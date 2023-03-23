CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Wednesday, March 22, 2023

489 FPUS56 KMFR 230928

ZFPMFR

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

228 AM PDT Thu Mar 23 2023

CAZ080-232300-

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Somes Bar, Happy Camp, Callahan, Etna,

Fort Jones, Greenview, and Scott Bar

228 AM PDT Thu Mar 23 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

11 AM PDT FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers early

this morning. Rain rain and snow showers in the late morning and

afternoon. Slight chance of thunderstorms late this afternoon.

Snow level 2500 feet rising to 3000 feet this afternoon. Snow

accumulation of 4 to 7 inches. Highs in the lower 30s to lower

40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers, snow showers likely and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of

snow showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Snow level 1500 feet in the evening. Snow accumulation of 2 to

4 inches. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s. West winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph early in the evening. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Chance of snow showers in the morning, then rain and

snow showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level 1500 feet in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation of 3 to 4 inches at lower elevations

and 3 to 5 inches above 3000 feet. Highs in the lower 30s to

lower 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in

the evening, then chance of snow showers after midnight. Snow

level 1500 feet in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph well after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

15 to 25.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Highs in the

mid 30s to mid 40s. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s to mid

40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in

the evening, then chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in

the morning, then rain and snow showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

$$

CAZ081-232300-

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Klamath River, and Yreka

228 AM PDT Thu Mar 23 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in the late

morning and afternoon. Snow level 3200 feet this afternoon. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

Breezy. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 35 mph

increasing to 15 to 25 mph late this afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the

evening, then chance of snow showers after midnight. Snow level

1500 feet in the evening. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

Breezy. West winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph late

in the evening and overnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing

to 5 to 10 mph well after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to

mid 20s. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in

the evening, then slight chance of rain and snow showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then rain and snow showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

$$

CAZ082-232300-

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Mount Shasta, Dunsmuir, and McCloud

228 AM PDT Thu Mar 23 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers early this

morning. Rain rain and snow showers in the late morning and

afternoon. Slight chance of thunderstorms late this afternoon.

Snow level 3400 feet this afternoon. Snow accumulation up to

1 inch at lower elevations and 1 to 2 inches above 4000 feet.

Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph shifting

to the southwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers, snow showers likely and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance

of snow showers after midnight. Snow level 1900 feet in the

evening. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows 15 to 20. West

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower

30s to lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow

showers in the evening. Lows 15 to 20. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a 40 percent chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 30s to lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to

mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows

in the lower to mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the morning,

then rain and snow showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers. Lows in the

mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow

showers likely. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the

mid 30s to mid 40s.

$$

CAZ083-232300-

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Pondosa, Bray, and Tennant

228 AM PDT Thu Mar 23 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers early this

morning. Snow showers in the late morning and afternoon. Rain

showers this afternoon. Snow level 3000 feet this afternoon. Snow

accumulation of 3 to 4 inches. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 35 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph late this

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the evening,

then slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Snow

accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Lows 15 to 20. Breezy. West winds

15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s. Breezy. West winds 15 to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph well after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the morning,

then snow showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s

to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers. Breezy. Lows

in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in

the evening, then chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower to mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the

morning, then snow showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 30s to mid 40s.

$$

CAZ084-232300-

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Newell, Tulelake, Dorris, and Macdoel

228 AM PDT Thu Mar 23 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely late this morning.

Rain rain and snow showers likely this afternoon. Snow level

3500 feet this afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Breezy. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph increasing to southwest 20 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph late this afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Windy. West winds 20 to

30 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Windy. West winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph increasing to 25 to 30 mph late in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of snow

showers in the evening. Lows around 20. Breezy. West winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph

well after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Highs

in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Breezy.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely in the evening, then

snow showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower

30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the morning,

then snow showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to

mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers

in the evening, then slight chance of snow showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs

in the lower to mid 40s.

$$

CAZ085-232300-

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Day, Lookout, Adin, Alturas, Canby,

Davis Creek, and Likely

228 AM PDT Thu Mar 23 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers this morning, then

snow showers likely this afternoon. Rain showers likely late this

afternoon. Snow level 3300 feet. Snow accumulation of 1 to

2 inches except 2 to 5 inches in the Warner Mountains. Highs in

the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Snow accumulation of 2 to

3 inches except 3 to 5 inches in the Warner Mountains. Lows 15 to

20. Breezy. West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph

decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Snow accumulation up to 1 inch except 2 to 4 inches in the Warner

Mountains. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. West winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow

showers in the evening. Lows 15 to 20. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

around 15.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in

the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s to lower

30s.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then snow showers

in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the

morning, then snow showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 30s to lower 40s.

$$

