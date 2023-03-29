CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, March 28, 2023

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

307 AM PDT Wed Mar 29 2023

CAZ087-300030-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

307 AM PDT Wed Mar 29 2023

.TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper

50s. Areas of west winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely

with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s to around 50. Areas of southwest winds 20 to 30 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Areas of west winds 15 to 25 mph in

the morning. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid

to upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

CAZ366-300030-

Los Angeles County Beaches-

Including LAX, Long Beach, Redondo Beach, Santa Monica,

and Torrance

307 AM PDT Wed Mar 29 2023

.TODAY...Rain in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Southwest winds

around 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely

with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid to upper 40s. Southwest winds around 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 60. West winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. West winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

CAZ367-300030-

Palos Verdes Hills-

Including Rancho Palos Verdes

307 AM PDT Wed Mar 29 2023

.TODAY...Rain in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely

with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. West

winds around 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

CAZ368-300030-

Los Angeles County Inland Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Beverly Hills, Compton, Culver City, Downey, Hollywood,

and Norwalk

307 AM PDT Wed Mar 29 2023

.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs around 60. Southwest winds around 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely

with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s. Southwest winds around 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

CAZ362-300030-

Malibu Coast-

Including Malibu and Pacific Palisades

307 AM PDT Wed Mar 29 2023

.TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, becoming partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely

with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

CAZ354-300030-

Ventura County Beaches-

Including Oxnard, Point Mugu, Port Hueneme, and Ventura

307 AM PDT Wed Mar 29 2023

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 PM PDT

THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain in the

morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

to upper 50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely

with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s to mid 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

West winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. South

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

CAZ355-300030-

Ventura County Inland Coast-

Including Camarillo and East Ventura

307 AM PDT Wed Mar 29 2023

.TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, becoming partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely

with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs around 60. West winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. South winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

CAZ350-300030-

Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast-

Including Carpinteria, Goleta, Montecito, and Santa Barbara

307 AM PDT Wed Mar 29 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s to around 60. West winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 70

percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

CAZ352-300030-

Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range-

Including Montecito Hills

307 AM PDT Wed Mar 29 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the morning,

then a chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. No snow

accumulation. Snow level 4000 to 4500 feet decreasing to 3500 to

4000 feet. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. West winds around 15

mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Snow

level 3000 to 3500 feet. No snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s

to mid 40s. Southwest winds around 15 mph. Chance of showers 70

percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers,

thunderstorms and snow showers in the morning. Snow level 3000 to

3500 feet in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s and 50s. Northwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

North winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 40s and 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s and 50s.

CAZ356-300030-

Lake Casitas-

Including Meiners Oaks

307 AM PDT Wed Mar 29 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. West winds around 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely

with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s to mid 40s.Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. West winds around

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

North winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

CAZ357-300030-

Ojai Valley-

Including Oak View and Ojai

307 AM PDT Wed Mar 29 2023

.TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, becoming partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely

with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around

40. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

CAZ358-300030-

Central Ventura County Valleys-

Including Fillmore, Piru, and Santa Paula

307 AM PDT Wed Mar 29 2023

.TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, becoming partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the 50s to around 60. Southwest winds around

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely

with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s to mid 40s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the 50s to around 60. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid

50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

CAZ375-300030-

Santa Susana Mountains-

Including Oat Mountain

307 AM PDT Wed Mar 29 2023

.TODAY...Rain in the morning, becoming partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely

with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows near 40.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. South winds around

15 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to around 60. South winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 40s to around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to around 60.

CAZ374-300030-

Southeastern Ventura County Valleys-

Including Moorpark, Newbury Park, Simi Valley, and Thousand Oaks

307 AM PDT Wed Mar 29 2023

.TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, becoming partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest winds around

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely

with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s to mid 40s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. South

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

CAZ371-300030-

Calabasas and Agoura Hills-

Including Westlake Village and Malibou Lake

307 AM PDT Wed Mar 29 2023

.TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, becoming partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely

with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around

40. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. West winds around

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

CAZ369-300030-

Western Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

Including Malibu Bowl

307 AM PDT Wed Mar 29 2023

.TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, becoming partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West winds 15 to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely

with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s to mid 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid

50s to around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s.

