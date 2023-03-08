CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Tuesday, March 7, 2023

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

331 AM PST Wed Mar 8 2023

CAZ072-NVZ002-090300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

331 AM PST Wed Mar 8 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY

MORNING...

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

SUNDAY MORNING ABOVE 6500 FEET...

.TODAY...Heavy snow showers in the morning, then scattered snow

showers in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches with

4 to 10 inches above 7000 feet. Highs 24 to 34. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Ridge gusts up to 75 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 9 to 19. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Ridge gusts up to 60 mph.

.THURSDAY...Snow likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of

1 to 3 inches. Highs 36 to 41. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph.

Ridge gusts up to 60 mph increasing to 80 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Heavy rain and heavy snow. Snow level 7500 feet

rising to 8500 feet. Lows 32 to 42. South winds 20 to 30 mph

increasing to southwest 30 to 40 mph after midnight. Gusts up to

65 mph. Ridge gusts up to 105 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain and heavy snow in the morning, then showers, heavy

snow showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon.

Snow level 8000 to 8500 feet. Highs 37 to 42. Southwest winds

30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 70 mph. Ridge gusts up to 125 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Very windy. Showers, heavy snow showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows 26 to 36.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Snow and rain likely in the morning, then

snow and rain in the afternoon. Highs 36 to 41.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Snow and rain likely. Lows 27 to 37.

Highs 38 to 43.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Rain and snow likely. Lows 25 to 35.

Highs 39 to 49.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Breezy. Heavy snow and rain. Lows

27 to 37. Highs 36 to 41.

CAZ070-NVZ005-090300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

331 AM PST Wed Mar 8 2023

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Snow showers in the morning, then isolated snow showers

in the afternoon. Areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation up to 3 inches. Highs 32 to 42. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to west 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up

to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 14 to 24. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs 39 to 49. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain. Snow level rising to 6500 feet.

Lows 30 to 40. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph

increasing to 60 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow. Highs 46 to 56. South winds 20 to 30 mph

increasing to southwest 30 to 40 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up

to 70 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Lows 22 to 32.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

snow and rain. Highs 41 to 51. Lows 27 to 37.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Highs 46 to 56.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow. Lows 31 to 36. Highs 49 to 59.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Lows 34 to 44.

Highs 47 to 57.

CAZ071-090300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

331 AM PST Wed Mar 8 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY

MORNING...

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

SUNDAY MORNING ABOVE 6500 FEET...

.TODAY...Heavy snow showers in the morning, then partly cloudy

with isolated snow showers in the afternoon. Areas of blowing

dust in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 2 to 6 inches west of

highway 395 with 1 to 3 inches east of highway 395. Highs 30 to

40. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 11 to 21. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation of 1 to 5 inches west of highway 395 with up to

1 inch east of highway 395. Highs 36 to 46. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Heavy snow and rain. Snow level 5000 feet

rising to 7000 feet. Lows 30 to 35. South winds 20 to 30 mph.

Gusts up to 45 mph increasing to 60 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain and heavy snow in the

afternoon. Highs 42 to 52. South winds 20 to 30 mph increasing to

southwest 30 to 40 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 65 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain and snow likely. Lows 19 to 29.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

snow and rain. Highs 37 to 47. Lows 26 to 36.

.SUNDAY...Snow and rain likely. Highs 40 to 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows 29 to 39.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs 44 to 54.

Lows 30 to 40.

CAZ073-090300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

331 AM PST Wed Mar 8 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY

MORNING...

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

SUNDAY MORNING ABOVE 6500 FEET...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Scattered snow showers. Snow accumulation of 1 to 5 inches. Highs

24 to 34. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

Ridge gusts up to 75 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

1 to 11. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Ridge gusts up to 60 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow

level rising to 6000 feet. Snow accumulation up to 3 inches.

Highs 35 to 45. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Ridge gusts up to 55 mph increasing to 75 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Heavy snow and rain in the evening, then rain

and heavy snow after midnight. Snow level 7500 feet rising to

8500 feet. Lows 29 to 39. South winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to

southwest 25 to 35 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 65 mph. Ridge

gusts up to 100 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain and heavy snow. Snow level 8500 to 9000 feet.

Highs 37 to 47. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to

70 mph. Ridge gusts up to 130 mph decreasing to 115 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Showers, heavy snow showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then heavy showers and

thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows 24 to 34.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Breezy. Snow and rain likely. Highs

35 to 45. Lows 18 to 28.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance

of rain and snow. Lows 17 to 27. Highs 38 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Chance of snow and rain in the morning, then rain and

heavy snow likely in the afternoon. Highs 36 to 46.

