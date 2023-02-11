CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Friday, February 10, 2023

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

1249 AM MST Sat Feb 11 2023

CAZ564-565-568-570

Chuckwalla Mountains-Imperial County Southeast-Chiriaco Summit-

Chuckwalla Valley-

Including the cities of Imperial Hot Mineral Springs, Winterhaven,

Chiriaco Summit, and Midland

1149 PM PST Fri Feb 10 2023

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 41 to 51. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Considerable cloudiness in the morning then becoming

sunny. Highs 70 to 75. East wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming

south 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder. Lows 36 to 46. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph in the

evening becoming northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy and cooler. Highs 64 to 69. Northwest wind

5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph in the evening becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

63 to 71.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs

59 to 69.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust in the evening.

Colder. Lows 34 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and cooler. Highs 52 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 64.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 41.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 56 to 66.

CAZ563-567

Salton Sea-Imperial Valley-

Including the cities of Desert Shores, El Centro, Calexico, Alamorio,

and Brawley

1149 PM PST Fri Feb 10 2023

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 43 to 53. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Considerable cloudiness in the morning then becoming

sunny. Highs 70 to 75. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Windy. Lows 40 to 50. Northwest wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph

in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy and cooler. Highs 64 to 69. West wind 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Warmer.

Highs 62 to 74.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Cooler. Highs 59 to 69.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust in the evening.

Colder. Lows 37 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and cooler. Highs 55 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 57 to 67.

CAZ566

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

1149 PM PST Fri Feb 10 2023

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool. Lows 43 to 53. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Considerable cloudiness in the morning then becoming

sunny. Warmer. Highs 70 to 75. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Windy. Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Colder. Lows 38 to

48. West wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy and cooler. Highs 64 to 69. West wind 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny and warmer. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows 45 to 53.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Cooler. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust in the evening.

Colder. Lows 37 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 42.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 44.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

CAZ562

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

1149 PM PST Fri Feb 10 2023

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool. Lows 47 to 57. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Breezy.

Highs 70 to 75. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph in the morning increasing

to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Windy and cooler. Lows 41 to 51. Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy

and cooler. Highs 63 to 68. West wind 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows 42 to 52. West

wind 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny and warmer. Highs 62 to 74.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 56.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Cooler. Highs 55 to 67.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Colder. Lows 35 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 46.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 64.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 55 to 65.

CAZ560-561

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

1149 PM PST Fri Feb 10 2023

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 38 to 48. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

58 to 68. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder. Lows 31 to 41. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph in the

evening becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy and cooler. Highs 53 to 63. Northwest wind

5 to 15 mph in the morning becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Not as

cool. Highs 56 to 68.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 43.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny and cooler. Highs 47 to 63.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and colder. Lows 24 to 37.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and cooler. Highs 42 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 25 to 35.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 57.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 47 to 59.

