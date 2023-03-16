CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, March 15, 2023

_____

264 FPUS56 KLOX 161009

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

309 AM PDT Thu Mar 16 2023

CAZ087-170030-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

309 AM PDT Thu Mar 16 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

CAZ366-170030-

Los Angeles County Beaches-

Including LAX, Long Beach, Redondo Beach, Santa Monica,

and Torrance

309 AM PDT Thu Mar 16 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. West winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 60

percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. A

30 percent chance of rain. Highs around 60.

$$

CAZ367-170030-

Palos Verdes Hills-

Including Rancho Palos Verdes

309 AM PDT Thu Mar 16 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid

50s to around 60.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Chance of rain 60

percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 60

percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. A

30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

CAZ368-170030-

Los Angeles County Inland Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Beverly Hills, Compton, Culver City, Downey, Hollywood,

and Norwalk

309 AM PDT Thu Mar 16 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 60.

$$

CAZ362-170030-

Malibu Coast-

Including Malibu and Pacific Palisades

309 AM PDT Thu Mar 16 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60

percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 60

percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s.

$$

CAZ354-170030-

Ventura County Beaches-

Including Oxnard, Point Mugu, Port Hueneme, and Ventura

309 AM PDT Thu Mar 16 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid to upper 50s.

$$

CAZ355-170030-

Ventura County Inland Coast-

Including Camarillo and East Ventura

309 AM PDT Thu Mar 16 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 60s. South winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60

percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s.

$$

CAZ350-170030-

Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast-

Including Carpinteria, Goleta, Montecito, and Santa Barbara

309 AM PDT Thu Mar 16 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to

mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s.

$$

CAZ352-170030-

Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range-

Including Big Pine Mountain

309 AM PDT Thu Mar 16 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the 50s

to around 60.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s to around

60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s and 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain

and snow after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain or

snow. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

$$

CAZ356-170030-

Lake Casitas-

Including Meiners Oaks

309 AM PDT Thu Mar 16 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid

50s to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to

mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70

percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s.

$$

CAZ357-170030-

Ojai Valley-

Including Oak View and Ojai

309 AM PDT Thu Mar 16 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70

percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s to around 40.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s.

$$

CAZ358-170030-

Central Ventura County Valleys-

Including Fillmore, Piru, and Santa Paula

309 AM PDT Thu Mar 16 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the 50s. Chance of rain 70

percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the 50s.

$$

CAZ375-170030-

Santa Susana Mountains-

Including Oat Mountain

309 AM PDT Thu Mar 16 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid

50s to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 50s and 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

$$

CAZ374-170030-

Southeastern Ventura County Valleys-

Including Moorpark, Newbury Park, Simi Valley, and Thousand Oaks

309 AM PDT Thu Mar 16 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 60s to around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60

percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower to mid 50s.

$$

CAZ371-170030-

Calabasas and Agoura Hills-

Including Westlake Village and Malibou Lake

309 AM PDT Thu Mar 16 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s.

$$

CAZ369-170030-

Western Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

Including Malibu Bowl

309 AM PDT Thu Mar 16 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 50s to around 60.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 40s to around 50. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the 40s. Chance of rain 60

percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. A

30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

$$

CAZ370-170030-

Eastern Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

Including Topanga

309 AM PDT Thu Mar 16 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 50s to lower 70s. South winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the 50s to around 60. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the 50s to around 60.

$$

CAZ372-170030-

Western San Fernando Valley-

Including Northridge, Woodland Hills, Van Nuys, and Chatsworth

309 AM PDT Thu Mar 16 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s to around 60.

$$

CAZ373-170030-

Eastern San Fernando Valley-

Including Burbank, Universal City, Glendale, Sunland,

and La Canada Flintridge

309 AM PDT Thu Mar 16 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s and 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 50s and 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows around

50. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the 50s to around 60. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the 50s.

$$

CAZ548-170030-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including East Los Angeles, El Monte, Pasadena, Pomona,

and San Gabriel

309 AM PDT Thu Mar 16 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows around

50. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid to upper 50s.

$$

CAZ088-170030-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Lake Castaic, Newhall, Santa Clarita, and Valencia

309 AM PDT Thu Mar 16 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. East winds 15 to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70

percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s.

