CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 28, 2023

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

303 AM PST Sun Jan 29 2023

CAZ080-300000-

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Somes Bar, Happy Camp, Callahan, Etna,

Fort Jones, Greenview, and Scott Bar

303 AM PST Sun Jan 29 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers

this morning, then sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 20s to

mid 30s. Breezy. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 10 to 20. Breezy. Northeast winds 15 to

25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph well after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill readings near zero in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East winds around

5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 20s to mid 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the

lower 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening, then slight chance of rain showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

CAZ081-300000-

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Klamath River, and Yreka

303 AM PST Sun Jan 29 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers

this morning, then sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower to

mid 30s. Breezy. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 10 to 15. North winds 10 to 20 mph

decreasing to 5 to 10 mph well after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 20. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East

winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast late in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the

lower 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

CAZ082-300000-

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Mount Shasta, Dunsmuir, and McCloud

303 AM PST Sun Jan 29 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers

this morning, then sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 20s to

lower 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 10 to 15. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Wind

chill readings around 8 below.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Wind chill readings around 6 below in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 15 to 20. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s to lower

30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then slight chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the

mid 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain and snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs

in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

CAZ083-300000-

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Pondosa, Bray, and Tennant

303 AM PST Sun Jan 29 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers

this morning, then sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 20s

to lower 30s. Windy. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph. Wind chill

readings around 6 below this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 5 to 10. Breezy. Northeast winds 15 to

25 mph. Wind chill readings around 13 below.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 20s to mid 30s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph late in the afternoon.

Wind chill readings around 11 below in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 10 to 20. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Northeast winds around

5 mph shifting to the north late in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s to lower

30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

CAZ084-300000-

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Newell, Tulelake, Dorris, and Macdoel

303 AM PST Sun Jan 29 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers

this morning, then sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 20s.

Breezy. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 5. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph

shifting to the north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 30. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast in the late morning and afternoon. Wind

chill readings around 7 below in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 5 to 15. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the lower to mid 20s. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then slight chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening, then slight chance of snow showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

CAZ085-300000-

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Day, Lookout, Adin, Alturas, Canby,

Davis Creek, and Likely

303 AM PST Sun Jan 29 2023

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 AM

PST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers

this morning, then sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower to

mid 20s. Breezy. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

around 40 mph. Wind chill readings around 7 below this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows zero to 5 above. Breezy. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill readings around 16 below in the

morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 5 to 10. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s

to lower 30s. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

