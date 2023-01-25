CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Tuesday, January 24, 2023

_____

365 FPUS55 KPSR 250741

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

1241 AM MST Wed Jan 25 2023

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

CAZ564-565-568-570-251100-

Chuckwalla Mountains-Imperial County Southeast-Chiriaco Summit-

Chuckwalla Valley-

Including the cities of Imperial Hot Mineral Springs, Winterhaven,

Chiriaco Summit, and Midland

1141 PM PST Tue Jan 24 2023

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 43. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and breezy. Highs 63 to 68. North wind 15 to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear and windy. Patchy blowing dust. Lows 36 to

46. North wind 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and windy. Patchy blowing dust. Highs 61 to 66.

North wind 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear and windy. Lows 32 to 42. North wind 15 to

25 mph in the evening decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 67.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 69.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 67.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 46.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 53 to 65. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows 33 to 43.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 62.

$$

CAZ563-567-251100-

Salton Sea-Imperial Valley-

Including the cities of Desert Shores, El Centro, Calexico, Alamorio,

and Brawley

1141 PM PST Tue Jan 24 2023

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48. West wind around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70. West wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and windy. Highs 63 to 68. North wind 15 to 25 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear and colder. Lows 36 to 46. North wind 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 68.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows 42 to 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

56 to 66.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows 38 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 64.

$$

CAZ566-251100-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

1141 PM PST Tue Jan 24 2023

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 46. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 69. West wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 46. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and breezy. Highs 63 to 68. North wind 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 43. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows 43 to 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Colder. Lows 39 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60.

$$

CAZ562-251100-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

1141 PM PST Tue Jan 24 2023

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70. Southwest wind around 5 mph in

the morning becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 49. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and breezy. Highs 62 to 67. North wind 15 to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48. North wind 10 to 20 mph in

the evening becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 68.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 69.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 57 to 67.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows 44 to 52.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

53 to 63.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows 39 to 48. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers. Highs

52 to 62.

$$

CAZ560-561-251100-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

1141 PM PST Tue Jan 24 2023

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 41. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and breezy. Highs 51 to 61. North wind 15 to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear and windy. Lows 30 to 40. North wind 15 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and windy. Highs 49 to 59. North wind 20 to 30 mph.

Gusts up to 45 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear and windy. Lows 29 to 39. North wind 15 to

25 mph in the evening becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 63.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 63.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 61.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 40.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers and a slight chance

of rain showers in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow

showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs 41 to 55. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows 25 to 37.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 42 to 54.

$$

