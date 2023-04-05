CA Forecast for Friday, April 7, 2023 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Alturas;Breezy in the p.m.;52;38;S;12;55%;78%;2 Arcata;Occasional rain;57;46;SSE;12;73%;99%;1 Auburn;Inc. clouds;62;47;SSW;7;55%;96%;7 Avalon;Mostly sunny;69;50;WNW;6;60%;0%;8 Bakersfield;Mostly sunny;72;49;ESE;6;41%;0%;8 Beale AFB;Sun, then clouds;65;49;SSE;8;56%;93%;7 Big Bear City;Mostly sunny, chilly;47;26;WSW;7;31%;2%;9 Bishop;Mostly sunny;63;36;SSE;9;35%;9%;8 Blue Canyon;Inc. clouds;45;34;S;8;61%;96%;5 Blythe;Mostly sunny;78;50;W;9;13%;0%;8 Burbank;Mostly sunny, nice;75;51;NE;7;23%;0%;8 Camarillo;Mostly sunny;71;46;ENE;9;34%;0%;8 Camp Pendleton;Mostly sunny;72;46;NNE;9;47%;0%;8 Campo;Mostly sunny, cool;60;37;W;10;29%;0%;9 Carlsbad;Mostly sunny;69;46;NNE;9;46%;0%;8 Chico;Showers around;64;49;SE;8;56%;97%;3 China Lake;Mostly sunny, cool;69;46;WSW;6;19%;0%;8 Chino;Mostly sunny, nice;72;47;S;7;27%;2%;8 Concord;Inc. clouds;63;51;SW;7;62%;88%;6 Corona;Mostly sunny;75;46;SSE;7;26%;0%;8 Crescent City;Very windy, rain;53;45;SSE;27;85%;100%;1 Daggett-Barstow;Mostly sunny, cool;69;47;SE;8;14%;0%;8 Edwards AFB;Mostly sunny, cool;67;39;WSW;7;21%;0%;8 El Centro;Mostly sunny;77;49;W;8;15%;0%;8 Eureka;Periods of rain;56;47;SSE;13;74%;100%;1 Fairfield;Inc. clouds;63;50;WSW;8;64%;88%;6 Fresno;Partly sunny;70;49;NNE;5;46%;8%;7 Fullerton;Mostly sunny;78;52;S;6;26%;0%;8 Hanford;Sun, some clouds;69;46;E;4;53%;4%;7 Hawthorne;Mostly sunny;74;54;SW;8;30%;0%;8 Hayward;Inc. clouds;62;50;WSW;8;66%;87%;7 Imperial;Mostly sunny;77;49;W;8;15%;0%;8 Imperial Beach;Mostly sunny;67;49;N;9;47%;0%;8 Lancaster;Mostly sunny;68;41;W;8;22%;0%;8 Lemoore Nas;Sun, some clouds;70;45;NNW;6;50%;4%;7 Lincoln;Inc. clouds;65;50;SSW;7;57%;88%;7 Livermore;Inc. clouds;64;48;W;6;63%;83%;6 Lompoc;Mostly sunny;64;45;NNW;8;61%;0%;8 Long Beach;Mostly sunny;75;54;SSW;8;29%;0%;8 Los Alamitos;Mostly sunny, nice;75;52;SSW;7;31%;0%;8 Los Angeles;Mostly sunny;75;52;S;7;25%;1%;8 Los Angeles Downtown;Mostly sunny;75;52;S;7;25%;1%;8 Madera;Mostly sunny;68;48;N;5;55%;10%;7 Mammoth;A little p.m. rain;48;34;S;14;66%;95%;2 Marysville;Inc. clouds;65;50;SSE;8;58%;93%;7 Mather AFB;Inc. clouds;65;50;WSW;7;59%;88%;6 Merced;Inc. clouds;68;47;WNW;5;54%;16%;7 Merced (airport);Inc. clouds;68;47;WNW;5;54%;16%;7 Miramar Mcas;Mostly sunny, nice;71;44;NE;7;35%;0%;8 Modesto;Inc. clouds;66;49;NNW;5;57%;60%;7 Moffett Nas;Inc. clouds;64;51;W;7;63%;84%;7 Mojave;Mostly sunny;65;41;WNW;8;22%;0%;8 Montague;Rain and drizzle;55;38;S;14;57%;96%;2 Monterey Rabr;Inc. clouds;59;48;W;7;68%;59%;7 Mount Shasta;Rain and drizzle;44;36;SSE;5;75%;100%;3 Napa County;Inc. clouds;61;51;SW;8;70%;88%;5 Needles;Windy in the morning;75;53;NW;15;13%;0%;8 North Island;Mostly sunny;68;51;N;8;47%;0%;8 Oakland;Inc. clouds;58;51;SW;8;71%;88%;6 Oceanside;Mostly sunny;69;46;NNE;9;46%;0%;8 Ontario;Mostly sunny, nice;72;47;S;7;27%;2%;8 Oroville;Sun, then clouds;65;51;SE;7;53%;93%;7 Oxnard;Mostly sunny;66;46;NNE;9;47%;0%;8 Palm Springs;Mostly sunny;80;56;NW;6;13%;0%;8 Palmdale;Mostly sunny;66;42;WSW;8;21%;0%;8 Paso Robles;Sun, some clouds;69;42;WSW;6;54%;3%;8 Point Mugu;Mostly sunny;67;46;N;11;45%;0%;8 Porterville;Sun, some clouds;69;43;ESE;5;50%;4%;8 Ramona;Mostly sunny, nice;72;41;ENE;7;30%;2%;9 Redding;Turning cloudy;60;50;SSE;6;58%;92%;3 Riverside;Mostly sunny, nice;75;46;S;7;26%;0%;8 Riverside March;Mostly sunny, nice;71;43;NE;7;28%;2%;8 Sacramento;Inc. clouds;65;51;SW;7;61%;88%;6 Sacramento International;Inc. clouds;65;52;S;8;59%;88%;7 Salinas;Inc. clouds;64;47;WNW;9;63%;59%;7 San Bernardino;Mostly sunny, nice;74;46;ESE;7;26%;0%;8 San Carlos;Inc. clouds;61;50;SW;7;68%;88%;6 San Diego;Mostly sunny;68;51;N;8;43%;0%;8 San Diego Brown;Mostly sunny, nice;71;47;NE;7;32%;0%;8 San Diego Montgomery;Mostly sunny, nice;72;49;NNE;7;33%;0%;8 San Francisco;Inc. clouds;58;52;SSW;9;71%;88%;6 San Jose;Inc. clouds;66;51;WSW;7;58%;83%;7 San Luis Obispo;Partly sunny;68;45;NW;9;54%;1%;8 San Nicolas Island;Breezy in the p.m.;64;49;NW;11;66%;1%;8 Sandberg;Mostly sunny;58;45;NW;11;27%;0%;8 Santa Ana;Mostly sunny, nice;76;50;SSE;7;28%;1%;8 Santa Barbara;Mostly sunny;65;48;N;8;48%;0%;8 Santa Maria;Mostly sunny;64;43;NW;8;59%;0%;8 Santa Monica;Mostly sunny;69;50;W;8;34%;0%;8 Santa Rosa;Rain and drizzle;61;50;SSE;6;76%;96%;5 Santa Ynez;Mostly sunny;69;41;NNW;8;49%;0%;8 Santee;Mostly sunny, nice;75;47;E;7;31%;0%;8 South Lake Tahoe;Partly sunny;47;35;SW;7;59%;91%;5 Stockton;Sun, then clouds;67;50;NNW;5;59%;83%;7 Thermal;Mostly sunny;80;54;NNW;7;13%;0%;8 Truckee-Tahoe;Mostly cloudy;48;34;SSW;8;70%;95%;4 Twentynine Palms;Mostly sunny;72;49;WNW;8;12%;0%;8 Ukiah;A little p.m. rain;56;47;SSE;6;73%;96%;3 Vacaville;Inc. clouds;65;49;SW;7;59%;90%;6 Van Nuys;Mostly sunny, nice;74;50;NNW;8;24%;1%;8 Vandenberg AFB;Mostly sunny;61;45;NNW;9;64%;0%;8 Victorville;Mostly sunny;66;42;SSW;7;19%;0%;8 Visalia;Partly sunny;69;47;E;4;54%;5%;8 Watsonville;Sun, then clouds;61;47;WSW;7;72%;60%;7