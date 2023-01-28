CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Friday, January 27, 2023

772 FPUS55 KREV 281131

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

331 AM PST Sat Jan 28 2023

This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged

values for large geographic areas and may not be representative

of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,

please visit www.nws.noaa.gov/wtf/udaf/area/?site=rev

CAZ072-NVZ002-290300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

331 AM PST Sat Jan 28 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 7 PM PST

SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 37 to 42. Light winds becoming west around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 16 to 26. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph after midnight. Ridge gusts up to 50 mph

increasing to 70 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Chance of snow in the morning, then heavy snow in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation of 3 to 7 inches with 4 to 8 inches

above 7000 feet. Highs 24 to 29. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

Ridge gusts up to 70 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the

evening. Lows 3 below to 7 above zero. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Ridge gusts up to 50 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 16 to 21. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 7 below to 3 above zero.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 30 to 35. Lows

10 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

37 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 25.

Highs 38 to 43.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow after

midnight. Lows 19 to 29.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs 35 to 40.

$$

CAZ070-NVZ005-290300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

331 AM PST Sat Jan 28 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 32 to 42. Light winds becoming west

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of snow after midnight. Snow accumulation up to

2 inches. Lows 14 to 24. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs 27 to

37. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 2 below to 8 above zero. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 20 to 30. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows zero to 10 above zero.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 30 to 35. Lows

13 to 18.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 40 to 45. Lows

17 to 22.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 22 to 27.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs

42 to 47.

$$

CAZ071-290300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

331 AM PST Sat Jan 28 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 4 PM PST

SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 38 to 43. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of snow after midnight. Lows 15 to 25. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of heavy snow in the morning,

then slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of

2 to 6 inches west of highway 395 with 1 to 5 inches east of

highway 395. Highs 25 to 35. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 45 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 3 below to 7 above zero. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

Gusts up to 45 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 20 to 30. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 3 below to 7 above zero.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 30 to 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 12 to 22.

Highs 36 to 46.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow.

Lows 18 to 28.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs 36 to 46.

$$

CAZ073-290300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

331 AM PST Sat Jan 28 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing fog. Highs 33 to 43. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Freezing fog. Lows 8 to 18. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph after midnight. Ridge gusts up

to 70 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with

a chance of snow. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs 24 to

29. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the

morning. Ridge gusts up to 70 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows 9 below to

1 above zero. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning.

Highs 15 to 20. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in

the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

6 below to 16 below zero.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 26 to 36.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 7 to

17. Highs 33 to 43.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 34 to 44.

Lows 12 to 22.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the afternoon.

Highs 33 to 38.

$$

