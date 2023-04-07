CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Thursday, April 6, 2023 _____ 406 FPUS56 KMFR 071029 ZFPMFR Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California National Weather Service Medford, OR 329 AM PDT Fri Apr 7 2023 CAZ080-072300- Western Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Somes Bar, Happy Camp, Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview, and Scott Bar 329 AM PDT Fri Apr 7 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy. Rain and snow this morning, then chance of rain and snow showers this afternoon. Snow level 5000 feet rising to 5500 feet this afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow showers in the evening. Snow level 4000 feet in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers in the evening, then chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Colder. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. $$ CAZ081-072300- Central Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Hilt, Klamath River, and Yreka 329 AM PDT Fri Apr 7 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely this morning, then chance of rain showers this afternoon. Snow level 5000 feet rising to 6000 feet this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. In the shasta valley, south winds 10 to 20 mph. Elsewhere, south winds 15 to 20 mph becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow showers in the evening. Snow level 4500 feet in the evening. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast around 5 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening, then chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow showers. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers. Lows around 30. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. $$ CAZ082-072300- South Central Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Mount Shasta, Dunsmuir, and McCloud 329 AM PDT Fri Apr 7 2023 .TODAY...Rain and snow this morning, then rain and snow showers likely this afternoon. Snow level 5000 feet rising to 5500 feet this afternoon. Snow accumulation of 2 to 3 inches. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain and snow showers in the evening. Snow level 5000 feet in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening, then chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow showers. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the morning, then slight chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. $$ CAZ083-072300- North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Pondosa, Bray, and Tennant 329 AM PDT Fri Apr 7 2023 .TODAY...Rain and snow this morning, then chance of rain and snow showers this afternoon. Snow level 5000 feet rising to 5500 feet this afternoon. Snow accumulation of 2 to 3 inches. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening, then chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers. Colder. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. $$ CAZ084-072300- Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties- Including the cities of Newell, Tulelake, Dorris, and Macdoel 329 AM PDT Fri Apr 7 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely this morning, then chance of rain showers this afternoon. Snow level 5000 feet rising to 5500 feet this afternoon. No snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow showers in the evening. Snow level 5000 feet in the evening. Lows around 30. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast well after midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the evening, then chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow showers. Cooler. Highs around 50. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. $$ CAZ085-072300- Modoc County- Including the cities of Day, Lookout, Adin, Alturas, Canby, Davis Creek, and Likely 329 AM PDT Fri Apr 7 2023 .TODAY...Rain and snow this morning, then chance of rain and snow showers this afternoon. Snow level 5000 feet rising to 5500 feet this afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow showers in the evening. Lows around 30. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast well after midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. $$