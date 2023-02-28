CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Monday, February 27, 2023

737 FPUS55 KPSR 280821

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

121 AM MST Tue Feb 28 2023

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

CAZ564-565-568-570-281100-

Chuckwalla Mountains-Imperial County Southeast-Chiriaco Summit-

Chuckwalla Valley-

Including the cities of Imperial Hot Mineral Springs, Winterhaven,

Chiriaco Summit, and Midland

1221 AM PST Tue Feb 28 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 7 PM PST WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and breezy. Highs 63 to 68. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust in the evening. A

chance of showers after midnight. Windy. Lows 37 to 47. Southwest

wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Patchy blowing

dust in the morning. Areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Windy.

Highs 61 to 66. Southwest wind 20 to 35 mph. Gusts up to 55 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent. Rainfall less than a tenth of an inch.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Patchy blowing dust. Lows

33 to 43. West wind 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the morning. Highs 58 to

68.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 42.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 73.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 75.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 42 to 51.

.MONDAY...Considerable cloudiness. Highs 61 to 71.

CAZ563-567-281100-

Salton Sea-Imperial Valley-

Including the cities of Desert Shores, El Centro, Calexico, Alamorio,

and Brawley

1221 AM PST Tue Feb 28 2023

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 7 PM PST WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and breezy. Highs 63 to 68. West wind 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust in the evening. A

slight chance of showers after midnight. Windy. Lows 42 to 52.

Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain

10 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Patchy blowing

dust in the morning. Areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Very

windy. Highs 63 to 68. South wind 25 to 35 mph in the morning

becoming west 25 to 40 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 50 mph in

the morning increasing to 60 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear and windy. Patchy blowing dust in the

evening. Colder. Lows 36 to 46. West wind 20 to 35 mph in the evening

decreasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 55 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 71.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 73.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 77.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 52.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 78.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. Lows 45 to 53.

.MONDAY...Considerable cloudiness in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Cooler. Highs 61 to 73.

CAZ566-281100-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

1221 AM PST Tue Feb 28 2023

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 7 PM PST WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear and breezy. Not as cold. Lows 39 to 49. West wind

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and breezy. Highs 62 to 67. West wind 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Clear in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Windy. Lows 40 to 50. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up

to 35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers

in the afternoon. Patchy blowing dust in the morning, then areas of

blowing dust in the afternoon. Very windy. Highs 61 to 66. Southwest

wind 25 to 40 mph. Gusts up to 60 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

Rainfall less than a tenth of an inch.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear and windy. Patchy blowing dust in the

evening. Colder. Lows 33 to 43. West wind 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to

50 mph in the evening decreasing to 35 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 66 to 72.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 44.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. Lows 45 to 52.

.MONDAY...Considerable cloudiness in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Cooler. Highs near 70.

CAZ562-281100-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

1221 AM PST Tue Feb 28 2023

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 7 PM PST WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear and windy. Lows 41 to 51. West wind 20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Windy.

Highs 62 to 67. West wind 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight.

Windy. Lows 43 to 53. Southwest wind 20 to 35 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph

in the evening increasing to 50 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Patchy blowing dust. Very windy. Highs

59 to 64. Southwest wind 25 to 45 mph. Gusts up to 70 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent. Rainfall less than a quarter of an inch.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. A slight chance of showers in the evening.

Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Windy and colder. Lows 36 to 46.

West wind 20 to 35 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of rain

10 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 57 to 69.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 69.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 73.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 54.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 76.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. Lows 44 to 56.

.MONDAY...Considerable cloudiness and cooler. Highs 58 to 70.

CAZ560-561-281100-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

1221 AM PST Tue Feb 28 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 7 PM PST WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear and windy. Lows 31 to 41. West wind 20 to 30 mph.

Gusts up to 45 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and windy. Highs 51 to 61. West wind 15 to 25 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

showers after midnight. Windy. Snow level 4500 feet. Lows 34 to 44.

Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening

increasing to 50 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

10 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely and snow showers. Patchy blowing dust. Windy

and cooler. Highs 46 to 56. West wind 20 to 35 mph. Gusts up to

60 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and very windy. Patchy blowing dust.

Lows 30 to 40. Northwest wind 25 to 40 mph. Gusts up to 55 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the morning. Not as cool.

Highs 47 to 61.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 28 to 39.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 63.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 41.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 52 to 68.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 69.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. Lows 32 to 45.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy and cooler. Highs 48 to 64.