CAZ370-300030-

Eastern Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

Including Topanga

307 AM PDT Wed Mar 29 2023

.TODAY...Rain in the morning, becoming partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s and 50s. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely

with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s to mid 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 40s and 50s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. South winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ372-300030-

Western San Fernando Valley-

Including Northridge, Woodland Hills, Van Nuys, and Chatsworth

307 AM PDT Wed Mar 29 2023

.TODAY...Rain in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

Southwest winds around 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely

with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s to mid 40s. South winds around 15 mph in the evening.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to around

60. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

CAZ373-300030-

Eastern San Fernando Valley-

Including Burbank, Universal City, Glendale, Sunland,

and La Canada Flintridge

307 AM PDT Wed Mar 29 2023

.TODAY...Rain in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely

with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s to mid 40s. South winds around 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s to around 60.

South winds around 15 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ548-300030-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including East Los Angeles, El Monte, Pasadena, Pomona,

and San Gabriel

307 AM PDT Wed Mar 29 2023

.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs mid 50s to lower 60s. South winds around 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely

with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

CAZ088-300030-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Lake Castaic, Newhall, Santa Clarita, and Valencia

307 AM PDT Wed Mar 29 2023

.TODAY...Rain in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows around 40. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

CAZ383-300030-

Antelope Valley-

Including Palmdale, Lancaster, and Lake Los Angeles

307 AM PDT Wed Mar 29 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 AM PDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a slight chance of rain

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest

winds increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to around 40. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s.

CAZ382-300030-

Eastern Antelope Valley Foothills-

Including Valyermo, Llano, and Pearblossom

307 AM PDT Wed Mar 29 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 AM PDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs around 50. Southwest winds increasing to 20 to 30

mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or snow

showers in the evening, becoming mostly cloudy with a chance of snow

showers and a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow level

3500 to 4000 feet decreasing to 3000 to 3500 feet. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Southwest winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level 3000 to 3500 feet

increasing to 3500 to 4000 feet. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs in the mid 40s to around 50. West winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. West winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

CAZ381-300030-

Western Antelope Valley Foothills-

Including Elizabeth Lake and Lake Palmdale

307 AM PDT Wed Mar 29 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 AM PDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain or snow

in the afternoon. No snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s to

around 50. Southwest winds increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

50 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain or snow

showers. Snow level 3500 to 4000 feet decreasing to 3000 to 3500

feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers or thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow

level 3000 to 3500 feet increasing to 3500 to 4000 feet. Little or

no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 40s to mid 50s. West winds around 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

CAZ380-300030-

Eastern San Gabriel Mountains-

Including Mount Wilson, Mount Baldy, Wrightwood,

and The Angeles Crest Highway

307 AM PDT Wed Mar 29 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Rain or snow in the morning, then a chance of rain or snow

in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 2 to 4 inches. Snow level

6000 to 6500 feet decreasing to 4500 to 5000 feet. Highs from the

mid 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 at

high elevations. Southwest winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 55 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain or snow showers in the evening, then

rain or snow showers likely after midnight. Snow level 3500 to 4000

feet decreasing to 3000 to 3500 feet. Snow accumulation up to 4 to

6 inches. Lows in the 30s to around 40 except 19 to 25 colder

valleys and slopes. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45

mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain or snow showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of rain or snow showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Snow level 3000 to 3500 feet increasing to 4000

to 4500 feet. Snow accumulation up to 2 to 4 inches. Highs from the

mid 40s to lower 50s at low elevations to the lower to mid 30s at

high elevations. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to around 40

except 17 to 22 colder valleys and slopes. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs

from the 50s to around 60 at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid

40s at high elevations. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s except the mid 20s to around

30 colder valleys and slopes.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s except

the lower to mid 30s colder valleys and slopes.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s

except the upper 20s to mid 30s colder valleys and slopes.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

from the upper 40s and 50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to

lower 40s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s

except the mid to upper 20s colder valleys and slopes.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 40s and 50s at low

elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations.

CAZ379-300030-

Western San Gabriel Mountains and Highway 14 Corridor-

Including Acton, Warm Springs, and Mill Creek

307 AM PDT Wed Mar 29 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Rain in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a chance

of rain or snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch.

