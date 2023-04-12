CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Tuesday, April 11, 2023

175 FPUS55 KREV 121031

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

331 AM PDT Wed Apr 12 2023

CAZ072-NVZ002-130300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

331 AM PDT Wed Apr 12 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 55. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph.

Ridge gusts up to 65 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 25. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening. Ridge gusts up to

65 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 41 to 51. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 20 to 30. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 57. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 25 to 35.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 54 to 64. Lows 29 to

39.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 64. Lows

30 to 40.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow

in the afternoon. Highs 43 to 53.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and

snow. Lows 22 to 32.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow.

Highs 40 to 50.

CAZ070-NVZ005-130300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

331 AM PDT Wed Apr 12 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs 53 to 63. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 20 to 30.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph

after midnight. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 44 to 54. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

clear. Lows 24 to 34. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 65. Light winds becoming west 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 40.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 64 to 74. Lows 34 to

44.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 76.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain and snow. Highs 55 to 65. Lows 28 to 38.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow.

Highs 49 to 59.

CAZ071-130300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

331 AM PDT Wed Apr 12 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 50 to 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in

the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows 17 to 27. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 43 to 53. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 21 to 31. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 64. Light winds becoming west around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 26 to 36.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 61 to 71. Lows 30 to

40.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 72.

Lows 30 to 40.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain and snow. Highs 51 to 61. Lows 23 to 33.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the afternoon.

Highs 47 to 57.

CAZ073-130300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

331 AM PDT Wed Apr 12 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 57. Southwest winds around 10 mph

increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph.

Ridge gusts up to 75 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 13 to 23. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph. Ridge gusts up to 70 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs 38 to 48. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Ridge gusts up to 50 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 16 to 26. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 44 to 54. Light winds becoming northeast

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 22 to 32.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 51 to 61. Lows 26 to

36.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 52 to 62.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 26 to 36.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs 46 to 56.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Brisk. Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and

snow. Lows 19 to 29.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

42 to 52.

