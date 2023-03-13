CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 12, 2023

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

331 AM PDT Mon Mar 13 2023

CAZ072-NVZ002-140300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

331 AM PDT Mon Mar 13 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Chance of snow and rain in the morning, then heavy snow

showers likely with possible rain and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Snow level rising to 6500 feet. Snow accumulation of

2 to 6 inches. Highs 37 to 42. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 45 mph. Ridge gusts up to 65 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then snow and

rain after midnight. Snow level 6500 to 7000 feet. Snow

accumulation of 1 to 5 inches with 3 to 9 inches above 7000 feet.

Lows 27 to 37. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

50 mph. Ridge gusts up to 75 mph.

.TUESDAY...Heavy snow and rain. Snow level 7000 feet rising to

8000 feet. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches with 5 to 11 inches

above 7000 feet. Highs 38 to 48. South winds 15 to 25 mph

increasing to southwest 25 to 35 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up

to 60 mph. Ridge gusts up to 80 mph increasing to 105 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain, heavy snow showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then snow and rain likely after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

evening. Snow level 7500 feet lowering to lake level. Lows 22 to

32. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. Ridge

gusts up to 75 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs 34 to 39.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph becoming

west around 10 mph in the afternoon. Ridge gusts up to 55 mph in

the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the

evening. Lows 14 to 24.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

36 to 41.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow after

midnight. Lows 17 to 27.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Highs 37 to 42.

Lows 19 to 29.

.SUNDAY...Snow likely. Highs 35 to 45.

CAZ070-NVZ005-140300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

331 AM PDT Mon Mar 13 2023

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level

6000 to 6500 feet. Highs 46 to 56. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to southwest 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up

to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level

6000 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows 32 to 37.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph

after midnight. Gusts up to 50 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level rising above 6500 feet. Snow

accumulation up to 2 inches. Highs 48 to 58. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph increasing to south 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then chance of

rain and snow after midnight. Snow level lowering to 5500 feet.

Lows 27 to 37. South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph

shifting to the southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs 41 to

51. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the

morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows 17 to 27.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 44 to 54. Lows 21 to

31.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Snow and rain likely. Highs 47 to 57.

Lows 27 to 37.

CAZ071-140300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

331 AM PDT Mon Mar 13 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Chance of rain and snow in the morning, then showers,

heavy snow showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Snow level 6000 to 6500 feet. Snow accumulation up

to 3 inches. Highs 42 to 52. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing

to southwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Chance of rain and snow. Snow level 6000 feet. Snow

accumulation up to 4 inches. Lows 30 to 40. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts

up to 45 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level rising above 7000 feet. Snow

accumulation of 1 to 4 inches. Highs 45 to 55. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph increasing to south 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and heavy snow in the evening, then snow

and rain likely after midnight. Snow level 7000 feet lowering to

5500 feet. Lows 25 to 35. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts

up to 60 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs 38 to 48.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows 15 to 25.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 41 to 51.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow after

midnight. Lows 21 to 31.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Snow and rain likely. Highs 45 to 55.

Lows 26 to 36.

CAZ073-140300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

331 AM PDT Mon Mar 13 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of heavy snow. Highs 36 to 46. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Ridge gusts up to

60 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain after midnight.

Snow level 6500 to 7000 feet. Snow accumulation of 1 to 4 inches.

Lows 18 to 28. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

Ridge gusts up to 75 mph.

.TUESDAY...Heavy snow and rain in the morning, then rain and

heavy snow in the afternoon. Snow level 7500 to 8000 feet. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch with 8 to 16 inches above 7000 feet.

Highs 37 to 47. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph

increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph in the

afternoon. Ridge gusts up to 80 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Heavy snow showers with possible rain and

thunderstorms likely in the evening, then heavy snow showers

likely with possible rain and thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Snow level 8000 feet

lowering to 6500 feet. Lows 16 to 26. South winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 60 mph. Ridge gusts up to 75 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs 32 to 42.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph shifting to

the west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Ridge gusts up to 60 mph

in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 6 to 16.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 32 to 42.

Lows 10 to 20.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow.

Highs 35 to 45. Lows 9 to 19.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Snow and rain likely. Lows 13 to 23.

Highs 33 to 43.