Snow level 4000 to 4500 feet. Highs from the upper 40s to mid 50s at

low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations.

Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Snow level 3500 to 4000 feet. Snow accumulation up to 2 to 4 inches.

Lows in the upper 20s and 30s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to 45 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level 3000 to 3500 feet

increasing to 3500 to 4000 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 to 2

inches. Highs upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the upper

30s to mid 40s at high elevations. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to around 40

except the mid 20s to around 30 colder valleys and slopes. West

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs

from the 50s at low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 at high

elevations. Southwest winds around 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at low

elevations to the 50s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at low elevations

to the mid to upper 50s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

from the lower to mid 50s at low elevations to the mid to upper 40s

at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 50s at low elevations

to the mid 40s to around 50 at high elevations.

CAZ378-300030-

Interstate 5 Corridor-

Including Tejon Pass, Gorman, and Pyramid Lake

307 AM PDT Wed Mar 29 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM EARLY THIS MORNING

TO 2 PM PDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Rain or snow in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Snow level 4000 to 4500 feet. Highs from the upper 40s

to mid 50s at low elevations to the lower to mid 40s at high

elevations. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level 3500

to 4000 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows in the 30s to

around 40. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level 3000 to

3500 feet increasing to 3500 to 4000 feet. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs from around 50 at low elevations to the upper

30s to mid 40s at high elevations. Southwest winds around 15 mph

shifting to the northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40

except the upper 20s colder valleys and slopes. Northwest winds 15

to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs

from the mid to upper 50s at low elevations to the mid 40s to

around 50 at high elevations. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 50s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at low elevations

to the mid to upper 50s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the lower to mid

40s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s and 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 50s at low elevations

to the 40s at high elevations.

CAZ377-300030-

Northern Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley, Mount Pinos, and Ozena

307 AM PDT Wed Mar 29 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Rain or snow in the morning, then a chance of rain or snow

in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 to 2 inches. Snow level

4500 to 5000 feet decreasing to 4000 to 4500 feet. Highs from the

mid 40s to lower 50s at low elevations to the 30s at high

elevations. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level 3500

to 4000 feet in the evening. Snow accumulation up to 2 to 4 inches.

Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s except the lower to mid 20s colder

valleys and slopes. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level 3500 to 4000 feet. Highs mid 40s to mid 50s at low elevations

to the 30s at high elevations. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s

except 19 to 24 colder valleys and slopes. Northwest winds 15 to 25

mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the 50s to around 60 at low

elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations. West

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s and 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s and 60s at low elevations

to the mid 40s to lower 50s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s and 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the

morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs from the

upper 40s and 50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 at

high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

upper 40s and 50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s at

high elevations.

CAZ376-300030-

Southern Ventura County Mountains-

Including Rose Valley, Matilija, and Topatopa Mountains

307 AM PDT Wed Mar 29 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Rain or snow likely in the morning, becoming partly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Little or no

snow accumulation. Snow level 4500 to 5000 feet decreasing to 3500

to 4000 feet. Highs from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations

to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations. Southwest winds 15

to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms after midnight. Snow level 3500 to 4000 feet. Snow

accumulation up to 2 to 4 inches. Lows mid 30s to lower 40s except

around 30 colder valleys and slopes. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Snow level 3000 to 3500 feet increasing to 4000 to 4500

feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs from the upper 40s to

mid 50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high

elevations. Southwest winds around 15 mph shifting to the northwest

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s

except the mid 20s to around 30 colder valleys and slopes.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at low

elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 at high elevations.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at low elevations

to the 50s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

50s to around 60 at low elevations to the 40s to around 50 at high

elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to around

40 except the upper 20s colder valleys and slopes.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 50s to around 60 at low elevations

to the 40s to around 50 at high elevations.

CAZ353-300030-

Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains-

Including Big Pine Mountain, Figueroa Mountain,

and San Rafael Mountain

307 AM PDT Wed Mar 29 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain or snow. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch.

Snow level 3500 to 4000 feet. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Snow level 3500 to 4000 feet. Snow accumulation 4 to 8 inches. Lows

in the 30s to around 40 except around 30 colder valleys and slopes.

