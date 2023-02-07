CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, February 8, 2023 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area 234 AM PST Tue Feb 7 2023 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 8 to 11 ft. * WHERE...Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes 10-60 NM. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 8 to 10 ft. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes California out to 10 nm. * WHEN...Until 3 AM PST Wednesday. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 3 AM PST WEDNESDAY... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 3 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 8 to 10 ft expected, resulting in hazardous conditions near harbor entrances. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Reyes to Pigeon Point * WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 3 AM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances. Small craft should use extreme caution when navigating in or near harbor entrances. * WHAT...North winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and seas 8 to 10 ft expected. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras Blancas California out to 10 nm. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 AM PST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 7 to 12 ft expected. * WHERE...Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras Blancas 10- 60 NM. * WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 9 AM PST Wednesday. 7 to 11 ft. * WHERE...Waters from Point Reyes to Pigeon Point 10-60 NM. 6 to 11 ft. * WHERE...Waters from Pigeon Point to Point Pinos 10-60 NM. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM PST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt expected. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Pigeon Point to Point Pinos * WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 9 PM PST this evening. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather