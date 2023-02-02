Skip to main content
CA Forecast for Friday, February 3, 2023

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Alturas;A snow shower;42;25;S;11;66%;72%;1

Arcata;A passing shower;59;44;SSE;10;75%;83%;1

Auburn;A couple of showers;54;42;E;7;67%;89%;1

Avalon;Partly sunny;66;52;WNW;8;56%;0%;4

Bakersfield;Mostly cloudy;63;39;ESE;5;49%;0%;3

Beale AFB;A couple of showers;55;44;NE;8;76%;93%;1

Big Bear City;Partly sunny;48;21;WSW;7;38%;1%;4

Bishop;Clouds breaking;56;27;WNW;7;45%;3%;3

Blue Canyon;Cooler with a shower;43;30;SSE;10;64%;82%;1

Blythe;Partly sunny;69;43;NNE;8;29%;0%;3

Burbank;Partial sunshine;71;47;NNE;6;28%;0%;3

Camarillo;Partial sunshine;67;40;NE;7;44%;1%;4

Camp Pendleton;Cool with some sun;64;44;N;7;56%;0%;4

Campo;Sun and some clouds;65;36;N;7;32%;0%;4

Carlsbad;Partial sunshine;66;39;NNE;7;53%;0%;4

Chico;A shower;54;43;NE;10;81%;87%;1

China Lake;Partly sunny;65;33;WNW;6;28%;0%;3

Chino;Partly sunny;69;44;NNE;5;29%;1%;3

Concord;A couple of showers;56;42;ENE;6;84%;90%;1

Corona;Partial sunshine;72;41;SE;6;30%;0%;3

Crescent City;A couple of showers;54;47;S;16;82%;90%;1

Daggett-Barstow;Partly sunny;65;38;WSW;5;25%;0%;3

Edwards AFB;Periods of sunshine;60;28;WSW;5;37%;0%;3

El Centro;Partial sunshine;70;40;NNW;6;26%;0%;4

Eureka;A passing shower;59;45;SSE;11;75%;83%;1

Fairfield;A couple of showers;56;43;NE;6;84%;90%;1

Fresno;Rather cloudy;66;40;N;5;46%;5%;1

Fullerton;Partial sunshine;73;44;SE;5;34%;0%;4

Hanford;Mostly cloudy;63;37;NNW;5;54%;1%;1

Hawthorne;Partly sunny;71;48;WNW;6;41%;0%;3

Hayward;A couple of showers;59;45;E;7;76%;90%;1

Imperial;Partial sunshine;70;40;NNW;6;26%;0%;4

Imperial Beach;Partly sunny;68;46;N;10;47%;0%;4

Lancaster;Periods of sun;65;33;W;6;33%;0%;3

Lemoore Nas;Mostly cloudy;64;36;NW;6;47%;0%;1

Lincoln;Showers;57;43;ENE;6;71%;94%;1

Livermore;A couple of showers;58;41;ENE;6;78%;88%;1

Lompoc;Mainly cloudy;63;40;NNE;7;61%;9%;1

Long Beach;Some sunshine;70;45;WSW;6;43%;0%;3

Los Alamitos;Some sunshine;70;43;SSE;6;45%;0%;3

Los Angeles;Partly sunny;72;47;ENE;6;33%;1%;3

Los Angeles Downtown;Partly sunny;72;47;ENE;6;33%;1%;3

Madera;Partly sunny;64;37;N;5;51%;12%;2

Mammoth;A snow shower;39;27;S;15;79%;74%;1

Marysville;A couple of showers;55;44;N;8;78%;91%;1

Mather AFB;Showers;57;41;NE;7;72%;97%;1

Merced;A shower in places;60;37;N;6;56%;41%;1

Merced (airport);A shower in places;60;37;N;6;56%;41%;1

Miramar Mcas;Partly sunny;67;42;NNE;7;41%;0%;4

Modesto;Brief showers;60;39;NNW;5;62%;90%;1

