 to 40. .FRIDAY...Rain showers. Windy. Highs 42 to 51. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Patchy frost. Lows 32 to 38. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Areas of frost. Highs 45 to 54. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 39. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Patchy frost. Highs 46 to 53. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows 36 to 42. Highs 46 to 54. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION STOCKTON 64 36 53 \/ 0 10 30 MODESTO 65 36 52 \/ 0 10 30 $$ = CAZ063-220845- Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County- Including the city of Alder Springs 1135 PM PST Tue Feb 21 2023 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST WEDNESDAY... ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM THURSDAY TO 4 PM PST FRIDAY... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. At lower elevations, a slight chance of rain showers late in the afternoon. At higher elevations, a slight chance of snow showers late in the afternoon. Very windy. Highs 38 to 53 higher elevations...51 to 59 lower elevations. No snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 1 inch higher elevations. Prevailing west winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 50 mph increasing to northwest 30 to 40 mph with gusts to around 75 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of snow showers at higher elevations. Very windy. Much colder. Lows 17 to 32 higher elevations...30 to 36 lower elevations. No snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 2 inches higher elevations. Prevailing northwest winds 30 to 45 mph decreasing to 25 to 35 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 80 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. At higher elevations, a slight chance of snow showers in the morning, then a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. At lower elevations, a slight chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Windy. Highs 24 to 39 higher elevations...42 to 48 lower elevations. No snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 2 inches higher elevations. Prevailing west winds 15 to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers. Breezy, colder. Lows 14 to 29 higher elevations...25 to 31 lower elevations. No snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 2 inches higher elevations. Prevailing west winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning, then snow showers likely in the afternoon. Highs 21 to 36 higher elevations...38 to 44 lower elevations. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches lower elevations...except 1 to 6 inches higher elevations. Prevailing southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Heavy snow showers. Breezy. Heavy snow accumulations possible. Lows 19 to 34. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of heavy snow showers. Highs 25 to 40. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 18 to 33. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Highs 39 to 54. Lows 20 to 35. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs 31 to 46. Lows 23 to 38. .MONDAY...Heavy rain and snow showers. Heavy snow accumulations possible. Highs 29 to 44. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION ALDER SPRINGS 47 24 33 \/ 10 20 30 $$ = CAZ066-220845- Northeast Foothills\/Sacramento Valley- Including the city of Paradise 1135 PM PST Tue Feb 21 2023 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM WEDNESDAY TO 4 AM PST SATURDAY... .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Windy. Highs 48 to 58. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Much colder. Lows 24 to 34. Prevailing northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph becoming north 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 36 to 48. Little or no snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 1 inch higher elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows 24 to 36. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning, then snow showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs 31 to 43. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches lower elevations...except 1 to 7 inches higher elevations. Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Heavy snow showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Windy. Heavy snow accumulations possible. Lows 27 to 37. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with heavy rain and snow showers likely. Heavy snow accumulations possible. Highs 36 to 46. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 26 to 34. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 45 to 55. Lows 26 to 40. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs 36 to 46. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow showers likely. Moderate snow accumulations possible. Lows 31 to 43. .MONDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Moderate snow accumulations possible. Highs 36 to 46. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION PARADISE 54 31 42 \/ 10 10 40 $$ = CAZ067-220845- Motherlode- Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson 1135 PM PST Tue Feb 21 2023 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM WEDNESDAY TO 4 AM PST SATURDAY... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon, then partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers late in the afternoon. Highs 51 to 61. Light winds becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the evening. Windy. Much colder. Lows 24 to 30. Snow level 2500 feet in the evening. Prevailing northwest winds 15 to 30 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 45 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Widespread frost in the morning. Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 34 to 48. Little or no snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 1 inch higher elevations. Snow level 1500 feet in the afternoon. Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers, rain showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows 25 to 35. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches lower elevations...except 1 to 7 inches higher elevations. Snow level 1000 feet. Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then snow showers, rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs 31 to 43. Snow accumulation up to 3 inches lower elevations...except 3 to 7 inches higher elevations. Snow level 1000 feet. Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 10 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers, rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Breezy. Heavy snow accumulations possible. Lows 27 to 37. .FRIDAY...Heavy rain and snow showers. Breezy. Moderate snow accumulations possible. Highs 35 to 45. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Lows 26 to 34. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow showers. Not as cool. Highs 39 to 51. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Lows 29 to 37. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow showers. Highs 36 to 46. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Lows 32 to 40. Highs 37 to 47. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION GRASS VALLEY 53 25 39 \/ 40 20 50 JACKSON 58 27 44 \/ 30 40 60 $$ = CAZ068-220845- Western Plumas County\/Lassen Park- Including the cities of Chester and Quincy 1135 PM PST Tue Feb 21 2023 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST SATURDAY... .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Windy. Highs 32 to 46 higher elevations...39 to 50 lower elevations. Little or no snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 2 inches higher elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph increasing to west 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 55 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of snow showers in the evening. Windy. Much colder. Lows 9 to 24. Prevailing northwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 17 to 32 higher elevations...24 to 36 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows 10 to 25. Prevailing southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...A chance of heavy snow showers in the morning, then heavy snow showers in the afternoon. Windy. Highs 15 to 29 higher elevations...22 to 33 lower elevations. Snow accumulation of 5 to 11 inches. Prevailing southwest winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Heavy snow showers. Windy. Heavy snow accumulations possible. Lows 13 to 28. .FRIDAY...Heavy snow showers likely. Breezy. Not as cold. Heavy snow accumulations possible. Highs 25 to 40. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers. Lows 14 to 29. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 34 to 49. Lows 16 to 31. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs 25 to 40. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Heavy snow showers likely. Breezy. Heavy snow accumulations possible. Lows 19 to 34. Highs 24 to 39. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION QUINCY 51 19 37 \/ 30 30 60 CHESTER 44 6 31 \/ 40 30 50 $$ = CAZ069-220845- West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada- Including the city of Blue Canyon 1135 PM PST Tue Feb 21 2023 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST SATURDAY... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, a chance of rain showers late in the afternoon. At higher elevations, a chance of heavy rain and snow showers late in the afternoon. Windy. Highs 33 to 48 higher elevations...46 to 56 lower elevations. No snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 3 inches higher elevations. Snow level 6500 feet. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph increasing to southwest 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 65 mph in the afternoon. Over ridges, prevailing west winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to southwest 35 to 50 mph with gusts to around 80 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of heavy snow showers in the evening. Windy. Much colder. Lows 3 to 18 higher elevations... 17 to 27 lower elevations. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch lower elevations...except 3 to 6 inches higher elevations. Prevailing northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 70 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph after midnight. Over ridges, prevailing northwest winds 35 to 55 mph with gusts to around 85 mph decreasing to 25 to 35 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the afternoon. Colder. Highs 13 to 28 higher elevations...27 to 37 lower elevations. Snow accumulation 2 to 4 inches. Prevailing west winds up to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Over ridges, prevailing west winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 30 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Heavy snow showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then heavy snow showers likely after midnight. Breezy. Lows 6 to 21 higher elevations...21 to 29 lower elevations. Snow accumulation of 5 to 11 inches. Prevailing southwest winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. .THURSDAY...Heavy snow showers. Windy. Highs 12 to 27 higher elevations...26 to 34 lower elevations. Snow accumulation of 6 to 12 inches. Prevailing southwest winds 15 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph increasing to 60 mph in the afternoon. Over ridges... prevailing southwest winds 25 to 35 mph increasing to 30 to 45 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Heavy snow showers. Windy. Heavy snow accumulations possible. Lows 13 to 28. .FRIDAY...Heavy snow showers. Windy. Not as cold. Heavy snow accumulations possible. Highs 22 to 37. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows 14 to 29. Highs 30 to 45. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers. Lows 16 to 31. .SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of heavy snow showers. Highs 24 to 39. Lows 17 to 32. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION BLUE CANYON 45 19 27 \/ 60 50 70 $$ = _____