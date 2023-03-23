CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Wednesday, March 22, 2023

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

331 AM PDT Thu Mar 23 2023

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

331 AM PDT Thu Mar 23 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Snow

accumulation of 1 to 5 inches with 2 to 6 inches above 7000 feet.

Highs 32 to 37. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph

in the afternoon. Ridge gusts up to 50 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Snow

accumulation of 1 to 5 inches. Lows 7 to 17. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Ridge gusts up to 70 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 30 to

35. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

Ridge gusts up to 60 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 9 to 19. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 29 to 34.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

6 to 16.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 30 to 35.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in

the evening. Lows 11 to 21.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Snow showers likely. Highs

35 to 40. Lows 20 to 30.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Heavy snow showers. Highs

33 to 43. Lows 17 to 27.

.WEDNESDAY...Chance of heavy snow showers in the morning, then

snow showers likely in the afternoon. Highs 30 to 35.

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

331 AM PDT Thu Mar 23 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs 42 to 52. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Snow accumulation

up to 2 inches. Lows 17 to 22. West winds 15 to 25 mph shifting

to the northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Chance of snow showers. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs

35 to 45. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in

the evening. Lows 15 to 25. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs 34 to 44. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in

the evening. Lows 14 to 24.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 36 to 46.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers. Lows 18 to 28.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers.

Highs 43 to 53.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Showers likely.

Lows 23 to 33. Highs 43 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs

40 to 50.

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

331 AM PDT Thu Mar 23 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Snow

accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs 39 to 49. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

chance of snow showers after midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to

4 inches. Lows 12 to 22. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs

33 to 43. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 12 to 22. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 33 to 43.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 34 to 44.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of

snow showers. Lows 16 to 26. Highs 40 to 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Snow showers likely. Lows 22 to 32.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Heavy snow showers in the morning, then heavy

showers in the afternoon. Highs 39 to 49.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow showers. Lows 20 to 30. Highs 37 to 47.

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

331 AM PDT Thu Mar 23 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 31 to 41.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of snow showers. Lows 2 to

12. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Ridge

gusts up to 70 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 29 to 39. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Ridge gusts up to 50 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 2 to 12. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 25 to 35.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

1 below to 9 above zero.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 26 to 36. Lows

3 to 13.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs 32 to 42.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of snow showers. Lows 13 to 23.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Chance of snow showers in the morning, then

heavy snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 33 to 43.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Brisk. Heavy snow showers likely in the evening,

then chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows 10 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs

27 to 37.

