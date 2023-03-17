CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, March 16, 2023

_____

834 FPUS56 KLOX 171016

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

316 AM PDT Fri Mar 17 2023

CAZ087-180045-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

316 AM PDT Fri Mar 17 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain becoming likely. Lows

around 50. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Chance of rain 70

percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

CAZ366-180045-

Los Angeles County Beaches-

Including LAX, Long Beach, Redondo Beach, Santa Monica,

and Torrance

316 AM PDT Fri Mar 17 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 50s and 60s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to

lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain becoming likely. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon.

Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

in the evening, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

CAZ367-180045-

Palos Verdes Hills-

Including Rancho Palos Verdes

316 AM PDT Fri Mar 17 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 50s to lower 60s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs in the mid to

upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid

50s to around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain becoming likely. Lows in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. A

40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

in the evening, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

$$

CAZ368-180045-

Los Angeles County Inland Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Beverly Hills, Compton, Culver City, Downey, Hollywood,

and Norwalk

316 AM PDT Fri Mar 17 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 60s to around 70. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs in the lower to

mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain becoming likely. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon.

Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Lows in the mid

40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

in the evening, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

CAZ362-180045-

Malibu Coast-

Including Malibu and Pacific Palisades

316 AM PDT Fri Mar 17 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. West winds around 15 mph

in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs in the 60s to

around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain becoming likely. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Lows in the mid to

upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

in the evening, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

$$

CAZ354-180045-

Ventura County Beaches-

Including Oxnard, Point Mugu, Port Hueneme, and Ventura

316 AM PDT Fri Mar 17 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 50s to lower 60s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs in the mid to

upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain becoming likely. Lows in

the upper 40s to mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Lows in the lower

to mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

in the evening, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

CAZ355-180045-

Ventura County Inland Coast-

Including Camarillo and East Ventura

316 AM PDT Fri Mar 17 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs around 70.

Northeast winds around 15 mph shifting to the southeast in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain becoming likely. Lows in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Lows in the mid

40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

in the evening, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

CAZ350-180045-

Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast-

Including Carpinteria, Goleta, Montecito, and Santa Barbara

316 AM PDT Fri Mar 17 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid

50s to around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 70

percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Lows in the lower

to mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

in the evening, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

CAZ352-180045-

Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range-

Including Big Pine Mountain

316 AM PDT Fri Mar 17 2023

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs in the upper 50s

and 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the 50s to around 60. South winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid

40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain developing. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely in the evening, then a chance

of rain or snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or

snow. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain or

snow in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs in the upper 40s

and 50s.

$$

CAZ356-180045-

Lake Casitas-

Including Meiners Oaks

316 AM PDT Fri Mar 17 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to

lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid

50s to around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Lows in the upper

30s to mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in

the evening. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to

around 60.

$$

CAZ357-180045-

Ojai Valley-

Including Oak View and Ojai

316 AM PDT Fri Mar 17 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70

percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Lows around 40.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in

the evening. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

CAZ358-180045-

Central Ventura County Valleys-

Including Fillmore, Piru, and Santa Paula

316 AM PDT Fri Mar 17 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 60s to around 70.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to

mid 70s. Northeast winds around 15 mph shifting to the east in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Lows in the upper

30s to mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in

the evening. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to

lower 60s.

$$

CAZ375-180045-

Santa Susana Mountains-

Including Oat Mountain

316 AM PDT Fri Mar 17 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs in the 60s to

around 70. Northeast winds around 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. South winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain becoming likely. Lows in

the mid 40s to around 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Lows in the upper

30s to mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in

the evening. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs in the 50s to

around 60.

$$

CAZ374-180045-

Southeastern Ventura County Valleys-

Including Moorpark, Newbury Park, Simi Valley, and Thousand Oaks

316 AM PDT Fri Mar 17 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to

around 70. East winds around 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. South winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain becoming likely. Lows

around 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Lows in the lower

40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

in the evening, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Lows near40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

$$

CAZ371-180045-

Calabasas and Agoura Hills-

Including Westlake Village and Malibou Lake

316 AM PDT Fri Mar 17 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs around 70.

Southeast winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain becoming likely. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Lows in the lower

40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

in the evening, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Lows near40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

CAZ369-180045-

Western Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

Including Malibu Bowl

316 AM PDT Fri Mar 17 2023

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs in the lower to

mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain becoming likely. Lows in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Lows in the lower

to mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

in the evening, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s.

$$

CAZ370-180045-

Eastern Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

Including Topanga

316 AM PDT Fri Mar 17 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. West winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs in the 60s to

lower 70s. Southeast winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the 50s

to around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain becoming likely. Lows in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Lows in the upper

30s to mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s and 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

in the evening, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

$$

CAZ372-180045-

Western San Fernando Valley-

Including Northridge, Woodland Hills, Van Nuys, and Chatsworth

316 AM PDT Fri Mar 17 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 60s to around 70.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs in the upper 60s

to mid 70s. East winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. South winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain becoming likely. Lows

around 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

in the evening, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ373-180045-

Eastern San Fernando Valley-

Including Burbank, Universal City, Glendale, Sunland,

and La Canada Flintridge

316 AM PDT Fri Mar 17 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in

the 60s to around 70.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs in the upper 60s

and 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain becoming likely. Lows

around 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in

the evening. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to

lower 60s.

$$

CAZ548-180045-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including East Los Angeles, El Monte, Pasadena, Pomona,

and San Gabriel

316 AM PDT Fri Mar 17 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs in the lower to

mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain becoming likely. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Lows in the lower

to mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

CAZ088-180045-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Lake Castaic, Newhall, Santa Clarita, and Valencia

316 AM PDT Fri Mar 17 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid to upper 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the east

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs around 70.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

West winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain becoming likely. Lows

around 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Lows in the lower

40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in

the evening. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

CAZ383-180045-

Antelope Valley-

Including Palmdale, Lancaster, and Lake Los Angeles

316 AM PDT Fri Mar 17 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Northeast winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs in the lower to

mid 60s. East winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain becoming likely. Lows in

the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in

the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs in the lower to

mid 50s.

$$

CAZ382-180045-

Eastern Antelope Valley Foothills-

Including Valyermo, Llano, and Pearblossom

316 AM PDT Fri Mar 17 2023

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

Northeast winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain becoming likely. Lows in

the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain

and snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 60

percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or

snow. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain or

snow in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs in the upper 40s

to mid 50s.

$$

CAZ381-180045-

Western Antelope Valley Foothills-

Including Elizabeth Lake and Lake Palmdale

316 AM PDT Fri Mar 17 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

Northeast winds around 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs around 60.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Southeast winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain becoming likely. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain

and snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 70

percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or

snow. Highs in the 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and snow in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to

mid 50s.

$$

CAZ380-180045-

Eastern San Gabriel Mountains-

Including Mount Wilson, Mount Baldy, Wrightwood,

and The Angeles Crest Highway

316 AM PDT Fri Mar 17 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the 40s at high elevations. East winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s except the

upper 20s to mid 30s colder valleys and slopes. Northeast winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs from the upper

50s and 60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s at high

elevations. East winds around 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s

except the mid to upper 30s colder valleys and slopes.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low

elevations to the 40s at high elevations. South winds 15 to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s except the lower to

mid 30s colder valleys and slopes.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs from

the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid

40s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain or snow in the evening, then rain

and snow likely after midnight. Lows in the 40s to around 50 except

the lower to mid 30s colder valleys and slopes.

.TUESDAY...Rain or snow. Highs from the mid 40s to lower 50s at low

elevations to the mid 30s to mid 40s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely in the evening, then a chance

of rain or snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s

except the mid to upper 20s colder valleys and slopes.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow and rain likely in the morning, then a chance of

rain or snow in the afternoon. Highs from the 40s to around 50 at

low elevations to the 30s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or

snow in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in

the 30s to around 40 except the lower to mid 20s colder valleys and

slopes.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs from the upper

40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s at high

elevations.

$$

CAZ379-180045-

Western San Gabriel Mountains and Highway 14 Corridor-

Including Acton, Warm Springs, and Mill Creek

316 AM PDT Fri Mar 17 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs from the

upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the lower to mid 50s at

high elevations. Northeast winds around 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Northeast

winds around 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs from the 60s at

low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs from the lower

to mid 50s at low elevations to the mid to upper 40s at high

elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain becoming likely. Lows in

the upper 30s and 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain or snow. Highs from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low

elevations to the mid 40s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely in the evening, then a chance

of rain or snow after midnight. Lows in the 30s to around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs

from the mid 40s to lower 50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to

mid 40s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or

snow in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in

the upper 20s and 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs from the 50s at

low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 at high elevations.

$$

CAZ378-180045-

Interstate 5 Corridor-

Including Tejon Pass, Gorman, and Pyramid Lake

316 AM PDT Fri Mar 17 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 50s at high elevations. Northeast

winds around 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 30s to mid 40s. Northeast winds around 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs from the lower to

mid 60s at low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high

elevations. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around

50 except around 40 colder valleys and slopes. South winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at low elevations to the lower

50s at high elevations. South winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs from the lower

to mid 50s at low elevations to the mid to upper 40s at high

elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain becoming likely. Lows in

the upper 30s and 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain or snow in the afternoon.

Highs from around 50 at low elevations to the lower to mid 40s at

high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely in the evening, then a chance

of rain or snow after midnight. Lows in the 30s to around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs

from around 50 at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high

elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or

snow in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in

the upper 20s and 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs from the lower to

mid 50s at low elevations to the mid to upper 40s at high

elevations.

$$

CAZ377-180045-

Northern Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley, Mount Pinos, and Ozena

316 AM PDT Fri Mar 17 2023

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the

mid 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the 40s at high elevations.

Northeast winds around 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 30s to lower 40s except the mid 20s to around 30 colder

valleys and slopes. East winds around 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs from the upper

50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s at high

elevations. East winds around 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s

except the lower to mid 30s colder valleys and slopes. South winds

around 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or snow. Snow

level 5000 to 5500 feet increasing to 6500 feet. Highs from the 50s

to lower 60s at low elevations to the 40s at high elevations. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain orsnow.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s except the lower 30s colder

valleys and slopes.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs from

the upper 40s and 50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s

at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s

except the lower to mid 30s colder valleys and slopes.

.TUESDAY...Rain or snow. Highs from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low

elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely in the evening, then a chance

of snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Highs from the mid 40s to

lower 50s at low elevations to the 30s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain or snow

in the evening. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s except 19 to 25

colder valleys and slopes.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

upper 40s and 50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s at

high elevations.

$$

CAZ376-180045-

Southern Ventura County Mountains-

Including Rose Valley, Matilija, and Topatopa Mountains

316 AM PDT Fri Mar 17 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs from the upper 50s and 60s at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

Northeast winds around 15 mph shifting to the southeast in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in

the 40s to around 50 except the mid to upper 30s colder valleys and

slopes. Northeast winds around 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs from the 60s to

around 70 at low elevations to the 50s at high elevations. East

winds around 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around

50 except the mid 30s to around 40 colder valleys and slopes.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or snow. Snow

level 5000 to 5500 feet increasing to 6000 feet. Highs from the mid

50s to lower 60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s at

high elevations. South winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain orsnow.

Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs from

the lower to mid 50s at low elevations to the 40s at high

elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow developing after midnight. Lows in the

40s except the mid 30s colder valleys and slopes.

.TUESDAY...Rain or snow. Highs from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low

elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely in the evening, then a chance

of rain or snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s

except around 30 colder valleys and slopes.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs

from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to

mid 40s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain or snow

in the evening. Lows in the upper 20s and 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs from the 50s to

around 60 at low elevations to the 40s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ353-180045-

Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains-

Including Big Pine Mountain, Figueroa Mountain,

and San Rafael Mountain

316 AM PDT Fri Mar 17 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in

the 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs in the 60s. South

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to

around 60. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

40s to around 50 except around 40 colder valleys and slopes.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper

40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain developing. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain or snow. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain or snow likely. Highs from the mid 40s to mid 50s

at low elevations to the mid 30s to mid 40s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow in

the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

upper 20s and 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs from the 50s to

around 60 at low elevations to the 40s to around 50 at high

elevations.

$$

CAZ349-180045-

Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast-

Including El Capitan State Beach, Gaviota, Jalama Beach,

and Refugio State Beach

316 AM PDT Fri Mar 17 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 50s to lower 60s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s to around 60. Southeast winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid

50s to around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 70

percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

in the evening, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

$$

CAZ351-180045-

Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range-

Including San Marcos Pass

316 AM PDT Fri Mar 17 2023

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 40s to around 50. North winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs in the upper 50s

to mid 60s. South winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the 50s. Southeast winds around 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around

50. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain developing. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow developing after midnight. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or

snow. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain or

snow in the evening. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs in the 50s to

around 60.

$$

CAZ346-180045-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches-

Including Lompoc and Vandenberg Space Force Base

316 AM PDT Fri Mar 17 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s to around 60. South winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows

around 50.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid

50s to around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 70

percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

in the evening, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

$$

CAZ340-180045-

San Luis Obispo County Beaches-

Including Arroyo Grande, Avila Beach, Cambria, Morro Bay,

and Pismo Beach

316 AM PDT Fri Mar 17 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

around 60.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. South winds around

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

in the evening, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

$$

CAZ341-180045-

San Luis Obispo County Inland Central Coast-

Including Lopez Lake, Nipomo, and San Luis Obispo

316 AM PDT Fri Mar 17 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 60. South winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows

around 50.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain developing. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

in the evening, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

CAZ347-180045-

Santa Barbara County Inland Central Coast-

Including Buellton and Santa Maria

316 AM PDT Fri Mar 17 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy early then sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s to lower 60s. South afternoon winds around 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows

around 50.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid

50s to around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

in the evening, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

$$

CAZ348-180045-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Lake Cachuma, Los Olivos, Santa Ynez, and Solvang

316 AM PDT Fri Mar 17 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to

around 70. South winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 60. South winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid

50s to around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain developing. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 70

percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Lows near40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

CAZ342-180045-

Santa Lucia Mountains-

Including Hearst Castle and Irish Hills

316 AM PDT Fri Mar 17 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s and 60s. South winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the 50s to around 60. South winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs lower to mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

in the evening, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s.

$$

CAZ345-180045-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Caliente Range, La Panza Range, and Santa Margarita Lake

316 AM PDT Fri Mar 17 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at low elevations to the

mid to upper 50s at high elevations.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs in the upper 50s

and 60s. Southeast winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

from around 60 at low elevations to the lower to mid 50s at high

elevations. South winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs from the mid to upper 50s at low elevations to

around 50 at high elevations. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain developing. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain with snow likely in the evening, then rain

and snow likely after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain or snow likely. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

and snow in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs in the upper 40s

and 50s.

$$

CAZ343-180045-

Southern Salinas Valley-

Including Atascadero, Lake Nacimiento, Paso Robles, San Miguel,

and Templeton

316 AM PDT Fri Mar 17 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to

around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after midnight.

Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid to upper 50s. South winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70

percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 70

percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Chance of rain 70

percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

in the evening, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

$$

CAZ344-180045-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Carrizo Plain, Creston, and Shandon

316 AM PDT Fri Mar 17 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs in the mid to

upper 60s. Southeast winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow developing after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s to around 40. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain or snow developing in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs in the lower to

mid 50s.

$$

CAZ038-180045-

Cuyama Valley-

Including New Cuyama

316 AM PDT Fri Mar 17 2023

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to

around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to

mid 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70

percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain

and snow after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain or snow likely. Highs in the mid 40s to lower

50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs in the lower to

mid 50s.

$$

CAZ549-180045-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

Including Cuyler Harbor

316 AM PDT Fri Mar 17 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 50s to around 60.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows

around 50.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid

50s to around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain becoming likely. Lows

around 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Chance of rain 70

percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

in the evening, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the

mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

$$

CAZ550-180045-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

Including Smugglers Cove

316 AM PDT Fri Mar 17 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 50s to around 60.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain becoming likely. Lows in

the mid 40s to around 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Chance of rain 70

percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. A

30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

in the evening, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

$$

ASR

www.weather.gov/losangeles

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather