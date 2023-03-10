CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, March 9, 2023

_____

397 FPUS56 KLOX 101143

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

343 AM PST Fri Mar 10 2023

CAZ087-110200-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

343 AM PST Fri Mar 10 2023

.TODAY...Rain. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs around

60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs in

the mid 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to

around 60. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the night and

morning, otherwise mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

$$

CAZ366-110200-

Los Angeles County Beaches-

Including LAX, Long Beach, Redondo Beach, Santa Monica,

and Torrance

343 AM PST Fri Mar 10 2023

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. East winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 15 mph in

the evening.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ367-110200-

Palos Verdes Hills-

Including Rancho Palos Verdes

343 AM PST Fri Mar 10 2023

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. East winds around

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 15 mph in

the evening.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to

around 60. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the night and

morning, otherwise mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in

the mid 50s to around 60.

$$

CAZ368-110200-

Los Angeles County Inland Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Beverly Hills, Compton, Culver City, Downey, Hollywood,

and Norwalk

343 AM PST Fri Mar 10 2023

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. East winds around

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 15 mph in

the evening.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 60s.

$$

CAZ362-110200-

Malibu Coast-

Including Malibu and Pacific Palisades

343 AM PST Fri Mar 10 2023

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 15 mph in

the evening.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid

50s. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ354-110200-

Ventura County Beaches-

Including Oxnard, Point Mugu, Port Hueneme, and Ventura

343 AM PST Fri Mar 10 2023

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. East winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 15 mph in

the evening.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

CAZ355-110200-

Ventura County Inland Coast-

Including Camarillo and East Ventura

343 AM PST Fri Mar 10 2023

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds around 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 50. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

CAZ350-110200-

Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast-

Including Carpinteria, Goleta, Montecito, and Santa Barbara

343 AM PST Fri Mar 10 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Rain. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Southeast winds 15 to 30 mph with

gusts to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ352-110200-

Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range-

Including Big Pine Mountain

343 AM PST Fri Mar 10 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Rain. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 30 mph with

gusts to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast winds around 15 mph in

the evening.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in

the 50s to lower 60s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s

to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs in the 50s to

around 60. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s and

50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the 50s to lower 60s.

$$

CAZ356-110200-

Lake Casitas-

Including Meiners Oaks

343 AM PST Fri Mar 10 2023

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. East winds around

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ357-110200-

Ojai Valley-

Including Oak View and Ojai

343 AM PST Fri Mar 10 2023

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 50s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 60s.

$$

CAZ358-110200-

Central Ventura County Valleys-

Including Fillmore, Piru, and Santa Paula

343 AM PST Fri Mar 10 2023

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Southeast winds

around 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. Southwest winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to mid

60s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ375-110200-

Santa Susana Mountains-

Including Oat Mountain

343 AM PST Fri Mar 10 2023

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southeast winds

around 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast winds

around 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to

around 50. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 50.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s to lower

60s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

$$

CAZ374-110200-

Southeastern Ventura County Valleys-

Including Moorpark, Newbury Park, Simi Valley, and Thousand Oaks

343 AM PST Fri Mar 10 2023

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. East winds around

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. East winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 50. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ371-110200-

Calabasas and Agoura Hills-

Including Westlake Village and Malibou Lake

343 AM PST Fri Mar 10 2023

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows around 50. East winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper

40s. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s

to around 50. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 60s.

$$

CAZ369-110200-

Western Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

Including Malibu Bowl

343 AM PST Fri Mar 10 2023

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. East winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. East winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s to around

60. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

$$

CAZ370-110200-

Eastern Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

Including Topanga

343 AM PST Fri Mar 10 2023

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. East winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows around 50. East winds 15 to 25 mph in the

evening.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ372-110200-

Western San Fernando Valley-

Including Northridge, Woodland Hills, Van Nuys, and Chatsworth

343 AM PST Fri Mar 10 2023

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows around 50. Southeast winds around 15 mph in

the evening.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. South winds around

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs in

the mid 60s to around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 50. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ373-110200-

Eastern San Fernando Valley-

Including Burbank, Universal City, Glendale, Sunland,

and La Canada Flintridge

343 AM PST Fri Mar 10 2023

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the 50s to around 60. Southeast winds

around 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows around 50. Southeast winds around 15 mph in

the evening.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs in

the mid 60s to around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 50. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to

mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ548-110200-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including East Los Angeles, El Monte, Pasadena, Pomona,

and San Gabriel

343 AM PST Fri Mar 10 2023

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to

mid 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in

the evening. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ088-110200-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Lake Castaic, Newhall, Santa Clarita, and Valencia

343 AM PST Fri Mar 10 2023

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 50.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 50. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 60s.

$$

CAZ383-110200-

Antelope Valley-

Including Palmdale, Lancaster, and Lake Los Angeles

343 AM PST Fri Mar 10 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM PST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the 50s

to lower 60s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. Southwest winds 20 to

35 mph with gusts to 45 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to

mid 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Lows in the 40s to

around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s to around 60.

$$

CAZ382-110200-

Eastern Antelope Valley Foothills-

Including Valyermo, Llano, and Pearblossom

343 AM PST Fri Mar 10 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Southwest

winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 20 to 35 mph with

gusts to 45 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to mid

60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the night and morning,

otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Highs in the

60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s to around

60. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 50s to around 60.

$$

CAZ381-110200-

Western Antelope Valley Foothills-

Including Elizabeth Lake and Lake Palmdale

343 AM PST Fri Mar 10 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds

25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain, tapering off to showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45

mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the 50s to around 60. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 50s to mid 60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid

40s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s

to around 50. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s and

50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the 50s.

$$

CAZ380-110200-

Eastern San Gabriel Mountains-

Including Mount Wilson, Mount Baldy, Wrightwood,

and The Angeles Crest Highway

343 AM PST Fri Mar 10 2023

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Rain. Highs from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 40s at high elevations. South winds

25 to 40 mph with gusts to 60 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s. South winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain and high elevation snow likely in the morning,

then a chance of rain and high elevation snow in the afternoon.

Snow level 7500 to 8000 feet. No snow accumulation. Highs from the

50s to around 60 at low elevations to the 40s to around 50 at high

elevations. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to around

40 except the mid 40s to around 50 colder valleys and slopes.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to

lower 50s at high elevations. West winds around 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the 30s to around 40 except the mid 40s to around 50 colder

valleys and slopes.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s except around

50 colder valleys and slopes.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs from the mid 50s to

lower 60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s at high

elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow may be heavy at times

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s except the mid 40s

to around 50 colder valleys and slopes.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow may

be heavy at times. Highs from the 50s to around 60 at low

elevations to the lower to mid 40s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s except the lower to mid 40s

colder valleys and slopes.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Highs from the 50s to around 60 at low elevations to the lower to

mid 40s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ379-110200-

Western San Gabriel Mountains and Highway 14 Corridor-

Including Acton, Warm Springs, and Mill Creek

343 AM PST Fri Mar 10 2023

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. South winds 25 to

40 mph with gusts to 60 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South winds 20 to 30

mph with gusts to 45 mph shifting to the southwest 15 to 25 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs from the mid

50s to around 60 at low elevations to around 50 at high elevations.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the lower to mid

50s at high elevations. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at low

elevations to the mid to upper 50s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in

the 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs from around

60 at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high

elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs from the mid to upper

50s at low elevations to around 50 at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at low elevations to the upper

40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ378-110200-

Interstate 5 Corridor-

Including Tejon Pass, Gorman, and Pyramid Lake

343 AM PST Fri Mar 10 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South winds 15 to 25

mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs from the mid

50s to around 60 at low elevations to the lower to mid 50s at high

elevations. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s

except around 50 colder valleys and slopes. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the mid 50s at high elevations. West winds around

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at low

elevations to the mid to upper 50s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 40s to

around 50.

.TUESDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at low elevations to

the lower 50s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs from the

mid to upper 50s at low elevations to around 50 at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs from

the mid 50s to around 60 at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid

50s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ377-110200-

Northern Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley, Mount Pinos, and Ozena

343 AM PST Fri Mar 10 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Rain. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds 25 to 40 mph with

gusts to 60 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Rain mixing with snow at the high elvations after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s to mid 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and high elevation

snow. No snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s to upper 50s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to upper 60s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to lower

40s. Highs in the upper 40s to upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows

in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow may be

heavy at times. Highs in the 40s to lower 60s. Lows in the 30s to

upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Snow may be heavy at times in the morning. Highs in the 40s to

lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Lows in the upper 20s and 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Highs in the 40s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ376-110200-

Southern Ventura County Mountains-

Including Rose Valley, Matilija, and Topatopa Mountains

343 AM PST Fri Mar 10 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Rain. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. South winds 15 to 30 mph with

gusts to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Lows in the 40s to around 50. Southwest winds around 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper

40s to mid 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to around 50.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 60s. West

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to

around 50. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s to

lower 60s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow may

be heavy at times in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s to lower

60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

A slight chance of rain and snow. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Highs in the mid 40s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ353-110200-

Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains-

Including Big Pine Mountain, Figueroa Mountain,

and San Rafael Mountain

343 AM PST Fri Mar 10 2023

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Rain. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the 50s. South winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 60 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Lows in the 40s to around 50. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s except around 50 colder

valleys and slopes. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 50s to mid 60s. West winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to

mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at low

elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain

after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs from the mid

50s to around 60 at low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 at

high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs from

the mid 50s to lower 60s at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid

50s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ349-110200-

Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast-

Including El Capitan State Beach, Gaviota, Jalama Beach,

and Refugio State Beach

343 AM PST Fri Mar 10 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Rain. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to 50 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs around

60. South winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain

after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

$$

CAZ351-110200-

Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range-

Including San Marcos Pass

343 AM PST Fri Mar 10 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Rain. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to 50 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. Southeast winds around 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s. South winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. West winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 50s to mid 60s. West winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to

around 60. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

$$

CAZ346-110200-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches-

Including Lompoc and Vandenberg Space Force Base

343 AM PST Fri Mar 10 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Rain. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to 50 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 60. South winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain

after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Lows in the 40s

to around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s to around 60.

$$

CAZ340-110200-

San Luis Obispo County Beaches-

Including Arroyo Grande, Avila Beach, Cambria, Morro Bay,

and Pismo Beach

343 AM PST Fri Mar 10 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Rain may be

heavy at times. Highs around 60. South winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to 50 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs around 60. Southwest winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to

mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon.

Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of rain. Highs around 60.

$$

CAZ341-110200-

San Luis Obispo County Inland Central Coast-

Including Lopez Lake, Nipomo, and San Luis Obispo

343 AM PST Fri Mar 10 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Rain may be

heavy at times. Highs around 60. South winds 15 to 30 mph with

gusts to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain developing. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the night and

morning, otherwise partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

CAZ347-110200-

Santa Barbara County Inland Central Coast-

Including Buellton and Santa Maria

343 AM PST Fri Mar 10 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Rain. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Southeast winds 20 to 35 mph with

gusts to 50 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. South winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain

after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to

around 60. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ348-110200-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Lake Cachuma, Los Olivos, Santa Ynez, and Solvang

343 AM PST Fri Mar 10 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Rain. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 30 mph with

gusts to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 60. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain

after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ342-110200-

Santa Lucia Mountains-

Including Hearst Castle and Irish Hills

343 AM PST Fri Mar 10 2023

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Rain may be

heavy at times. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. South winds 25 to

40 mph with gusts to 60 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Lows around 50. South winds around 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a

slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 50. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to mid

60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain

after midnight. Lows in the 40s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s to around

60. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

$$

CAZ345-110200-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Caliente Range, La Panza Range, and Santa Margarita Lake

343 AM PST Fri Mar 10 2023

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Rain may be

heavy at times in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s to around 60.

South winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 60 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Lows around 50. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs from around 60 at low elevations to the lower

to mid 50s at high elevations. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the

evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

from the lower to mid 60s at low elevations to the mid to upper 50s

at high elevations. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs from the mid to upper

60s at low elevations to around 60 at high elevations. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s and 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the 50s to around 60.

$$

CAZ343-110200-

Southern Salinas Valley-

Including Atascadero, Lake Nacimiento, Paso Robles, San Miguel,

and Templeton

343 AM PST Fri Mar 10 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Rain may be

heavy at times in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. South

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 50.

South winds around 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 60. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 40s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to

mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 50. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to

around 60. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain. Lows around 40. Highs around 60.

$$

CAZ344-110200-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Carrizo Plain, Creston, and Shandon

343 AM PST Fri Mar 10 2023

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts to

60 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 50.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 50s to mid 60s. West winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

60s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain developing. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s to around 60.

$$

CAZ038-110200-

Cuyama Valley-

Including New Cuyama

343 AM PST Fri Mar 10 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Rain. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with

gusts to 50 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 60. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 50s to mid 60s. West winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper

50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s to around 60.

$$

CAZ549-110200-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

Including Cuyler Harbor

343 AM PST Fri Mar 10 2023

.TODAY...Rain. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 60. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph

in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Rain. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows

around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s to around 60.

$$

CAZ550-110200-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

Including Smugglers Cove

343 AM PST Fri Mar 10 2023

.TODAY...Rain. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 60.

.TONIGHT...Rain. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 50.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 50s to around 60.

$$

Hall

www.weather.gov/losangeles

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather