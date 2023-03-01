CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Tuesday, February 28, 2023

_____

941 FPUS55 KVEF 010757

ZFPVEF

Zone Forecast Product for Nevada

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

1156 PM PST Tue Feb 28 2023

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast...please visit weather.gov/lasvegas and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

CAZ519-011200-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

1156 PM PST Tue Feb 28 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST WEDNESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Very windy. Snow showers. Snow may be heavy at

times. Snow accumulation generally 3 to 6 inches. Lows 3 to 13.

Southwest winds 35 to 45 mph becoming west 25 to 35 mph after

midnight. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of snow showers in

the morning. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs 11 to

21. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph

increasing to north 35 to 45 mph with gusts to around 65 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust in the

evening. A trace to no accumulation. Lows 2 to 12. Northwest

winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts to around 70 mph decreasing to

20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cold. Highs 28 to 38. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 13 to 23. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 39.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 20 to

25. Highs 35 to 40.

$$

CAZ521-011200-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

1156 PM PST Tue Feb 28 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM WEDNESDAY TO 4 AM PST

THURSDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Breezy. Snow showers likely late in the

evening, then snow showers after midnight. Snow accumulation

generally 1 to 3 inches. Lows 9 to 19. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of snow showers in

the morning. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs 16 to

26. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph

increasing to 40 to 50 mph with gusts to around 65 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature around

15. Northwest winds 40 to 50 mph with gusts to around 70 mph

decreasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Not as cold. Highs 27 to 37. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 17 to 27. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 39.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 21 to 26.

Highs 36 to 41.

$$

CAZ520-011200-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

1156 PM PST Tue Feb 28 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM WEDNESDAY TO 4 AM PST

THURSDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Breezy. Snow showers likely and chance of rain

showers late in the evening, then snow showers after midnight.

Patchy blowing dust through the night. Snow accumulation

generally 1 to 3 inches. Lows 23 to 26. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of snow showers in

the morning. Patchy blowing dust through the day. Highs 35 to 38.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph

increasing to 30 to 40 mph with gusts to around 55 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust through the

night. Lows 21 to 24. Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts to

around 60 mph decreasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around

45 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 45 to 48. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. West winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 52.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 32.

Highs 50 to 53.

$$

CAZ522-011200-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

1156 PM PST Tue Feb 28 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM WEDNESDAY TO 4 AM PST

THURSDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Slight chance of snow

showers late in the evening, then chance of rain showers and snow

showers after midnight. Patchy blowing dust through the night.

Lows 23 to 26 in the mountains...around 47 at Furnace Creek.

South winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of snow showers and rain

showers in the morning, then chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs 30 to

33 in the mountains...around 60 at Furnace Creek. Northwest winds

25 to 35 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph increasing to 65 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust. A trace to

no accumulation. Lows 21 to 24 in the mountains...around 43 at

Furnace Creek. Northwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts to around

75 mph decreasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 55 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 40 in the mountains...

around 66 at Furnace Creek. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph

decreasing to 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 29 in the mountains...

around 42 at Furnace Creek. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Highs around

47 in the mountains...around 69 at Furnace Creek. Lows around

31 in the mountains...around 43 at Furnace Creek.

.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 45 to 48 in the

mountains...70 to 73 at Furnace Creek. Lows 29 to 32 in the

mountains...43 to 46 at Furnace Creek.

$$

CAZ523-011200-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

1156 PM PST Tue Feb 28 2023

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST WEDNESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Very windy. Slight chance of

rain showers late in the evening, then chance of rain showers and

snow showers after midnight. Patchy blowing dust through the

night. Lows 36 to 39. Southwest winds 35 to 45 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of rain showers

and snow showers in the morning. Patchy blowing dust through the

day. Highs 44 to 47. West winds 30 to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust in the

evening. Lows 30 to 33. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts

to around 45 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 55. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 35. West winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 38. Highs

61 to 64.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows

around 39. Highs 62 to 65.

$$

CAZ524-011200-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass,

and Mitchell Caverns

1156 PM PST Tue Feb 28 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST WEDNESDAY...

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST WEDNESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Chance of snow showers

and slight chance of rain showers late in the evening, then

chance of rain showers and snow showers after midnight. Patchy

blowing dust through the night. Lows 36 to 39. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers and snow showers in the morning, then

slight chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Patchy blowing

dust through the day. Snow accumulation generally 1 to 3 inches.

Snow level 2500 feet. Highs 43 to 46. West winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 50 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust. Lows 30 to

33. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 53. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 36. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 61.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Highs

62 to 65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 41. Highs

around 66.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around

42. Highs 63 to 66.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 63.

$$

CAZ525-011200-

Morongo Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

and Twentynine Palms

1156 PM PST Tue Feb 28 2023

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST WEDNESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy with slight chance of

rain showers late in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance

of rain showers after midnight. Patchy blowing dust through the

night. Lows 40 to 43 in Twentynine Palms...36 to 39 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance

of showers 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and chance of

snow showers in the morning, then mostly sunny with chance of

rain showers and slight chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Patchy blowing dust through the day. A trace to no accumulation.

Snow level 2900 feet. Highs 50 to 53 in Twentynine Palms...43 to

46 around Yucca Valley...around 47 near Joshua Tree. West winds

20 to 30 mph increasing to 30 to 40 mph in the afternoon. Gusts

up to 55 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust. Near steady

temperature in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with

gusts to around 60 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, windy. Patchy blowing dust in the morning.

Highs around 60 in Twentynine Palms...51 to 54 around Yucca

Valley...around 55 near Joshua Tree. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph

decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 39 in Twentynine Palms and

around Yucca Valley...around 35 near Joshua Tree. West winds up

to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 64 in Twentynine Palms...around

58 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 42 in

Twentynine Palms...around 37 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Highs 65 to 68 in Twentynine Palms...59 to 62 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 42 in

Twentynine Palms...around 37 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Highs around 69 in Twentynine Palms...around 63 around

Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around

44 in Twentynine Palms...around 38 around Yucca Valley and near

Joshua Tree. Highs around 70 in Twentynine Palms...61 to

64 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 68 in Twentynine Palms...

around 61 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

$$

CAZ526-011200-

Cadiz Basin-

Including Vidal Junction

1156 PM PST Tue Feb 28 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows 41 to 44. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Patchy blowing dust through the day. Highs 51 to 54.

Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust. Lows around

40. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 59 to 62. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 66.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 42. Highs

66 to 69.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 45. Highs

69 to 72.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to

48. Highs 69 to 72.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather