CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, April 12, 2023

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

233 AM PDT Thu Apr 13 2023

CAZ368-140015-

Los Angeles County Inland Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Beverly Hills, Compton, Culver City, Downey, Hollywood,

and Norwalk

233 AM PDT Thu Apr 13 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle. A chance of rain in the

morning. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog with drizzle. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog with drizzle in the morning then

mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the

mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs around

70.

CAZ366-140015-

Los Angeles County Beaches-

Including LAX, Long Beach, Redondo Beach, Santa Monica,

and Torrance

233 AM PDT Thu Apr 13 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain or heavy drizzle in

the morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South winds around

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog with drizzle after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog with drizzle in the morning then

mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 60s to around 70. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog mostly clearing in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the

mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s.

CAZ367-140015-

Palos Verdes Hills-

Including Rancho Palos Verdes

233 AM PDT Thu Apr 13 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain or heavy drizzle in

the morning. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog with

drizzle after midnight. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog with drizzle in the morning then

mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog mostly clearing in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

CAZ362-140015-

Malibu Coast-

Including Malibu and Pacific Palisades

233 AM PDT Thu Apr 13 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or heavy

drizzle. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog with drizzle after midnight.

Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog with drizzle in the morning then

mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

CAZ354-140015-

Ventura County Beaches-

Including Oxnard, Point Mugu, Port Hueneme, and Ventura

233 AM PDT Thu Apr 13 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Patchy

drizzle in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy morning low clouds and

fog with drizzle. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs in

the mid to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

CAZ355-140015-

Ventura County Inland Coast-

Including Camarillo and East Ventura

233 AM PDT Thu Apr 13 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and heavy drizzle

in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 20

percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 60s to around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

CAZ350-140015-

Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast-

Including Carpinteria, Goleta, Montecito, and Santa Barbara

233 AM PDT Thu Apr 13 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 40s to around 50. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 40s. North winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs

around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

CAZ349-140015-

Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast-

Including El Capitan State Beach, Gaviota, Jalama Beach,

and Refugio State Beach

233 AM PDT Thu Apr 13 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Areas of northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph with local gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s. Areas of northwest to north winds 20 to 30

mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog mostly clearing in the

afternoon. Highs in the 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ087-140015-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

233 AM PDT Thu Apr 13 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle. A slight chance of rain

in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Low clouds with patchy drizzle. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Patchy

fog and drizzle in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 40s to around

50.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around

50.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

CAZ548-140015-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including East Los Angeles, El Monte, Pasadena, Pomona,

and San Gabriel

233 AM PDT Thu Apr 13 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or heavy drizzle.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 50

percent.

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog with drizzle. A 20 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog with drizzle in the morning then

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the morning. Highs in

the mid to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

CAZ373-140015-

Eastern San Fernando Valley-

Including Burbank, Universal City, Glendale, Sunland,

and La Canada Flintridge

233 AM PDT Thu Apr 13 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with drizzle. A chance of rain or heavy

drizzle. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 50

percent.

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog with drizzle. A 20 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy morning low clouds and

fog with drizzle. A 20 percent chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the 60s to around 70. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the mid 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

CAZ372-140015-

Western San Fernando Valley-

Including Northridge, Woodland Hills, Van Nuys, and Chatsworth

233 AM PDT Thu Apr 13 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or heavy drizzle in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog with drizzle. A 20 percent chance of

rain in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog with drizzle in the morning

then partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. South winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

CAZ088-140015-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Lake Castaic, Newhall, Santa Clarita, and Valencia

233 AM PDT Thu Apr 13 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or heavy

drizzle. Highs around 60. West winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or heavy

drizzle in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with local gusts to 35 mph in the evening. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid

to upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the

evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

CAZ371-140015-

Calabasas and Agoura Hills-

Including Westlake Village and Malibou Lake

233 AM PDT Thu Apr 13 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or heavy

drizzle. Highs around 60. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog with drizzle. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy except for areas of morning low clouds and

fog with drizzle. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

CAZ374-140015-

Southeastern Ventura County Valleys-

Including Moorpark, Newbury Park, Simi Valley, and Thousand Oaks

233 AM PDT Thu Apr 13 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and heavy drizzle. Highs

in the mid 50s to around 60. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog with drizzle. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy morning low clouds and

fog with drizzle. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. South winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the

upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

CAZ358-140015-

Central Ventura County Valleys-

Including Fillmore, Piru, and Santa Paula

233 AM PDT Thu Apr 13 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or heavy

drizzle. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds around

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog with drizzle in the morning then

partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s. West winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid

60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

CAZ357-140015-

Ojai Valley-

Including Oak View and Ojai

233 AM PDT Thu Apr 13 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain or heavy drizzle in

the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 20

percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

CAZ356-140015-

Lake Casitas-

Including Meiners Oaks

233 AM PDT Thu Apr 13 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or heavy

drizzle in the morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Chance of precipitation 20

percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog with drizzle in the morning then

partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid

60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

CAZ370-140015-

Eastern Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

Including Topanga

233 AM PDT Thu Apr 13 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or heavy drizzle.

Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog with drizzle. A 20 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog with drizzle in the morning then

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the morning. Highs in

the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the mid 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to mid 70s. South winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

CAZ369-140015-

Western Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

Including Malibu Bowl

233 AM PDT Thu Apr 13 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or heavy drizzle.

Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog with drizzle. Lows in the 40s to

around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy morning low clouds and

fog with drizzle. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the mid 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the

upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ375-140015-

Santa Susana Mountains-

Including Oat Mountain

233 AM PDT Thu Apr 13 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or heavy drizzle.

Highs in the 50s to around 60. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog with drizzle. A 20 percent chance of

rain in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog with drizzle in morning then partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds around 15

mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

CAZ352-140015-

Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range-

Including Montecito Hills

233 AM PDT Thu Apr 13 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain or heavy drizzle in

the morning. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 30s and 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s and 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ351-140015-

Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range-

Including San Marcos Pass

233 AM PDT Thu Apr 13 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid

50s to around 60. Areas of northwest to north winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Areas of

northwest to north winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the northeast around

15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ380-140015-

Eastern San Gabriel Mountains-

Including Mount Wilson, Mount Baldy, Wrightwood,

and The Angeles Crest Highway

233 AM PDT Thu Apr 13 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with drizzle. A chance of rain and snow.

Little or no snow accumulation. Snow level 5500 to 6000 feet

increasing to 6000 to 6500 feet. Highs from the lower to mid 50s at

low elevations to the 40s at high elevations. Southwest winds around

15 mph with local gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with drizzle. A chance of rain and snow.

Snow level 6000 to 6500 feet decreasing to 4500 to 5000 feet. Little

or no snow accumulation. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s except

the upper 20s to mid 30s colder valleys and slopes. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy morning low clouds and

fog with drizzle. A slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level 4500

to 5000 feet increasing to 5500 to 6000 feet. Highs from the upper

50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high

elevations. West winds around 15 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s

except the lower to mid 30s colder valleys and slopes.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations. South

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s except

around 40 colder valleys and slopes.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the

mid 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at

high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s

except around 40 colder valleys and slopes.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

mid 60s to lower 70s at low elevations to the mid 50s to around

60 at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the 40s to around 50 except the lower to

mid 30s colder valleys and slopes.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

upper 50s and 60s at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at

high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s except

the upper 20s to mid 30s colder valleys and slopes.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 60s to around 70 at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

CAZ379-140015-

Western San Gabriel Mountains and Highway 14 Corridor-

Including Acton, Warm Springs, and Mill Creek

233 AM PDT Thu Apr 13 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with drizzle. A chance of rain and snow.

Little or no snow accumulation. Snow level 5000 to 5500 feet in the

morning. Highs from the mid to upper 50s at low elevations to the

mid 40s to lower 50s at high elevations. Southwest winds 15 to 25

mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with drizzle. A slight chance of rain and

snow. Snow level 5000 to 5500 feet decreasing to 4500 to 5000 feet.

Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Snow level 4000 to

4500 feet in the morning. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at low

elevations to the 50s at high elevations. West winds around 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 60s at high elevations. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the

lower to mid 70s at low elevations to the 60s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

mid 60s to lower 70s at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s

at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

lower to mid 60s at low elevations to the mid to upper 50s at high

elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 60s at low elevations to the mid

50s to around 60 at high elevations.

CAZ378-140015-

Interstate 5 Corridor-

Including Tejon Pass, Gorman, and Pyramid Lake

233 AM PDT Thu Apr 13 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with drizzle becoming partly cloudy in the

afternoon. A slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level 4500 to

5000 feet in the morning. Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at low

elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s at high elevations.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with drizzle. A slight chance of rain and

snow in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. West winds 15

to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

lower to mid 60s at low elevations to the 50s at high elevations.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

from around 70 at low elevations to the lower to mid 60s at high

elevations. Southeast winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the

lower to mid 70s at low elevations to the mid to upper 60s at high

elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

mid 60s to around 70 at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s

at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the lower to mid 50s at

high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 50s at high elevations.

CAZ376-140015-

Southern Ventura County Mountains-

Including Rose Valley, Matilija, and Topatopa Mountains

233 AM PDT Thu Apr 13 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with drizzle in the morning becoming partly

cloudy in the afternoon. A slight chance of rain and snow. Snow

level 5000 to 5500 feet increasing to 5500 to 6000 feet. Highs from

the mid 50s to around 60 at low elevations to the mid 40s to lower

50s at high elevations. West winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts to

40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at low

elevations to the 50s at high elevations. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

mid 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at

high elevations. South winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the

upper 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s

at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the 40s except the mid 30s colder valleys and slopes.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

lower to mid 60s at low elevations to the 50s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 60s at low elevations to the 50s

at high elevations.

CAZ377-140015-

Northern Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley, Mount Pinos, and Ozena

233 AM PDT Thu Apr 13 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at low

elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 at high elevations.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in

the 30s except the mid to upper 20s colder valleys and slopes.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s

at high elevations. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40

mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the 30s to around 40 except the

mid 20s to around 30 colder valleys and slopes. Northwest winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

from the mid 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the mid 50s to

around 60 at high elevations. East winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s except the mid to upper

30s colder valleys and slopes.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the

mid 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at

high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low

elevations to the 50s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s except around 30 colder valleys

and slopes.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to around

50 at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s and 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the upper 50s and 60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to around

50 at high elevations.

CAZ353-140015-

Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains-

Including Big Pine Mountain, Figueroa Mountain,

and San Rafael Mountain

233 AM PDT Thu Apr 13 2023

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog with drizzle. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. Northeast winds around 15 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Northeast winds around 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

mid 60s to lower 70s at low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s

at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the lower to mid 50s at

high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

CAZ382-140015-

Eastern Antelope Valley Foothills-

Including Valyermo, Llano, and Pearblossom

233 AM PDT Thu Apr 13 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the morning.

Highs around 60. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. West winds around

15 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northeast

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

CAZ381-140015-

Western Antelope Valley Foothills-

Including Elizabeth Lake and Lake Palmdale

233 AM PDT Thu Apr 13 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the 50s to around 60. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to mid 70s. East winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ383-140015-

Antelope Valley-

Including Palmdale, Lancaster, and Lake Los Angeles

233 AM PDT Thu Apr 13 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. West winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 30s to lower 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35

mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s to around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

CAZ346-140015-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches-

Including Lompoc and Vandenberg Space Force Base

233 AM PDT Thu Apr 13 2023

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the morning.

Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with

local gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid

50s to around 60. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the upper 50s to mid 60s. West winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog mostly clearing in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

CAZ347-140015-

Santa Barbara County Inland Central Coast-

Including Buellton and Santa Maria

233 AM PDT Thu Apr 13 2023

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the morning.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with

local gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 35

mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the 60s to around 70. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the

mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the 60s to around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

CAZ340-140015-

San Luis Obispo County Beaches-

Including Arroyo Grande, Avila Beach, Cambria, Morro Bay,

and Pismo Beach

233 AM PDT Thu Apr 13 2023

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with

local gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Northwest winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog mostly clearing in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 40s to around

50.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ341-140015-

San Luis Obispo County Inland Central Coast-

Including Lopez Lake, Nipomo, and San Luis Obispo

233 AM PDT Thu Apr 13 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 35 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. West winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the

mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid to upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

CAZ348-140015-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Lake Cachuma, Los Olivos, Santa Ynez, and Solvang

233 AM PDT Thu Apr 13 2023

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the

mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

CAZ343-140015-

Southern Salinas Valley-

Including Atascadero, Lake Nacimiento, Paso Robles, San Miguel,

and Templeton

233 AM PDT Thu Apr 13 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Northwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after areas of low clouds and fog. Highs in the mid

60s to around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

CAZ342-140015-

Santa Lucia Mountains-

Including Hearst Castle and Irish Hills

233 AM PDT Thu Apr 13 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph shifting to the northeast after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Northwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in

the 60s to around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the upper 50s and 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ344-140015-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Carrizo Plain, Creston, and Shandon

233 AM PDT Thu Apr 13 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. North winds around

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds around

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Northeast winds around 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northeast

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ345-140015-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Caliente Range, La Panza Range, and Santa Margarita Lake

233 AM PDT Thu Apr 13 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid

50s to mid 60s. North winds around 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40. North

winds around 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at low

elevations to around 60 at high elevations. Northeast winds around

15 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

East winds around 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at low

elevations to the mid to upper 60s at high elevations. North winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at low

elevations to the mid to upper 60s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 at low elevations to the

lower to mid 60s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ038-140015-

Cuyama Valley-

Including New Cuyama

233 AM PDT Thu Apr 13 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid

50s to mid 60s. Northeast winds around 15 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ550-140015-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

Including Smugglers Cove

233 AM PDT Thu Apr 13 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to

40 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 40s to around

50.

.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ549-140015-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

Including Cuyler Harbor

233 AM PDT Thu Apr 13 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid

50s to around 60. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 40s to around 50. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid

50s to around 60. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Patchy low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid to upper

40s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 40s to around

50.

.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

Hall

www.weather.gov/losangeles