South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Snow level 3000 to 3500

feet in the morning. Highs from the 50s at low elevations to the 40s

at high elevations. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to around 40 except

around 30 colder valleys and slopes. North winds 15 to 25 mph in

the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at low

elevations to the 50s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 60s at low elevations to the 50s at

high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or snow in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs from the 50s at low

elevations to the 40s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s and 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain or snow in the

afternoon. Highs from the 50s at low elevations to the 40s at high

elevations.

CAZ349-300030-

Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast-

Including El Capitan State Beach, Gaviota, Jalama Beach,

and Refugio State Beach

307 AM PDT Wed Mar 29 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West winds around

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest winds around 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the 50s to around 60. Northeast winds around 15 mph shifting to

the northwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to around 60. North winds

around 15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid

50s to around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

50s to around 60.

CAZ351-300030-

Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range-

Including San Marcos Pass

307 AM PDT Wed Mar 29 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain or snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. No snow

accumulation. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West winds around

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers likely, a slight chance of thunderstorms

and snow showers likely after midnight. Snow level 3000 to

3500 feet. No snow accumulation. Lows around 40. South winds around

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers,

thunderstorms and snow showers in the morning, becoming partly

cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s to around 60. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the 50s

to around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to around 60.

CAZ346-300030-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches-

Including Lompoc and Vandenberg Space Force Base

307 AM PDT Wed Mar 29 2023

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 AM PDT

THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to around 60. West winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid

50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid

to upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

CAZ340-300030-

San Luis Obispo County Beaches-

Including Arroyo Grande, Avila Beach, Cambria, Morro Bay,

and Pismo Beach

307 AM PDT Wed Mar 29 2023

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 AM PDT

THURSDAY...

.TODAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

50s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid to upper 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 50s to around 60. West winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s.

CAZ341-300030-

San Luis Obispo County Inland Central Coast-

Including Lopez Lake, Nipomo, and San Luis Obispo

307 AM PDT Wed Mar 29 2023

.TODAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 50s to around 60. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to

around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 50s.

CAZ347-300030-

Santa Barbara County Inland Central Coast-

Including Buellton and Santa Maria

307 AM PDT Wed Mar 29 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest winds around

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the 50s to around 60. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid

50s to around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

CAZ348-300030-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Lake Cachuma, Los Olivos, Santa Ynez, and Solvang

307 AM PDT Wed Mar 29 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest winds around

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 40. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, becoming partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 15

to 25 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid

50s to around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

CAZ342-300030-

Santa Lucia Mountains-

Including Hearst Castle and Irish Hills

307 AM PDT Wed Mar 29 2023

.TODAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to

mid 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 40s and 50s. Northwest winds around 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in

the 50s to around 60. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid

50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. A 20 percent

chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s and 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 40s and 50s.

CAZ345-300030-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Caliente Range, La Panza Range, and Santa Margarita Lake

307 AM PDT Wed Mar 29 2023

.TODAY...A chance of rain or snow in the morning, then rain or snow

likely thunderstorms in the afternoon. No snow accumulation. Highs

from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the lower to mid

40s at high elevations. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Snow level 3000 to 3500 feet. Little

or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. South winds

15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 50s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 at high elevations.

Northwest winds around 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

North winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to around 60. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at low

elevations to the mid to upper 50s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain or snow in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

CAZ343-300030-

Southern Salinas Valley-

Including Atascadero, Lake Nacimiento, Paso Robles, San Miguel,

and Templeton

307 AM PDT Wed Mar 29 2023

.TODAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

40s to mid 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Northwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s.

CAZ344-300030-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Carrizo Plain, Creston, and Shandon

307 AM PDT Wed Mar 29 2023

.TODAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs upper 40s to

mid 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

North winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

CAZ038-300030-

Cuyama Valley-

Including New Cuyama

307 AM PDT Wed Mar 29 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West winds 15 to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Snow level 3000 to 3500 feet. No snow

accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Snow

level 3000 to 3500 feet in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s to

mid 50s. North winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

North winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the 50s.

CAZ549-300030-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

Including Cuyler Harbor

307 AM PDT Wed Mar 29 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to

mid 50s.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper

40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 40 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to

40 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid

50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

CAZ550-300030-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

Including Smugglers Cove

307 AM PDT Wed Mar 29 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely

with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, becoming partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Northwest winds 20 to

35 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid

50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid

50s to around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

