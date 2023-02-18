CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Friday, February 17, 2023 _____ 280 FPUS55 KREV 181131 ZFPREV Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast National Weather Service Reno NV 331 AM PST Sat Feb 18 2023 This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged values for large geographic areas and may not be representative of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area, please visit www.nws.noaa.gov\/wtf\/udaf\/area\/?site=rev CAZ072-NVZ002-190300- Greater Lake Tahoe Area- Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee, Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village 331 AM PST Sat Feb 18 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs 39 to 44. Light winds becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 12 to 22. Southwest winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 40 to 45. Light winds becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 14 to 24. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs 46 to 51. Light winds becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows 21 to 31. .TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 40 to 45. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Brisk. Heavy snow showers likely in the evening, then chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows 5 to 15. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs 23 to 33. Lows 1 below to 9 above zero. $$ CAZ070-NVZ005-190300- Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County- Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell, Empire, and Gerlach 331 AM PST Sat Feb 18 2023 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs 41 to 51. Light winds becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows 19 to 29. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 44 to 54. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 23 to 33. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 52 to 62. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39. .TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the afternoon. Areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs 48 to 58. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Brisk. Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows 13 to 23. Highs 31 to 41. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers. Lows 6 to 16. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 31 to 41. $$ CAZ071-190300- Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties- Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood, Sierraville, and Loyalton 331 AM PST Sat Feb 18 2023 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 40 to 50. Light winds. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 16 to 26. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 43 to 53. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 19 to 29. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 51 to 61. Light winds becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows 25 to 35. .TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 43 to 53. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Brisk. Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows 10 to 20. Highs 29 to 39. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers. Lows 5 to 15. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers. Highs 29 to 39. $$ CAZ073-190300- Mono County- Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining, and Mammoth Lakes 331 AM PST Sat Feb 18 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs 35 to 45. Light winds. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Areas of freezing fog after midnight. Lows 7 to 17. Light winds. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of freezing fog in the morning. Highs 36 to 46. Light winds. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of freezing fog after midnight. Lows 10 to 20. Northeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of freezing fog in the morning. Highs 40 to 50. Light winds becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 13 to 23. .TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 40 to 50. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Showers likely in the evening, then chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows 2 below to 8 above zero. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs 18 to 28. Lows 8 below to 2 above zero. $$