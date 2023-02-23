CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Wednesday, February 22, 2023

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

119 AM MST Thu Feb 23 2023

Chuckwalla Mountains-Imperial County Southeast-Chiriaco Summit-

Chuckwalla Valley-

Including the cities of Imperial Hot Mineral Springs, Winterhaven,

Chiriaco Summit, and Midland

1219 AM PST Thu Feb 23 2023

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy and colder. Lows 32 to 42. Southwest wind

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then considerable cloudiness

with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs 57 to 62.

Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows 31 to 41. Southwest

wind 15 to 25 mph in the evening becoming south 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Not as cool. Highs 63 to 68.

Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Breezy. Not as cold. Lows 39 to 49. Southeast wind 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 10 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs 53 to 65. Chance of rain

70 percent. Rainfall less than a quarter of an inch.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Colder. Lows 33 to

41. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 64.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 42.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 67.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 57 to 69.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows 38 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

54 to 66.

Salton Sea-Imperial Valley-

Including the cities of Desert Shores, El Centro, Calexico, Alamorio,

and Brawley

1219 AM PST Thu Feb 23 2023

.TONIGHT...Clear and colder. Lows 36 to 46. Southwest wind 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Breezy. Highs 58 to 63. South wind 5 to 15 mph in the morning

becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows 36 to 46. West wind

10 to 20 mph in the evening becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Not

as cool. Highs 64 to 69. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Not as

cool. Lows 41 to 51. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs 54 to 65. Chance of rain

70 percent. Rainfall less than a quarter of an inch.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Colder. Lows 37 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 46.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 68.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 59 to 69.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows 42 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

56 to 67.

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

1219 AM PST Thu Feb 23 2023

.TONIGHT...Clear with a slight chance of showers. Colder. Lows 34 to

44. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 10 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Patchy blowing dust in the

afternoon. Windy. Highs 57 to 62. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts

up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Rainfall less than a tenth

of an inch.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows 33 to 43. West wind

15 to 25 mph in the evening becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Not as cool. Highs 63 to 68. South wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

10 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Not as cold. Lows

39 to 49. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs near 60. Chance of rain 80 percent. Rainfall

between a tenth and a quarter of an inch possible.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust in the evening.

A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Colder. Lows 37 to 44. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 43.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold. Lows 40 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows 42 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

1219 AM PST Thu Feb 23 2023

.TONIGHT...Clear with a chance of showers. Windy. Snow level

3000 feet. Lows 38 to 48. Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to

40 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy blowing

dust in the afternoon. Windy. Highs 56 to 61. Southwest wind 20 to

35 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Windy. Lows 38 to 48. Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up

to 40 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Breezy. Not as cool. Highs 63 to 68. South wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts

up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 10 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows 42 to

52. South wind 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and cooler. Highs 52 to 62. Chance of rain

80 percent. Rainfall up to a half of an inch possible.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Colder. Lows 38 to

47. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 51 to 63.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 47.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 67.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 10 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 55 to 67.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows 43 to 52.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

53 to 65.

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

1219 AM PST Thu Feb 23 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear, windy and colder. Lows 26 to 36. Southwest

wind 25 to 35 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Windy. Snow

level 3000 feet. Highs 43 to 53. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts

up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows 27 to 37. Southwest

wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Considerable cloudiness with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of snow

showers and a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Windy.

Not as cool. Highs 49 to 59. South wind 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to

45 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Windy. Not as

cold. Lows 35 to 45. South wind 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers in the morning, then rain and snow showers likely

in the afternoon. Highs 39 to 55. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening, then a slight chance of snow showers after

midnight. Colder. Lows 24 to 37. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

42 to 58.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 39.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 61.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 45 to 61.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow

showers after midnight. Lows 29 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers and a slight

chance of rain showers in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow

showers in the afternoon. Highs 41 to 57. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