Moffett Nas;A couple of showers;60;48;ESE;7;75%;90%;1

Mojave;Mostly cloudy;62;36;NW;7;30%;1%;3

Montague;Breezy with a shower;50;32;SSE;16;65%;83%;1

Monterey Rabr;A shower;60;50;ESE;5;74%;85%;1

Mount Shasta;A snow shower;38;34;S;5;80%;87%;1

Napa County;A couple of showers;56;45;ENE;7;83%;90%;1

Needles;Partly sunny;66;45;NNW;7;29%;1%;2

North Island;Partly sunny;64;45;N;8;53%;0%;4

Oakland;A couple of showers;58;46;E;9;79%;92%;1

Oceanside;Partial sunshine;66;39;NNE;7;53%;0%;4

Ontario;Partly sunny;69;44;NNE;5;29%;1%;3

Oroville;A couple of showers;55;45;ENE;9;74%;93%;1

Oxnard;Partly sunny;63;44;NE;8;53%;1%;4

Palm Springs;Partly sunny;68;42;WNW;5;25%;0%;4

Palmdale;Partly sunny;61;31;W;6;36%;0%;3

Paso Robles;Showers around;60;35;NE;4;60%;62%;2

Point Mugu;Some sun;63;42;N;9;55%;1%;4

Porterville;Mostly cloudy;62;37;ESE;5;57%;1%;2

Ramona;Partly sunny;69;35;ENE;7;38%;1%;4

Redding;A couple of showers;50;42;NNE;7;84%;87%;1

Riverside;Partly sunny;71;40;NW;5;30%;0%;3

Riverside March;Partial sunshine;70;35;SE;6;31%;1%;4

Sacramento;A couple of showers;57;43;N;7;74%;93%;1

Sacramento International;A couple of showers;56;44;N;7;76%;92%;1

Salinas;A shower;61;47;SE;10;69%;83%;1

San Bernardino;Some sun;69;42;NNE;5;29%;0%;3

San Carlos;A couple of showers;59;48;E;7;82%;90%;1

San Diego;Some sun;66;45;N;8;50%;0%;4

San Diego Brown;Partly sunny;67;41;NNE;6;42%;0%;4

San Diego Montgomery;Partly sunny;68;43;N;7;39%;0%;4

San Francisco;A couple of showers;57;47;ENE;9;84%;93%;1

San Jose;A couple of showers;62;49;SE;8;70%;90%;1

San Luis Obispo;Showers around;64;42;NE;5;55%;62%;1

San Nicolas Island;Partly sunny;61;50;WNW;10;68%;1%;4

Sandberg;Mostly cloudy;54;43;NW;11;29%;0%;2

Santa Ana;Partly sunny;72;45;SE;6;38%;1%;3

Santa Barbara;Partly sunny;65;39;NNE;6;56%;2%;3

Santa Maria;Mostly cloudy;63;39;ENE;5;57%;7%;1

Santa Monica;Partly sunny;67;45;NNE;6;44%;0%;3

Santa Rosa;A couple of showers;58;44;E;7;85%;88%;1

Santa Ynez;Mostly cloudy;65;35;N;6;54%;7%;1

Santee;Partly sunny;71;40;NNE;7;38%;0%;4

South Lake Tahoe;A passing shower;42;24;WSW;10;58%;80%;1

Stockton;A couple of showers;59;40;NNE;6;72%;88%;1

Thermal;Partly sunny;74;42;NW;5;21%;0%;4

Truckee-Tahoe;A couple of showers;40;22;SW;12;68%;84%;1

Twentynine Palms;Partly sunny;63;34;NW;5;26%;1%;4

Ukiah;A couple of showers;59;40;ESE;6;70%;88%;1

Vacaville;A shower;56;43;NNE;6;84%;89%;1

Van Nuys;Partly sunny;71;43;NNW;6;33%;1%;3

Vandenberg AFB;Mostly cloudy;61;42;NNE;6;63%;9%;1

Victorville;Mostly cloudy;62;31;S;5;31%;0%;2

Visalia;Mostly cloudy;63;37;NNE;5;56%;0%;2

Watsonville;A shower;58;46;ENE;7;82%;86%;1

