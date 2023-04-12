CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, April 13, 2023

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

243 AM PDT Wed Apr 12 2023

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT

THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and

steep seas 8 to 12 ft at 11 to 12 seconds, becoming north winds

10 to 20 kt with gusts to 25 kt and steep seas 8 to 11 ft at 10

seconds tonight.

* WHERE...All areas.

* WHEN...Until 5 AM PDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds and/or steep seas could capsize or

damage smaller vessels.

* View the hazard area in detail at https://go.usa.gov/x6hks

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners and those operating smaller vessels should

remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS

AFTERNOON TO 8 AM PDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...West winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and seas

7 to 10 ft expected.

* WHERE...Waters from San Mateo Point to the Mexican Border

Extending 30 to 60 nm out including San Clemente Island.

* WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 8 AM PDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

