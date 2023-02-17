CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, February 16, 2023

_____

441 FPUS56 KSTO 170738

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

1137 PM PST Thu Feb 16 2023

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Friday.

CAZ013-170845-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

1137 PM PST Thu Feb 16 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 34 to 48 higher elevations...46 to

52 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 22 to 36 higher elevations...31 to

38 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Not as

cool. Highs 43 to 58 higher elevations...57 to 62 lower

elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 24 to 39 higher elevations...33 to

41 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 47 to 61 higher elevations...59 to

65 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 54 to 69.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 45.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs

52 to 67. Lows 30 to 45.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow showers. Cooler. Highs 41 to 56. Lows 25 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs

32 to 47.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 51 37 61 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ014-170845-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

1137 PM PST Thu Feb 16 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 37 to 47. Light winds becoming west

up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 18 to 27. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 41 to

52. Light winds becoming north up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 18 to 27. Prevailing northeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 46 to 56. Light winds becoming north up to 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 22 to 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 59.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 34.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 51 to 61.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 29 to 36.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow showers. Cooler. Highs 40 to 50. Lows 18 to 33.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs

28 to 40.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 43 22 49 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ015-170845-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

1137 PM PST Thu Feb 16 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 49 to 55. Light winds becoming

southeast up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 33 to 39. Light winds becoming

northwest up to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Not as

cool. Highs 59 to 64. North winds up to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 40. Northwest winds around

10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 62. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 67 to 73.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 44.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs

around 66. Lows 38 to 44.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain showers. Highs 56 to 62. Lows 32 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs 47 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 53 33 63 / 0 0 0

RED BLUFF 53 35 63 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ016-170845-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

1137 PM PST Thu Feb 16 2023

.TODAY...Widespread frost in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs

51 to 57. East winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 40. East winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the north around 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 62. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 39. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs around 62. North

winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 41.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 71.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 43.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs

around 65. Lows 37 to 43.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 59 to 64.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows around 36.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 50 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 55 38 62 / 0 0 0

OROVILLE 56 38 62 / 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 56 34 62 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ017-170845-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

1137 PM PST Thu Feb 16 2023

.TODAY...Widespread frost in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs

52 to 58. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 33 to 39. Southeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the north after midnight. Gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of

frost in the morning. Highs 58 to 63. North winds up to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows 29 to

38. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Widespread frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

around 62. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 39.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost. Highs around 65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 41.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 65.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 42.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 59 to 65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows around 36.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 50 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 58 35 62 / 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 58 34 62 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ018-170845-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

1137 PM PST Thu Feb 16 2023

.TODAY...Widespread frost in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs

around 57. East winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 32 to 39. Southeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of

frost in the morning. Highs around 61. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 29 to 39. North winds around 10 mph

shifting to the west up to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Widespread frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

around 62. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 38.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost. Highs around 65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 41.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 65.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 62.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain showers. Lows 36 to 41. Highs around 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 58 35 62 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ019-170845-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

1137 PM PST Thu Feb 16 2023

.TODAY...Widespread frost early in the morning. Mostly cloudy.

Highs 53 to 60. Southeast winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 31 to 39. Southeast winds up to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 55 to

62. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 40. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Widespread frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

59 to 65. North winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost. Highs 60 to 66.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 43.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs

62 to 68. Lows 35 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 57 to 65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain showers. Cooler. Lows 34 to 40. Highs 47 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 58 32 62 / 0 0 0

MODESTO 59 33 61 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ063-170845-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

1137 PM PST Thu Feb 16 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 30 to 44 higher elevations...44 to

50 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 21 to 35 higher elevations...32 to

38 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Not as

cool. Highs 38 to 53 higher elevations...54 to 60 lower

elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 27 to 41 higher elevations...36 to

42 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 44 to 58 higher elevations...around

60 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 52 to 67.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 47.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs

51 to 66. Lows 33 to 47.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain and snow showers. Breezy. Highs 43 to 58. Lows 27 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs

31 to 46.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 38 27 46 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ066-170845-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

1137 PM PST Thu Feb 16 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 44 to 54. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 31 to 43. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Not as

cool. Highs 53 to 61. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 42. Prevailing northeast winds

up to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 54 to 62. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 59 to 69.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 46.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs

57 to 65. Lows 38 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

49 to 59.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Colder. Lows 27 to 37.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs

38 to 49.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 50 40 57 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ067-170845-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

1137 PM PST Thu Feb 16 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 47 to 57. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 32 to 38. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 53 to

61. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 38. Prevailing north winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 63. Prevailing east winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 66.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 43.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 51 to 59.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain and snow showers. Colder. Lows 27 to 35. Highs 37 to 49.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 50 32 55 / 0 0 0

JACKSON 54 35 57 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ068-170845-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

1137 PM PST Thu Feb 16 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 28 to 43 higher elevations...35 to

47 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 18 to 33. Prevailing southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Not as

cool. Highs 34 to 49 higher elevations...40 to 54 lower

elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 18 to 33. Prevailing northeast winds

up to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 38 to 52 higher elevations...44 to

56 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 22 to 37.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 46 to 61.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 40.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 46 to 61.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 26 to 41.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs 36 to 51.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers.

Much colder. Lows 13 to 28.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs 24 to 39.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 47 24 51 / 0 0 0

CHESTER 40 13 44 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ069-170845-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

1137 PM PST Thu Feb 16 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 28 to 43 higher elevations...41 to

51 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 12 to 27 higher elevations...26 to

36 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Not as

cool. Highs 33 to 48 higher elevations...47 to 57 lower

elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

north in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 14 to 29 higher elevations...

27 to 39 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 37 to 52 higher

elevations...50 to 58 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 21 to 36.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 44 to 59.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 25 to 40.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 44 to 59.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 40.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow showers. Breezy. Highs 37 to 52. Lows 19 to 34.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs

21 to 36.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 41 30 49 / 0 0 0

$$

=

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather