CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Wednesday, March 22, 2023 _____ 489 FPUS56 KMFR 230928 ZFPMFR Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California National Weather Service Medford, OR 228 AM PDT Thu Mar 23 2023 CAZ080-232300- Western Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Somes Bar, Happy Camp, Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview, and Scott Bar 228 AM PDT Thu Mar 23 2023 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 11 AM PDT FRIDAY... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers early this morning. Rain rain and snow showers in the late morning and afternoon. Slight chance of thunderstorms late this afternoon. Snow level 2500 feet rising to 3000 feet this afternoon. Snow accumulation of 4 to 7 inches. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers, snow showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of snow showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Snow level 1500 feet in the evening. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph early in the evening. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Chance of snow showers in the morning, then rain and snow showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level 1500 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 3 to 4 inches at lower elevations and 3 to 5 inches above 3000 feet. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the evening, then chance of snow showers after midnight. Snow level 1500 feet in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. West winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph well after midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 15 to 25. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in the evening, then chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the morning, then rain and snow showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. $$ CAZ081-232300- Central Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Hilt, Klamath River, and Yreka 228 AM PDT Thu Mar 23 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in the late morning and afternoon. Snow level 3200 feet this afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Breezy. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 35 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph late this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the evening, then chance of snow showers after midnight. Snow level 1500 feet in the evening. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Breezy. West winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph late in the evening and overnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph well after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the evening, then slight chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the morning, then rain and snow showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. $$ CAZ082-232300- South Central Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Mount Shasta, Dunsmuir, and McCloud 228 AM PDT Thu Mar 23 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers early this morning. Rain rain and snow showers in the late morning and afternoon. Slight chance of thunderstorms late this afternoon. Snow level 3400 feet this afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch at lower elevations and 1 to 2 inches above 4000 feet. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers, snow showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Snow level 1900 feet in the evening. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows 15 to 20. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow showers in the evening. Lows 15 to 20. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 15 to 20. .SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the morning, then rain and snow showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. $$ CAZ083-232300- North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Pondosa, Bray, and Tennant 228 AM PDT Thu Mar 23 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers early this morning. Snow showers in the late morning and afternoon. Rain showers this afternoon. Snow level 3000 feet this afternoon. Snow accumulation of 3 to 4 inches. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 35 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph late this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the evening, then slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Lows 15 to 20. Breezy. West winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s. Breezy. West winds 15 to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph well after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 20. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the morning, then snow showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers. Breezy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in the evening, then chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the morning, then snow showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. $$ CAZ084-232300- Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties- Including the cities of Newell, Tulelake, Dorris, and Macdoel 228 AM PDT Thu Mar 23 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely late this morning. Rain rain and snow showers likely this afternoon. Snow level 3500 feet this afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Breezy. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 40 mph increasing to southwest 20 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph late this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Windy. West winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Windy. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph increasing to 25 to 30 mph late in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of snow showers in the evening. Lows around 20. Breezy. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph well after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Breezy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely in the evening, then snow showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the morning, then snow showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the evening, then slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. $$ CAZ085-232300- Modoc County- Including the cities of Day, Lookout, Adin, Alturas, Canby, Davis Creek, and Likely 228 AM PDT Thu Mar 23 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers this morning, then snow showers likely this afternoon. Rain showers likely late this afternoon. Snow level 3300 feet. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches except 2 to 5 inches in the Warner Mountains. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Snow accumulation of 2 to 3 inches except 3 to 5 inches in the Warner Mountains. Lows 15 to 20. Breezy. West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch except 2 to 4 inches in the Warner Mountains. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow showers in the evening. Lows 15 to 20. West winds 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 15. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then snow showers in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs around 40. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the morning, then snow showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. $$