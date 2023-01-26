CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Wednesday, January 25, 2023 _____ 855 FPUS55 KREV 261131 ZFPREV Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast National Weather Service Reno NV 331 AM PST Thu Jan 26 2023 This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged values for large geographic areas and may not be representative of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area, please visit www.nws.noaa.gov\/wtf\/udaf\/area\/?site=rev CAZ072-NVZ002-270300- Greater Lake Tahoe Area- Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee, Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village 331 AM PST Thu Jan 26 2023 ...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING FOR LAKE TAHOE... .TODAY...Sunny. Highs 36 to 41. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Ridge gusts up to 65 mph in the morning. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 16 to 26. Light winds becoming southwest around 10 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs 41 to 46. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 10 to 20. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Ridge gusts up to 55 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 37 to 42. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Brisk. Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows 17 to 27. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Brisk. Snow showers likely. Highs 25 to 30. Lows 2 below to 8 above zero. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers. Highs 17 to 22. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 2 below to 12 below zero. Highs 23 to 28. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 35 to 40. $$ CAZ070-NVZ005-270300- Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County- Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell, Empire, and Gerlach 331 AM PST Thu Jan 26 2023 .TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs 38 to 43. Light winds. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 20 to 30. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs 41 to 51. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows 16 to 26. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs 35 to 45. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows 15 to 25. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs 29 to 39. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 2 below to 8 above zero. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 20 to 30. Lows 4 below to 6 above zero. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 21 to 31. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 2 to 12. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 29 to 39. $$ CAZ071-270300- Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties- Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood, Sierraville, and Loyalton 331 AM PST Thu Jan 26 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs 36 to 46. Light winds. .TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows 18 to 28. Light winds. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 41 to 51. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear. Lows 14 to 24. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs 36 to 46. Light winds becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows 16 to 26. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs 26 to 36. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the evening. Lows 2 below to 8 above zero. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 18 to 28. Lows 7 below to 3 above zero. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs 23 to 33. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 2 below to 8 above zero. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 33 to 43. $$ CAZ073-270300- Mono County- Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining, and Mammoth Lakes 331 AM PST Thu Jan 26 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Freezing fog in the morning. Patchy freezing fog in the afternoon. Highs 32 to 42. Light winds. Ridge gusts up to 65 mph in the morning. .TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy freezing fog in the evening. Freezing fog after midnight. Lows 9 to 19. Light winds becoming west around 10 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing fog in the morning. Highs 37 to 47. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 5 to 15. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Ridge gusts up to 50 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 33 to 43. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 10 to 20. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers. Highs 25 to 35. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows 1 below to 11 below zero. Highs 15 to 25. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 below to 25 below zero. Highs 19 to 29. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 8 below to 18 below zero. Highs 31 to 41. $$