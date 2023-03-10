CA Forecast for Saturday, March 11, 2023 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Alturas;A snow shower;41;33;S;5;70%;93%;2 Arcata;Cloudy with showers;53;46;SE;6;78%;99%;1 Auburn;Cloudy with showers;50;48;S;5;84%;100%;1 Avalon;Low clouds may break;64;51;WNW;7;80%;32%;1 Bakersfield;A shower or two;71;51;SE;7;66%;93%;1 Beale AFB;Cloudy with showers;53;50;E;5;78%;100%;1 Big Bear City;Showers;46;33;W;11;68%;68%;1 Bishop;A little rain;59;32;WNW;10;50%;90%;2 Blue Canyon;Cold with rain;39;34;SSW;8;88%;100%;1 Blythe;Breezy in the p.m.;83;54;SW;13;43%;0%;4 Burbank;Showers;63;52;W;6;82%;75%;1 Camarillo;Showers;64;51;WSW;8;82%;71%;1 Camp Pendleton;Showers;62;53;W;6;85%;70%;1 Campo;Showers;59;45;W;15;86%;90%;1 Carlsbad;Showers;63;54;W;6;82%;70%;1 Chico;Cloudy with showers;52;48;E;5;75%;100%;1 China Lake;Very windy, warmer;70;46;WSW;22;46%;34%;4 Chino;Showers;61;50;WSW;7;79%;96%;2 Concord;Cloudy with showers;57;50;SSE;7;82%;99%;1 Corona;Showers;65;52;WSW;7;80%;81%;2 Crescent City;A couple of showers;50;45;SE;8;73%;99%;2 Daggett-Barstow;Partly sunny, windy;73;50;WSW;25;43%;8%;5 Edwards AFB;Windy and warmer;66;44;WSW;20;63%;31%;2 El Centro;Breezy in the p.m.;80;57;W;14;44%;7%;5 Eureka;A couple of showers;52;46;SE;6;80%;99%;1 Fairfield;Cloudy with showers;54;49;E;7;80%;99%;1 Fresno;Cloudy with showers;65;51;E;8;79%;100%;1 Fullerton;Showers;65;55;WSW;6;85%;73%;1 Hanford;Cloudy with showers;68;49;ENE;8;78%;100%;1 Hawthorne;Showers;64;57;W;7;79%;66%;1 Hayward;Cloudy with showers;59;53;S;6;82%;100%;1 Imperial;Breezy in the p.m.;80;57;W;14;44%;7%;5 Imperial Beach;Showers;62;55;WNW;7;87%;76%;1 Lancaster;Breezy and warmer;65;46;WSW;19;64%;31%;2 Lemoore Nas;A couple of showers;70;46;SSW;11;70%;93%;1 Lincoln;Cloudy with showers;54;51;SE;5;79%;99%;1 Livermore;Cloudy with showers;58;50;S;4;83%;97%;1 Lompoc;Cloudy with a shower;61;52;SE;7;89%;82%;1 Long Beach;Showers;64;55;W;7;81%;66%;1 Los Alamitos;Showers;63;54;WSW;7;84%;66%;1 Los Angeles;Showers;62;53;WNW;6;86%;66%;1 Los Angeles Downtown;Showers;62;53;WNW;6;86%;66%;1 Madera;Cloudy with showers;64;50;E;9;81%;100%;1 Mammoth;Cold with a shower;41;32;S;9;72%;96%;2 Marysville;Cloudy with showers;53;50;N;4;76%;100%;1 Mather AFB;Cloudy with showers;54;50;SW;6;81%;100%;1 Merced;Cloudy with showers;62;49;SE;7;84%;100%;1 Merced (airport);Cloudy with showers;62;49;SE;7;84%;100%;1 Miramar Mcas;Showers;64;52;WNW;6;85%;70%;1 Modesto;Cloudy with showers;61;52;SSE;6;79%;99%;1 Moffett Nas;A couple of showers;62;53;SSE;7;77%;99%;1 Mojave;Breezy and warmer;65;44;W;15;59%;32%;2 Montague;Cloudy with a shower;49;37;SSE;6;62%;97%;1 Monterey Rabr;A couple of showers;63;51;S;7;78%;95%;1 Mount Shasta;Snow and rain;41;35;SSE;5;73%;99%;1 Napa County;Cloudy with showers;53;51;E;7;82%;99%;1 Needles;Warmer;80;54;WSW;10;40%;11%;5 North Island;Showers;63;56;WNW;7;85%;76%;1 Oakland;Cloudy with showers;56;53;SSE;7;82%;100%;1 Oceanside;Showers;63;54;W;6;82%;70%;1 Ontario;Showers;61;50;WSW;7;79%;96%;2 Oroville;Cloudy with showers;53;50;E;6;74%;100%;1 Oxnard;Showers;61;50;W;7;92%;66%;1 Palm Springs;Warmer;78;54;WNW;9;45%;18%;3 Palmdale;Breezy and warmer;64;44;SW;19;64%;29%;1 Paso Robles;A couple of showers;60;49;SSW;10;87%;89%;1 Point Mugu;Showers;61;52;W;6;88%;68%;1 Porterville;Cloudy with showers;66;48;ESE;7;79%;100%;1 Ramona;Showers;62;49;W;7;81%;77%;1 Redding;A couple of showers;52;44;N;7;71%;97%;1 Riverside;Showers;64;52;SW;6;78%;88%;1 Riverside March;Showers;63;50;WNW;6;81%;78%;2 Sacramento;Cloudy with showers;54;50;NW;5;79%;99%;1 Sacramento International;Cloudy with showers;54;51;NNW;5;77%;100%;1 Salinas;A couple of showers;63;52;SE;10;81%;98%;1 San Bernardino;Showers;62;50;SSW;7;81%;97%;1 San Carlos;Cloudy with showers;61;53;S;7;81%;100%;1 San Diego;Showers;64;56;WNW;7;81%;70%;1 San Diego Brown;Showers;62;52;WNW;6;89%;70%;1 San Diego Montgomery;Showers;64;55;WNW;6;83%;70%;1 San Francisco;Cloudy with showers;55;52;SSW;7;83%;100%;1 San Jose;Cloudy with showers;63;54;SSE;8;77%;100%;1 San Luis Obispo;A couple of showers;61;53;SSE;8;87%;94%;1 San Nicolas Island;Low clouds may break;61;52;WNW;9;88%;44%;1 Sandberg;Showers;56;42;NW;10;72%;67%;1 Santa Ana;Showers;65;56;WSW;7;82%;76%;1 Santa Barbara;Cloudy with a shower;62;48;NW;7;84%;84%;1 Santa Maria;A couple of showers;62;52;SSE;8;86%;91%;1 Santa Monica;Showers;60;54;W;7;90%;66%;1 Santa Rosa;Cloudy with showers;54;48;ESE;5;80%;100%;1 Santa Ynez;Cloudy with a shower;63;47;NW;7;86%;82%;1 Santee;Showers;65;53;W;6;81%;74%;2 South Lake Tahoe;Snow and rain;42;35;SW;9;77%;100%;1 Stockton;Cloudy with showers;60;51;SSE;5;76%;100%;1 Thermal;Partly sunny;80;53;NW;11;43%;14%;4 Truckee-Tahoe;Snow and rain;42;34;SW;7;79%;100%;1 Twentynine Palms;Breezy in the p.m.;73;45;WSW;12;45%;10%;3 Ukiah;Cloudy with showers;50;47;SE;5;77%;99%;1 Vacaville;Cloudy with showers;53;48;ENE;6;83%;99%;1 Van Nuys;Showers;62;54;WSW;6;83%;68%;1 Vandenberg AFB;Cloudy with a shower;60;51;SE;8;90%;85%;1 Victorville;Warmer;65;43;SW;16;60%;35%;2 Visalia;Cloudy with showers;67;50;SE;8;81%;100%;1 Watsonville;A couple of 