$$

CAZ383-170030-

Antelope Valley-

Including Palmdale, Lancaster, and Lake Los Angeles

309 AM PDT Thu Mar 16 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest winds around 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Northeast

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Chance of rain 70

percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

$$

CAZ382-170030-

Eastern Antelope Valley Foothills-

Including Valyermo, Llano, and Pearblossom

309 AM PDT Thu Mar 16 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid

50s to around 60.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Northeast winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Chance of rain 60

percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain or

snow. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

$$

CAZ381-170030-

Western Antelope Valley Foothills-

Including Elizabeth Lake and Lake Palmdale

309 AM PDT Thu Mar 16 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid

50s to around 60.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

around 40. Southwest winds around 15 mph shifting to the northwest

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. East

winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain or

snow. Highs in the 40s to around 50.

$$

CAZ380-170030-

Eastern San Gabriel Mountains-

Including Mount Wilson, Mount Baldy, Wrightwood,

and The Angeles Crest Highway

309 AM PDT Thu Mar 16 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

50s to around 60 at low elevations to the lower to mid 40s at high

elevations.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 30s to mid 40s except around 30 colder valleys and

slopes.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain or snow showers in

the afternoon. Snow level 5000 to 5500 feet. Highs from the mid 50s

to lower 60s at low elevations to the 40s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or snow

showers. Snow level 5500 to 6000 feet. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s

except the lower to mid 30s colder valleys and slopes.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at

low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 at high elevations.

Southeast winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50

except the lower to mid 30s colder valleys and slopes.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or snow. Highs

from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low elevations to the 40s at high

elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50 except

the lower to mid 30s colder valleys and slopes.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the 50s to around 60 at low

elevations to the 40s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Lows

in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain or snow likely. Highs from the mid 40s to mid 50s

at low elevations to the mid 30s to mid 40s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s except the mid 20s to around 30 colder valleys and slopes.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs

from the mid 40s to lower 50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to

around 40 at high elevations.

$$

CAZ379-170030-

Western San Gabriel Mountains and Highway 14 Corridor-

Including Acton, Warm Springs, and Mill Creek

309 AM PDT Thu Mar 16 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

mid 50s to lower 60s at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s

at high elevations. Northeast winds around 15 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with

a slight chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Snow

level 4500 to 5000 feet increasing to 5500 feet late. Highs from

around 60 at low elevations to the lower to mid 50s at high

elevations. Northeast winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at low

elevations to the 50s at high elevations. East winds 15 to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs from

around 60 at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high

elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at low

elevations to around 50 at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 30s and 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 40s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs

from around 50 at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high

elevations.

$$

CAZ378-170030-

Interstate 5 Corridor-

Including Tejon Pass, Gorman, and Pyramid Lake

309 AM PDT Thu Mar 16 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from around

60 at low elevations to the lower to mid 50s at high elevations.

North winds around 15 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level 4500 to

5000 feet until late afternoon. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s

at low elevations to the lower to mid 50s at high elevations. East

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 60s at low elevations to

the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations. Northeast winds around

15 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs from

the mid 50s to around 60 at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid

50s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at low elevations to around

50 at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 30s and 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 40s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain

and snow after midnight. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs

from around 50 at low elevations to the lower to mid 40s at high

elevations.

$$

CAZ377-170030-

Northern Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley, Mount Pinos, and Ozena

309 AM PDT Thu Mar 16 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

mid 50s to lower 60s at low elevations to the 40s at high

elevations.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in

the 30s to around 40 except the mid 20s to around 30 colder valleys

and slopes.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low

elevations to the 40s at high elevations. Northeast winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s at high elevations.

Southeast winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Highs from

the mid 50s to lower 60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to around

50 at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s

except the lower 30s colder valleys and slopes.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain or snow in the

afternoon. Highs from the 50s to lower 60s at low elevations to the

40s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Lows

in the 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain or snow likely. Highs from the mid 40s to mid 50s

at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely in the evening, then a chance

of snow and rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Highs

from the mid 40s to lower 50s at low elevations to the 30s at high

elevations.

$$

CAZ376-170030-

Southern Ventura County Mountains-

Including Rose Valley, Matilija, and Topatopa Mountains

309 AM PDT Thu Mar 16 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

mid 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s at

high elevations.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 30s to mid 40s except the lower to mid 30s colder valleys

and slopes.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain or snow showers in

the afternoon. Snow level 5000 to 5500 feet. Highs from the upper

50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high

elevations. Southeast winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or snow

showers. Snow level 5500 to 6000 feet. Lows mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 60s to around 70 at low

elevations to the 50s at high elevations. Southeast winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain or snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain or snow in the afternoon.

Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low elevations to the mid 40s

to lower 50s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain or snow in the

afternoon. Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low elevations to

the mid 40s to lower 50s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain or snow after midnight. Lows in the 40s

except the mid 30s colder valleys and slopes.

.TUESDAY...Rain or snow likely. Highs from the upper 40s to mid 50s

at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs

from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to

mid 40s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ353-170030-

Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains-

Including Big Pine Mountain, Figueroa Mountain,

and San Rafael Mountain

309 AM PDT Thu Mar 16 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid

50s to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in the

afternoon. Snow level 5000 to 5500 feet. No snow accumulation. Highs

in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a chance of rain or snow showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs from the mid

50s to lower 60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s at

high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain developing. Highs from the upper 40s to mid 50s at

low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow in the evening, then a chance of rain

or snow after midnight. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs

from the mid 40s to lower 50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to

mid 40s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ349-170030-

Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast-

Including El Capitan State Beach, Gaviota, Jalama Beach,

and Refugio State Beach

309 AM PDT Thu Mar 16 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to

around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower to mid 50s.

$$

CAZ351-170030-

Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range-

Including San Marcos Pass

309 AM PDT Thu Mar 16 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid

50s to around 60.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then cloudy. Lows in the

mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to

around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain or

snow. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

$$

CAZ346-170030-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches-

Including Lompoc and Vandenberg Space Force Base

309 AM PDT Thu Mar 16 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to

around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

around 50.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower to mid 50s.

$$

CAZ340-170030-

San Luis Obispo County Beaches-

Including Arroyo Grande, Avila Beach, Cambria, Morro Bay,

and Pismo Beach

309 AM PDT Thu Mar 16 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to

around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70

percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s.

$$

CAZ341-170030-

San Luis Obispo County Inland Central Coast-

Including Lopez Lake, Nipomo, and San Luis Obispo

309 AM PDT Thu Mar 16 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain developing. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s.

$$

CAZ347-170030-

Santa Barbara County Inland Central Coast-

Including Buellton and Santa Maria

309 AM PDT Thu Mar 16 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70

percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower to mid 50s.

$$

CAZ348-170030-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Lake Cachuma, Los Olivos, Santa Ynez, and Solvang

309 AM PDT Thu Mar 16 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to

mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower to mid 50s.

$$

CAZ342-170030-

Santa Lucia Mountains-

Including Hearst Castle and Irish Hills

309 AM PDT Thu Mar 16 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid

50s to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. South

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around

50. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s to around

60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain developing. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

$$

CAZ345-170030-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Caliente Range, La Panza Range, and Santa Margarita Lake

309 AM PDT Thu Mar 16 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the mid 50s at high

elevations.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to

the mid 50s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

from the mid to upper 60s at low elevations to around 60 at high

elevations. Southeast winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the lower to mid

50s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs from around 60 at low

elevations to the lower to mid 50s at high elevations. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Chance of rain 60

percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain developing. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain or snow

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or

snow. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

$$

CAZ343-170030-

Southern Salinas Valley-

Including Atascadero, Lake Nacimiento, Paso Robles, San Miguel,

and Templeton

309 AM PDT Thu Mar 16 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs around 60.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to

around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain developing. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after

midnight. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower to mid 50s.

$$

CAZ344-170030-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Carrizo Plain, Creston, and Shandon

309 AM PDT Thu Mar 16 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid

50s to lower 60s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to

around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Chance of rain 60

percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain developing. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 50.

$$

CAZ038-170030-

Cuyama Valley-

Including New Cuyama

309 AM PDT Thu Mar 16 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid

50s to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 50.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

CAZ549-170030-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

Including Cuyler Harbor

309 AM PDT Thu Mar 16 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. A

30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

CAZ550-170030-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

Including Smugglers Cove

309 AM PDT Thu Mar 16 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. A

30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

ASR

